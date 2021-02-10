SilverBow Resources Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will release financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and post an updated corporate presentation after market close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

SilverBow will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6756335. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.