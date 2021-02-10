 

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, will release fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 900-2256 for U.S. participants and (236) 714-2727 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #3380049. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investors.forhims.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same link.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.



