Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

“Our strong finish to 2020 further validates our differentiated employee usage strategy and the real-time ROI it provides businesses,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “The digital transformation of the Human Capital Management industry has reached a critical stage where the accepted practice of HR and Payroll personnel inputting data for employees has come to an end. The industry trend toward self-service has been leading to this point, and the pandemic effectively sealed the fate of the old model. With the momentum we are seeing, Paycom is well positioned to reach a milestone $1 billion in revenue in 2021.”

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Total Revenues of $220.9 million represented a 14.2% increase compared to total revenues of $193.4 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $216.7 million increased 14.0% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.1% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $24.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $45.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $49.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $50.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $84.2 million, compared to $78.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $151.7 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $133.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total Debt, Net was $30.9 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $32.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2020

Total Revenues of $841.4 million represented a 14.1% increase compared to total revenues of $737.7 million last year. Recurring revenues of $825.9 million increased 14.0% from last year, and constituted 98.1% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $143.5 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $180.6 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $203.5 million, or $3.49 per diluted share, compared to $204.6 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $330.8 million, compared to $317.9 million last year.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Highlights

Paycom maintained an annual revenue retention rate of 93%, even with the pandemic causing some businesses to close and a reduction in employee revenue at existing clients.

Record product adoption of Manager on-the-Go TM introduced at the beginning of 2020, and employee usage at all-time high, as measured by Direct Data Exchange TM .

introduced at the beginning of 2020, and employee usage at all-time high, as measured by Direct Data Exchange . Paycom earned a Top 5 ranking in Best Places to Work in the US by Top Workplaces, and the No. 1 spot in Oklahoma, and was named to the Fortune 100 Fastest Growing Companies for the 4th consecutive year.

Full year total client count expanded to 30,994 as of December 31, 2020, up 17% from the prior year-end. On a parent company grouping basis, client count as of December 31, 2020 expanded to 16,063, up 18% from the prior year-end.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021:

Quarter Ending March 31, 2021:

Total Revenues in the range of $270 million to $272 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $126 million to $128 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2021:

Total Revenues in the range of $1.009 billion to $1.011 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $396 million to $398 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins and forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate discussed on the teleconference call to comparable GAAP measures, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, are not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of our interest rate swap and other items. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin and the forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate to the GAAP effective income tax rate are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth plus adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021, or the “Rule of 60.” Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile the “Rule of 60” to a comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we maintained the work-from-home arrangements implemented in March for the safety of our employees, while simultaneously ensuring our clients continued to receive the same level of service they have come to expect from our dedicated, one-on-one customer service model. As of December 31, 2020, 96% of our employees were working remotely. We will continue to actively monitor the situation and may take further actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state or local authorities or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees and clients. Although we currently have some insight with respect to the shorter-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, it is not possible at this time to estimate the full impact that the crisis could continue to have on our business and results of operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, and may continue to result in, headcount reductions across our client base. Because we charge our clients on a per-employee basis for certain services we provide, decreased headcount at our clients negatively impacted our recurring revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, and we expect that our recurring revenue in future periods will continue to be negatively impacted by such headcount reductions until employment levels among our client base at the onset of the pandemic return to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite growth in the number of clients in our base, employee headcount reductions at our clients as well as clients electing to defer payment of their share of Social Security taxes under the CARES Act resulted in nominal growth in our average funds held for clients balance in the fourth quarter of 2020, relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. Significantly lower average interest rates in 2020 had a negative effect on interest earned on funds held for clients and, consequently, recurring revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Our solution allows clients to seamlessly manage and communicate with their remote workforces. In the current work-from-home environment, our clients are recognizing the benefits of our focus on employee usage, as well as the strengths and advantages of our single database solution.

Our sales force continues to conduct all meetings with current and prospective clients virtually. The shift from in-person to video conference and teleconference sales meetings represents a unique opportunity to meet virtually with a greater number of client prospects in a given day than through in-person meetings.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs and “Rule of 50”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues and (viii) “Rule of 50” as revenue growth (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)). The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details:

Paycom Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,710 $ 133,667 Accounts receivable 9,130 9,298 Prepaid expenses 17,854 13,561 Inventory 1,151 1,158 Income tax receivable 10,447 4,020 Deferred contract costs 60,819 46,618 Current assets before funds held for clients 251,111 208,322 Funds held for clients 1,613,494 1,662,778 Total current assets 1,864,605 1,871,100 Property and equipment, net 285,218 238,458 Goodwill 51,889 51,889 Long-term deferred contract costs 371,357 292,134 Other assets 34,843 33,336 Total assets $ 2,607,912 $ 2,486,917 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,787 $ 5,051 Accrued commissions and bonuses 13,703 12,343 Accrued payroll and vacation 24,529 14,870 Deferred revenue 13,567 11,105 Current portion of long-term debt 1,775 1,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 44,175 45,600 Current liabilities before client funds obligation 104,536 90,744 Client funds obligation 1,613,494 1,662,778 Total current liabilities 1,718,030 1,753,522 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 112,598 91,217 Long-term deferred revenue 73,259 65,139 Net long-term debt, less current portion 29,119 30,858 Other long-term liabilities 19,263 19,553 Total long-term liabilities 234,239 206,767 Total liabilities 1,952,269 1,960,289 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 61,861 and 61,350 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 57,739 and 57,660 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 618 613 Additional paid-in capital 357,908 257,501 Retained earnings 719,619 576,166 Treasury stock, at cost (4,122 and 3,689 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) (422,502 ) (307,652 ) Total stockholders' equity 655,643 526,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,607,912 $ 2,486,917

Paycom Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Recurring $ 216,747 $ 190,161 $ 825,856 $ 724,428 Implementation and other 4,200 3,248 15,578 13,243 Total revenues 220,947 193,409 841,434 737,671 Cost of revenues Operating expenses 26,127 23,183 97,778 89,336 Depreciation and amortization 6,903 5,615 25,768 20,411 Total cost of revenues 33,030 28,798 123,546 109,747 Administrative expenses Sales and marketing 62,488 51,006 235,716 179,286 Research and development 25,073 18,211 90,244 73,080 General and administrative 56,713 29,148 178,200 127,534 Depreciation and amortization 7,396 5,952 27,605 21,800 Total administrative expenses 151,670 104,317 531,765 401,700 Total operating expenses 184,700 133,115 655,311 511,447 Operating income 36,247 60,294 186,123 226,224 Interest expense — (146 ) (19 ) (940 ) Other income (expense), net 354 971 (168 ) 803 Income before income taxes 36,601 61,119 185,936 226,087 Provision for income taxes 12,234 15,739 42,483 45,511 Net income $ 24,367 $ 45,380 $ 143,453 $ 180,576 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.79 $ 2.49 $ 3.14 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.78 $ 2.46 $ 3.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,653 57,659 57,620 57,561 Diluted 58,214 58,378 58,285 58,395

Paycom Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 143,453 $ 180,576 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,373 42,211 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (1,563 ) (940 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 36 35 Stock-based compensation expense 90,108 47,268 Cash paid for derivative settlement (613 ) (81 ) (Gain)/loss on derivative 1,993 1,456 Deferred income taxes, net 21,381 21,011 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 168 (5,884 ) Prepaid expenses (4,293 ) (5,903 ) Inventory (41 ) (403 ) Other assets (1,720 ) (3,555 ) Deferred contract costs (89,776 ) (76,204 ) Accounts payable 1,529 (221 ) Income taxes, net (6,427 ) (58 ) Accrued commissions and bonuses 1,360 1,672 Accrued payroll and vacation 9,659 4,129 Deferred revenue 10,582 11,593 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,002 ) 7,561 Net cash provided by operating activities 227,207 224,263 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments from funds held for clients (332,756 ) (195,811 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments from funds held for clients 308,981 69,200 Purchases of property and equipment (94,102 ) (92,934 ) Net cash used in investing activities (117,877 ) (219,545 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (52,040 ) — Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (62,811 ) (42,528 ) Payments on long-term debt (1,775 ) (1,775 ) Net change in client funds obligation (49,283 ) 694,991 Payment of debt issuance costs — (16 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (165,909 ) 650,672 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (56,579 ) 655,390 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,641,854 986,464 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,585,275 $ 1,641,854

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,710 $ 133,667 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 1,433,565 1,508,187 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,585,275 $ 1,641,854 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ — $ 891 Cash paid for income taxes $ 27,530 $ 24,566 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 837 $ 7,451 Stock-based compensation for capitalized software $ 6,655 $ 4,757 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 9,693 $ 14,000

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 24,367 $ 45,380 $ 143,453 $ 180,576 Interest expense — 146 19 940 Provision for income taxes 12,234 15,739 42,483 45,511 Depreciation and amortization 14,299 11,567 53,373 42,211 EBITDA 50,900 72,832 239,328 269,238 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 33,577 6,146 90,108 47,268 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (238 ) (388 ) 1,380 1,375 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,239 $ 78,590 $ 330,816 $ 317,881 Net income margin 11.0 % 23.5 % 17.0 % 24.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.1 % 40.6 % 39.3 % 43.1 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 24,367 $ 45,380 $ 143,453 $ 180,576 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 33,577 6,146 90,108 47,268 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (238 ) (388 ) 1,380 1,375 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (8,613 ) (673 ) (31,415 ) (24,647 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 49,093 $ 50,465 $ 203,526 $ 204,572 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,653 57,659 57,620 57,561 Diluted 58,214 58,378 58,285 58,395 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.79 $ 2.49 $ 3.14 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.78 $ 2.46 $ 3.09 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ 3.53 $ 3.55 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 3.49 $ 3.50

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic: Earnings per share, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.79 $ 2.49 $ 3.14 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.58 0.11 1.56 0.82 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — (0.01 ) 0.02 0.02 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.15 ) (0.01 ) (0.54 ) (0.43 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ 3.53 $ 3.55 Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted: Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.78 $ 2.46 $ 3.09 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.58 0.11 1.55 0.81 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — (0.01 ) 0.02 0.02 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.16 ) (0.02 ) (0.54 ) (0.42 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 3.49 $ 3.50

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted gross profit: Total revenues $ 220,947 $ 193,409 $ 841,434 $ 737,671 Less: Total cost of revenues (33,030 ) (28,798 ) (123,546 ) (109,747 ) Total gross profit 187,917 164,611 717,888 627,924 Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,027 421 5,185 4,376 Total adjusted gross profit $ 188,944 $ 165,032 $ 723,073 $ 632,300 Gross margin 85.1 % 85.1 % 85.3 % 85.1 % Adjusted gross margin 85.5 % 85.3 % 85.9 % 85.7 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted sales and marketing expenses: Sales and marketing expenses $ 62,488 $ 51,006 $ 235,716 $ 179,286 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (3,581 ) (2,502 ) (14,376 ) (7,955 ) Adjusted sales and marketing expenses $ 58,907 $ 48,504 $ 221,340 $ 171,331 Total revenues $ 220,947 $ 193,409 $ 841,434 $ 737,671 Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 28.3 % 26.4 % 28.0 % 24.3 % Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 26.7 % 25.1 % 26.3 % 23.2 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted total administrative expenses: Total administrative expenses $ 151,670 $ 104,317 $ 531,765 $ 401,700 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (32,550 ) (5,725 ) (84,923 ) (42,892 ) Adjusted total administrative expenses $ 119,120 $ 98,592 $ 446,842 $ 358,808 Total revenues $ 220,947 $ 193,409 $ 841,434 $ 737,671 Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 68.6 % 53.9 % 63.2 % 54.5 % Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 53.9 % 51.0 % 53.1 % 48.6 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted research and development expenses: Research and development expenses $ 25,073 $ 18,211 $ 90,244 $ 73,080 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (1,837 ) (291 ) (9,107 ) (5,428 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 23,236 $ 17,920 $ 81,137 $ 67,652 Total revenues $ 220,947 $ 193,409 $ 841,434 $ 737,671 Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 11.3 % 9.4 % 10.7 % 9.9 % Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues 10.5 % 9.3 % 9.6 % 9.2 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total research and development costs: Capitalized research and development costs $ 11,341 $ 7,686 $ 43,789 $ 30,412 Research and development expenses 25,073 18,211 90,244 73,080 Total research and development costs $ 36,414 $ 25,897 $ 134,033 $ 103,492 Total revenues $ 220,947 $ 193,409 $ 841,434 $ 737,671 Total research and development costs as a % of revenues 16.5 % 13.4 % 15.9 % 14.0 % Adjusted total research and development costs: Total research and development costs $ 36,414 $ 25,897 $ 134,033 $ 103,492 Less: Capitalized non-cash stock-based compensation (1,371 ) (470 ) (6,655 ) (4,757 ) Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (1,837 ) (291 ) (9,107 ) (5,428 ) Adjusted total research and development costs $ 33,206 $ 25,136 $ 118,271 $ 93,307 Total revenues $ 220,947 $ 193,409 $ 841,434 $ 737,671 Adjusted total research and development costs as a % of revenues 15.0 % 13.0 % 14.1 % 12.6 %

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Components of Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense: Operating expenses $ 1,027 $ 421 $ 5,185 $ 4,376 Sales and marketing 3,581 2,502 14,376 7,955 Research and development 1,837 291 9,107 5,428 General and administrative 27,132 2,932 61,440 29,509 Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense $ 33,577 $ 6,146 $ 90,108 $ 47,268

