 

Lattice FPGAs with High I/O Density Bring Low Power Signal Bridging and Interface Management to Edge Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 22:00  |  34   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced new versions of the Lattice MachXO2ZE FPGA family with wafer level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP) and increased I/O density. With package sizes as small as 2.5 x 2.5 mm, standby power levels as low as 22 μW, and up to 63 general-purpose I/Os (GPIO), MachXO2ZE FPGAs are a compelling hardware platform for signal bridging and/or interface applications in smart consumer and industrial IoT devices operating at the network Edge.

According to Glenn O’Donnell, Vice President and Research Director at Forrester Research, “In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic produced few net-new technology and business developments, but it certainly accelerated many technology trends already in motion. Edge computing is one of the most notable among these accelerated technologies.”1

“Most Edge computing applications require sensor data to enable their users’ connected experiences, be it a microphone in a smart speaker capturing a voice command or a hand-held RFID scanner scanning a barcode in a warehouse,” said Peiju Chiang, Product Marketing Manager at Lattice. “Devices like these often have unique form factors or operate on batteries, so the device’s internal components must be as small and power-efficient as possible. Our MachXO2ZE devices can connect a range of sensors and other peripherals commonly used in Edge devices with minimal impact on power and overall device size.”

These new Lattice MachXO2ZE variants combine a low-power, small form factor FPGA fabric with Embedded Block RAM (EBR), Distributed RAM, and User Flash Memory (UFM) blocks developers can use to implement a variety of functions in high-volume Edge devices. Other capabilities such as robust I/O support (1.2 to 3.3V), low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS), and integrated phase lock loops (PLLs) further broaden the scope of applications these devices can support.

Two new MachXO2ZE devices are available in the WLCSP packaging, offering 1,200 and 4,000 LUTs in either a 2.5 x 2.5 mm (28 GPIO) or a 3.8 x 3.8 mm (63 GPIO) sized package.

For More Information
 To learn more information, please visit:

Lattice is a long-standing leader in low power programmable logic for signal bridging, interface management, and secure system control. Mach FPGAs have an attach rate of over 80 percent on current shipping server platforms, and are used in a range of communications/compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.

About Lattice Semiconductor
 Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

1 https://go.forrester.com/blogs/predictions-2021-edge-computing-hits-an ...



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lattice FPGAs with High I/O Density Bring Low Power Signal Bridging and Interface Management to Edge Devices Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced new versions of the Lattice MachXO2ZE FPGA family with wafer level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP) and increased I/O density. With package sizes as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Lattice Announces Training Center for Award-Winning FPGAs and Solution Stacks
19.01.21
Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
8
Lattice Semiconductor verringert Umsatz und Verlust