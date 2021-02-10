 

Trex Company Announces February 2021 Investor and Sustainability Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of eco-friendly composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor and sustainability conferences:

Evercore ISI's 2021 Virtual Housing Symposium

 

Location: Virtual

Date: Tuesday, February 23rd

Fireside Chat: 2:00 pm ET

Trex Management: Dennis Schemm – Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Baird's 2021 Sustainability Conference

 

Location: Virtual

Date: Wednesday, February 24th

Presentation: 12:10 pm ET

Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President & Chief Executive Officer

Leslie Adkins – Vice President, Marketing

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and the recipient of Business Intelligence Group’s 2020 Sustainability Leadership Award. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).



