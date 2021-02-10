Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 10.02.2021, 22:05 | 9 | 0 | 0 10.02.2021, 22:05 | Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will attend the virtual Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference on February 24, 2021. About Sabra Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005769/en/



