 

LSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Release for Wednesday, February 24th and Conference Call for Thursday, February 25th

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after the close of the stock market.

LSB’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6739. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to LSB’s website at www.lsbindustries.com at least 15 minutes before the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on LSB’s website for 90 days.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.



08.02.21
LSB Industries to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Corporate Access Day on Thursday, February 11th