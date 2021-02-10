Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Figures as of December 31, 2020, compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Net assets per common share
|
$39.49
|
$38.42
|
Net assets
|
$1,036,336,494
|
$994,595,051
|
Shares outstanding
|
26,240,403
|
25,889,242
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
