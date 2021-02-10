 

Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“Our strong finish to 2020 further validates our differentiated employee usage strategy and the real-time ROI it provides businesses,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “The digital transformation of the Human Capital Management industry has reached a critical stage where the accepted practice of HR and Payroll personnel inputting data for employees has come to an end. The industry trend toward self-service has been leading to this point, and the pandemic effectively sealed the fate of the old model. With the momentum we are seeing, Paycom is well positioned to reach a milestone $1 billion in revenue in 2021.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Total Revenues of $220.9 million represented a 14.2% increase compared to total revenues of $193.4 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $216.7 million increased 14.0% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.1% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $24.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $45.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $49.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $50.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $84.2 million, compared to $78.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $151.7 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $133.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total Debt, Net was $30.9 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $32.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2020

Total Revenues of $841.4 million represented a 14.1% increase compared to total revenues of $737.7 million last year. Recurring revenues of $825.9 million increased 14.0% from last year, and constituted 98.1% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $143.5 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $180.6 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $203.5 million, or $3.49 per diluted share, compared to $204.6 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $330.8 million, compared to $317.9 million last year.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Highlights

  • Paycom maintained an annual revenue retention rate of 93%, even with the pandemic causing some businesses to close and a reduction in employee revenue at existing clients.
  • Record product adoption of Manager on-the-GoTM introduced at the beginning of 2020, and employee usage at all-time high, as measured by Direct Data ExchangeTM.
  • Paycom earned a Top 5 ranking in Best Places to Work in the US by Top Workplaces, and the No. 1 spot in Oklahoma, and was named to the Fortune 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the 4th consecutive year.
  • Full year total client count expanded to 30,994 as of December 31, 2020, up 17% from the prior year-end. On a parent company grouping basis, client count as of December 31, 2020 expanded to 16,063, up 18% from the prior year-end.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021:

Quarter Ending March 31, 2021:

Total Revenues in the range of $270 million to $272 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $126 million to $128 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2021:

Total Revenues in the range of $1.009 billion to $1.011 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $396 million to $398 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins and forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate discussed on the teleconference call to comparable GAAP measures, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, are not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of our interest rate swap and other items. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin and the forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate to the GAAP effective income tax rate are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth plus adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021, or the “Rule of 60.” Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile the “Rule of 60” to a comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we maintained the work-from-home arrangements implemented in March for the safety of our employees, while simultaneously ensuring our clients continued to receive the same level of service they have come to expect from our dedicated, one-on-one customer service model. As of December 31, 2020, 96% of our employees were working remotely. We will continue to actively monitor the situation and may take further actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state or local authorities or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees and clients. Although we currently have some insight with respect to the shorter-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, it is not possible at this time to estimate the full impact that the crisis could continue to have on our business and results of operations.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, and may continue to result in, headcount reductions across our client base. Because we charge our clients on a per-employee basis for certain services we provide, decreased headcount at our clients negatively impacted our recurring revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, and we expect that our recurring revenue in future periods will continue to be negatively impacted by such headcount reductions until employment levels among our client base at the onset of the pandemic return to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Despite growth in the number of clients in our base, employee headcount reductions at our clients as well as clients electing to defer payment of their share of Social Security taxes under the CARES Act resulted in nominal growth in our average funds held for clients balance in the fourth quarter of 2020, relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. Significantly lower average interest rates in 2020 had a negative effect on interest earned on funds held for clients and, consequently, recurring revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Our solution allows clients to seamlessly manage and communicate with their remote workforces. In the current work-from-home environment, our clients are recognizing the benefits of our focus on employee usage, as well as the strengths and advantages of our single database solution.
  • Our sales force continues to conduct all meetings with current and prospective clients virtually. The shift from in-person to video conference and teleconference sales meetings represents a unique opportunity to meet virtually with a greater number of client prospects in a given day than through in-person meetings.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs and “Rule of 50”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues and (viii) “Rule of 50” as revenue growth (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)). The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details:

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom’s estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; the timeline for construction of our new Texas operations facility; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to our new Texas operations facility and research and development; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; our expected income tax rate for future periods; and the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and liquidity. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law.

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

151,710

 

 

$

133,667

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

9,130

 

 

 

9,298

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

17,854

 

 

 

13,561

 

Inventory

 

 

1,151

 

 

 

1,158

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

10,447

 

 

 

4,020

 

Deferred contract costs

 

 

60,819

 

 

 

46,618

 

Current assets before funds held for clients

 

 

251,111

 

 

 

208,322

 

Funds held for clients

 

 

1,613,494

 

 

 

1,662,778

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,864,605

 

 

 

1,871,100

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

285,218

 

 

 

238,458

 

Goodwill

 

 

51,889

 

 

 

51,889

 

Long-term deferred contract costs

 

 

371,357

 

 

 

292,134

 

Other assets

 

 

34,843

 

 

 

33,336

 

Total assets

 

$

2,607,912

 

 

$

2,486,917

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

6,787

 

 

$

5,051

 

Accrued commissions and bonuses

 

 

13,703

 

 

 

12,343

 

Accrued payroll and vacation

 

 

24,529

 

 

 

14,870

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

13,567

 

 

 

11,105

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

1,775

 

 

 

1,775

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

44,175

 

 

 

45,600

 

Current liabilities before client funds obligation

 

 

104,536

 

 

 

90,744

 

Client funds obligation

 

 

1,613,494

 

 

 

1,662,778

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,718,030

 

 

 

1,753,522

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

 

112,598

 

 

 

91,217

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

 

73,259

 

 

 

65,139

 

Net long-term debt, less current portion

 

 

29,119

 

 

 

30,858

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

19,263

 

 

 

19,553

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

234,239

 

 

 

206,767

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,952,269

 

 

 

1,960,289

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 61,861 and 61,350 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 57,739 and 57,660 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)

 

 

618

 

 

 

613

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

357,908

 

 

 

257,501

 

Retained earnings

 

 

719,619

 

 

 

576,166

 

Treasury stock, at cost (4,122 and 3,689 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)

 

 

(422,502

)

 

 

(307,652

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

655,643

 

 

 

526,628

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

2,607,912

 

 

$

2,486,917

 

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

$

216,747

 

 

$

190,161

 

 

$

825,856

 

 

$

724,428

 

Implementation and other

 

 

4,200

 

 

 

3,248

 

 

 

15,578

 

 

 

13,243

 

Total revenues

 

 

220,947

 

 

 

193,409

 

 

 

841,434

 

 

 

737,671

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

26,127

 

 

 

23,183

 

 

 

97,778

 

 

 

89,336

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,903

 

 

 

5,615

 

 

 

25,768

 

 

 

20,411

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

33,030

 

 

 

28,798

 

 

 

123,546

 

 

 

109,747

 

Administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

62,488

 

 

 

51,006

 

 

 

235,716

 

 

 

179,286

 

Research and development

 

 

25,073

 

 

 

18,211

 

 

 

90,244

 

 

 

73,080

 

General and administrative

 

 

56,713

 

 

 

29,148

 

 

 

178,200

 

 

 

127,534

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,396

 

 

 

5,952

 

 

 

27,605

 

 

 

21,800

 

Total administrative expenses

 

 

151,670

 

 

 

104,317

 

 

 

531,765

 

 

 

401,700

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

184,700

 

 

 

133,115

 

 

 

655,311

 

 

 

511,447

 

Operating income

 

 

36,247

 

 

 

60,294

 

 

 

186,123

 

 

 

226,224

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

(146

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(940

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

354

 

 

 

971

 

 

 

(168

)

 

 

803

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

36,601

 

 

 

61,119

 

 

 

185,936

 

 

 

226,087

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

12,234

 

 

 

15,739

 

 

 

42,483

 

 

 

45,511

 

Net income

 

$

24,367

 

 

$

45,380

 

 

$

143,453

 

 

$

180,576

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

2.49

 

 

$

3.14

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

$

3.09

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

57,653

 

 

 

57,659

 

 

 

57,620

 

 

 

57,561

 

Diluted

 

 

58,214

 

 

 

58,378

 

 

 

58,285

 

 

 

58,395

 

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

(in thousands)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

143,453

 

 

$

180,576

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

53,373

 

 

 

42,211

 

Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities

 

 

(1,563

)

 

 

(940

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

36

 

 

 

35

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

90,108

 

 

 

47,268

 

Cash paid for derivative settlement

 

 

(613

)

 

 

(81

)

(Gain)/loss on derivative

 

 

1,993

 

 

 

1,456

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

21,381

 

 

 

21,011

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

168

 

 

 

(5,884

)

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(4,293

)

 

 

(5,903

)

Inventory

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(403

)

Other assets

 

 

(1,720

)

 

 

(3,555

)

Deferred contract costs

 

 

(89,776

)

 

 

(76,204

)

Accounts payable

 

 

1,529

 

 

 

(221

)

Income taxes, net

 

 

(6,427

)

 

 

(58

)

Accrued commissions and bonuses

 

 

1,360

 

 

 

1,672

 

Accrued payroll and vacation

 

 

9,659

 

 

 

4,129

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

10,582

 

 

 

11,593

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

(2,002

)

 

 

7,561

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

227,207

 

 

 

224,263

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments from funds held for clients

 

 

(332,756

)

 

 

(195,811

)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments from funds held for clients

 

 

308,981

 

 

 

69,200

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(94,102

)

 

 

(92,934

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(117,877

)

 

 

(219,545

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(52,040

)

 

 

 

Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements

 

 

(62,811

)

 

 

(42,528

)

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

(1,775

)

 

 

(1,775

)

Net change in client funds obligation

 

 

(49,283

)

 

 

694,991

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(16

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(165,909

)

 

 

650,672

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

(56,579

)

 

 

655,390

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

1,641,854

 

 

 

986,464

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

1,585,275

 

 

$

1,641,854

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

151,710

 

 

$

133,667

 

Restricted cash included in funds held for clients

 

 

1,433,565

 

 

 

1,508,187

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

1,585,275

 

 

$

1,641,854

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

 

$

 

 

$

891

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

27,530

 

 

$

24,566

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid

 

$

837

 

 

$

7,451

 

Stock-based compensation for capitalized software

 

$

6,655

 

 

$

4,757

 

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

 

$

9,693

 

 

$

14,000

 

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income to adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

24,367

 

 

$

45,380

 

 

$

143,453

 

 

$

180,576

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

940

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

12,234

 

 

 

15,739

 

 

 

42,483

 

 

 

45,511

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14,299

 

 

 

11,567

 

 

 

53,373

 

 

 

42,211

 

EBITDA

 

 

50,900

 

 

 

72,832

 

 

 

239,328

 

 

 

269,238

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

33,577

 

 

 

6,146

 

 

 

90,108

 

 

 

47,268

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

(238

)

 

 

(388

)

 

 

1,380

 

 

 

1,375

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

84,239

 

 

$

78,590

 

 

$

330,816

 

 

$

317,881

 

Net income margin

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

23.5

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

24.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

38.1

%

 

 

40.6

%

 

 

39.3

%

 

 

43.1

%

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income to non-GAAP net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

24,367

 

 

$

45,380

 

 

$

143,453

 

 

$

180,576

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

33,577

 

 

 

6,146

 

 

 

90,108

 

 

 

47,268

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

(238

)

 

 

(388

)

 

 

1,380

 

 

 

1,375

 

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(8,613

)

 

 

(673

)

 

 

(31,415

)

 

 

(24,647

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

49,093

 

 

$

50,465

 

 

$

203,526

 

 

$

204,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

57,653

 

 

 

57,659

 

 

 

57,620

 

 

 

57,561

 

Diluted

 

 

58,214

 

 

 

58,378

 

 

 

58,285

 

 

 

58,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

2.49

 

 

$

3.14

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

$

3.09

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

3.53

 

 

$

3.55

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

3.49

 

 

$

3.50

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

2.49

 

 

$

3.14

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.58

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

1.56

 

 

 

0.82

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(0.15

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.54

)

 

 

(0.43

)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

3.53

 

 

$

3.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

$

3.09

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.58

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

1.55

 

 

 

0.81

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.54

)

 

 

(0.42

)

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

3.49

 

 

$

3.50

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Adjusted gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

220,947

 

 

$

193,409

 

 

$

841,434

 

 

$

737,671

 

Less: Total cost of revenues

 

 

(33,030

)

 

 

(28,798

)

 

 

(123,546

)

 

 

(109,747

)

Total gross profit

 

 

187,917

 

 

 

164,611

 

 

 

717,888

 

 

 

627,924

 

Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,027

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

5,185

 

 

 

4,376

 

Total adjusted gross profit

 

$

188,944

 

 

$

165,032

 

 

$

723,073

 

 

$

632,300

 

Gross margin

 

 

85.1

%

 

 

85.1

%

 

 

85.3

%

 

 

85.1

%

Adjusted gross margin

 

 

85.5

%

 

 

85.3

%

 

 

85.9

%

 

 

85.7

%

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

$

62,488

 

 

$

51,006

 

 

$

235,716

 

 

$

179,286

 

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(3,581

)

 

 

(2,502

)

 

 

(14,376

)

 

 

(7,955

)

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses

 

$

58,907

 

 

$

48,504

 

 

$

221,340

 

 

$

171,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

220,947

 

 

$

193,409

 

 

$

841,434

 

 

$

737,671

 

Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

28.3

%

 

 

26.4

%

 

 

28.0

%

 

 

24.3

%

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

26.7

%

 

 

25.1

%

 

 

26.3

%

 

 

23.2

%

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Adjusted total administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total administrative expenses

 

$

151,670

 

 

$

104,317

 

 

$

531,765

 

 

$

401,700

 

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(32,550

)

 

 

(5,725

)

 

 

(84,923

)

 

 

(42,892

)

Adjusted total administrative expenses

 

$

119,120

 

 

$

98,592

 

 

$

446,842

 

 

$

358,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

220,947

 

 

$

193,409

 

 

$

841,434

 

 

$

737,671

 

Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

68.6

%

 

 

53.9

%

 

 

63.2

%

 

 

54.5

%

Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

53.9

%

 

 

51.0

%

 

 

53.1

%

 

 

48.6

%

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Adjusted research and development expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

$

25,073

 

 

$

18,211

 

 

$

90,244

 

 

$

73,080

 

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(1,837

)

 

 

(291

)

 

 

(9,107

)

 

 

(5,428

)

Adjusted research and development expenses

 

$

23,236

 

 

$

17,920

 

 

$

81,137

 

 

$

67,652

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

220,947

 

 

$

193,409

 

 

$

841,434

 

 

$

737,671

 

Research and development expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

9.9

%

Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

9.2

%

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total research and development costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized research and development costs

 

$

11,341

 

 

$

7,686

 

 

$

43,789

 

 

$

30,412

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

25,073

 

 

 

18,211

 

 

 

90,244

 

 

 

73,080

 

Total research and development costs

 

$

36,414

 

 

$

25,897

 

 

$

134,033

 

 

$

103,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

220,947

 

 

$

193,409

 

 

$

841,434

 

 

$

737,671

 

Total research and development costs as a % of revenues

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted total research and development costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total research and development costs

 

$

36,414

 

 

$

25,897

 

 

$

134,033

 

 

$

103,492

 

Less: Capitalized non-cash stock-based compensation

 

 

(1,371

)

 

 

(470

)

 

 

(6,655

)

 

 

(4,757

)

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(1,837

)

 

 

(291

)

 

 

(9,107

)

 

 

(5,428

)

Adjusted total research and development costs

 

$

33,206

 

 

$

25,136

 

 

$

118,271

 

 

$

93,307

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

220,947

 

 

$

193,409

 

 

$

841,434

 

 

$

737,671

 

Adjusted total research and development costs as a % of revenues

 

 

15.0

%

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

14.1

%

 

 

12.6

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Components of Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

$

1,027

 

 

$

421

 

 

$

5,185

 

 

$

4,376

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

3,581

 

 

 

2,502

 

 

 

14,376

 

 

 

7,955

 

Research and development

 

 

1,837

 

 

 

291

 

 

 

9,107

 

 

 

5,428

 

General and administrative

 

 

27,132

 

 

 

2,932

 

 

 

61,440

 

 

 

29,509

 

Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

$

33,577

 

 

$

6,146

 

 

$

90,108

 

 

$

47,268

 

 



10:50 Uhr
3 Aktien, die ich kaufe, sobald der Markt einbricht
29.01.21
Paycom Named One of the Nation’s Top Workplaces
20.01.21
Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call