Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 10.02.2021, 22:05 | 5 | 0 | 0 10.02.2021, 22:05 | Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020. Figures as of December 31, 2020, compared with those of one year ago, are as follows: December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Net assets per common share $39.49 $38.42 Net assets $1,036,336,494 $994,595,051 Shares outstanding 26,240,403 25,889,242 Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005675/en/



