Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results; Focused on Margin Expansion, EV Growth and Industry Recovery; Fiscal 2021 Guidance Reaffirmed

Blue Bird Corporation (“Blue Bird”) (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, announced today its fiscal 2021 first quarter results. GAAP net loss for the quarter of $1.6 million, down $1.2 million from the comparable FY2020 period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.8 million, $2.2 million below last year, reflecting 205 lower unit sales resulting from the pandemic impact on schools.

(in millions except Unit Sales and EPS data) Three Months Ended

January 2, 2021 B/(W) 2020 Unit Sales 1,255 (205 ) GAAP Measures: Revenue $ 130.4 $ (22.8 ) Net Loss $ (1.6 ) $ (1.2 ) Diluted Loss per Share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) Non-GAAP Measures1: Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.8 $ (2.2 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 0.1 $ (2.0 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ — $ (0.07 ) 1 Reconciliation to relevant GAAP metrics shown below

“We are very pleased with our first quarter performance and results," said Phil Horlock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Bird Corporation. “The Blue Bird team executed well, despite the challenging environment caused by the pandemic which has resulted in many schools operating in a virtual or hybrid mode. We remain focused on improving our operational performance during this period, however, our confidence is increasing that schools will accelerate reopening for in-classroom teaching as we head toward the next school year.

"While working through these challenges, I am encouraged with our progress in improving our underlying business structure that is key to achieving our near-term EBITDA margin target of at least 10%. We increased our first quarter average selling price per bus by $1,600, or 2%, over last year. The move to a single shift production schedule late in the third quarter of 2020 drove efficiency and quality improvements through the first quarter and we are making changes in our plant, so that by spring of 2021, we will have the same daily capacity on one shift that we previously had on two shifts. We grew our alternative-powered bus sales mix again in the first quarter, achieving a record 46% mix of total unit sales compared with 39% last year. The interest in Electric buses is unprecedented and our Fiscal 2021 bookings and order backlog has grown 24% over prior year. In fact, our total sold units and order backlog since we began production just three years ago, is now in excess of 400 electric buses, covering Type A, C and D configurations. With the growth rate we are seeing, and the breadth of chassis and powertrain choices that we offer, we are increasing our focus and resources in the EV business. We are announcing our intention to begin offering and supplying Blue Bird chassis with factory-installed electric powertrains to commercial vehicle manufacturers participating in Class 3-7 segments. These truck segments are comparable with the school bus classification of Type A, C and D, in which we participate today. We also announced the upcoming product launch of our all-new and exclusive 7.3 liter engine, developed with Ford and Roush, which will power our class-leading propane- and gas-powered Blue Bird Vision, best described by our tagline, “The best just got better!”

"With these business structure improvements, we are well positioned to capitalize on the market recovery as schools resume in-classroom learning. We have a history of robust cash generation and strong liquidity, a culture of winning and leadership in growing segments, a clearly defined margin-growth strategy and an experienced team with a proven track record of delivering results and handling difficult times. There is a lot of uncertainty around timing of a return-to-normalcy for schools, but as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerate, coupled with the new Administration’s commitment to open schools within 100 days of its term start, we are confident that an industry rebound is in sight. We are reaffirming our previously provided guidance for net revenue of $750M-975M, Adj. EBITDA between $40M-$65M and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $(5)-$20M.”

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Net Sales

Net sales were $130.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a decrease of $22.8 million, or 14.9%, from prior year period. Bus unit sales were 1,255 units for the quarter compared with 1,460 units for the same period last year.

Gross Profit

First quarter gross profit of $14.5 million represented a decrease of $6.8 million from the first quarter of last year. Gross profit margin declined 2.8 points to 11.1%. The decline was driven by lower volumes, partially offset by bus pricing and cost and efficiency improvements.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a profit reduction of $1.2 million compared with the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income was $0.1 million, representing a decrease of $2.0 million compared with the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million, which was a decrease of $2.2 million compared with the first quarter last year. The decrease was driven by lower volume, partially offset by bus pricing and cost and efficiency improvements.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

Key Non-GAAP Financial Measures We Use to Evaluate Our Performance

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share," “Free Cash Flow” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow”. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are financial metrics that are utilized by management and the board of directors to determine (a) the annual cash bonus payouts, if any, to be made to certain members of management based upon the terms of the Company’s Management Incentive Plan, and (b) whether the performance criteria have been met for the vesting of certain equity awards granted annually to certain members of management based upon the terms of the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, consolidated EBITDA, which is an adjusted EBITDA metric defined by our Amended Credit Agreement that could differ from Adjusted EBITDA discussed above as the adjustments to the calculations are not uniform, is used to determine the Company's ongoing compliance with several financial covenant requirements, including being utilized in the denominator of the calculation of the Total Net Leverage Ratio. Accordingly, management views these non-GAAP financial metrics as key for the above purposes and as a useful way to evaluate the performance of our operations as discussed further below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income prior to interest income; interest expense including the component of operating lease expense (which is presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses in our GAAP financial statements) that represents interest expense on lease liabilities; income taxes; and depreciation and amortization including the component of operating lease expense (which is presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses in our GAAP financial statements) that represents amortization charges on right-of-use lease assets; as adjusted for certain non-cash charges or credits that we may record on a recurring basis such as stock-compensation expense and unrealized gains or losses on certain derivative financial instruments; net gains or losses on the disposal of assets as well as certain charges such as (i) significant product design changes; (ii) transaction related costs; (iii) discrete expenses related to major cost cutting initiatives; or (iv) costs directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. While certain of the charges that are added back in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, such as transaction related costs and operational transformation and major product redesign initiatives, represent operating expenses that may be recorded in more than one annual period, the significant project or transaction giving rise to such expenses is not considered to be indicative of the Company’s normal operations. Accordingly, we believe that these, as well as the other credits and charges that comprise the amounts utilized in the determination of Adjusted EBITDA described above, should not be used in evaluating the Company’s ongoing annual operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. The measures are used as a supplement to GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of our business, as described below.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share are useful to investors in evaluating our performance because the measures consider the performance of our ongoing operations, excluding decisions made with respect to capital investment, financing, and other non-recurring charges as outlined in the preceding paragraph. We believe the non-GAAP measures offer additional financial metrics that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliation to GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share should not be considered as alternatives to net income or GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of our performance or as alternatives to any other measure prescribed by GAAP as there are limitations to using such non-GAAP measures. Although we believe the non-GAAP measures may enhance an evaluation of our operating performance based on recent revenue generation and product/overhead cost control because they exclude the impact of prior decisions made about capital investment, financing, and other expenses, (i) other companies in Blue Bird’s industry may define Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share differently than we do and, as a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in Blue Bird’s industry, and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share exclude certain financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance.

We compensate for these limitations by providing disclosure of the differences between Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share and GAAP results, including providing a reconciliation to GAAP results, to enable investors to perform their own analysis of our operating results.

Our measures of “Free Cash Flow” and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow reflect an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We define Free Cash Flow as total cash provided by/used in operating activities as adjusted for net cash paid or received for the acquisition of fixed assets and intangible assets. We use Free Cash Flow, and ratios based on Free Cash Flow, to conduct and evaluate our business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, we believe it is a more conservative measure of cash flow since purchases of fixed assets and intangible assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. Specifically, forward-looking statements include statements in this press release regarding guidance, seasonality, product mix and gross profits and may include statements relating to:

Inherent limitations of internal controls impacting financial statements

Growth opportunities

Future profitability

Ability to expand market share

Customer demand for certain products

Economic conditions (including tariffs) that could affect fuel costs, commodity costs, industry size and financial conditions of our dealers and suppliers

Labor or other constraints on the Company’s ability to maintain a competitive cost structure

Volatility in the tax base and other funding sources that support the purchase of buses by our end customers

Lower or higher than anticipated market acceptance for our products

Other statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or similar expressions

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. The factors described above, as well as risk factors described in reports filed with the SEC by us (available at www.sec.gov), could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this document also may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the pricing of the share repurchase, the potential tender offer by Blue Bird for shares of its common stock, and the benefits and timing of any potential tender offer. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from Blue Bird’s forward-looking statements. Among these factors are the risk that Blue Bird may decide not to commence the tender offer, and that if Blue Bird does commence a tender offer, that the offer may not be completed.

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except for share data) January 2, 2021 October 3, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,916 $ 44,507 Accounts receivable, net 4,902 7,623 Inventories 69,141 56,523 Other current assets 8,188 8,243 Total current assets $ 106,147 $ 116,896 Property, plant and equipment, net 104,536 103,372 Goodwill 18,825 18,825 Intangible assets, net 50,950 51,632 Equity investment in affiliate 14,291 14,320 Deferred tax assets 4,471 4,365 Finance lease right-of-use assets 6,609 6,983 Other assets 1,924 1,022 Total assets $ 307,753 $ 317,415 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 51,397 $ 57,602 Warranty 7,572 8,336 Accrued expenses 16,440 15,773 Deferred warranty income 8,289 8,540 Finance lease obligations 1,297 1,280 Other current liabilities 12,866 10,217 Current portion of long-term debt 11,138 9,900 Total current liabilities $ 108,999 $ 111,648 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt $ 159,851 $ 164,204 Warranty 12,135 13,038 Deferred warranty income 13,443 14,048 Deferred tax liabilities 365 254 Finance lease obligations 5,532 5,879 Other liabilities 15,286 14,315 Pension 46,372 47,259 Total long-term liabilities $ 252,984 $ 258,997 Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares outstanding at January 2, 2021 and October 3, 2020 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 27,091,808 and 27,048,404 shares outstanding at January 2, 2021 and October 3, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 89,171 88,910 Accumulated deficit (35,078 ) (33,464 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,044 ) (58,397 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,782,568 shares at January 2, 2021 and October 3, 2020 (50,282 ) (50,282 ) Total stockholders' deficit $ (54,230 ) $ (53,230 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 307,753 $ 317,415

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended (in thousands except for share data) January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Net sales $ 130,434 $ 153,217 Cost of goods sold 115,966 131,917 Gross profit $ 14,468 $ 21,300 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,690 20,495 Operating (loss) profit $ (222 ) $ 805 Interest expense (1,930 ) (1,897 ) Interest income 1 — Other income, net 643 194 Loss on debt modification (598 ) — Loss before income taxes $ (2,106 ) $ (898 ) Income tax benefit 521 326 Equity in net (loss) income of non-consolidated affiliate (29 ) 169 Net loss $ (1,614 ) $ (403 ) Earnings per share: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,060,259 26,481,441 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,060,259 26,481,441 Basic loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 )

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,614 ) $ (403 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,471 3,457 Non-cash interest expense 563 618 Share-based compensation 724 1,093 Equity in net loss (income) of non-consolidated affiliate 29 (169 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets (1 ) (121 ) Deferred taxes (106 ) (125 ) Amortization of deferred actuarial pension losses 465 430 Loss on debt modification 598 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,721 4,619 Inventories (12,618 ) (59,797 ) Other assets 245 3 Accounts payable (6,545 ) (25,071 ) Accrued expenses, pension and other liabilities 571 (10,522 ) Total adjustments $ (9,883 ) $ (85,585 ) Total cash used in operating activities $ (11,497 ) $ (85,988 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for fixed assets (3,317 ) (9,287 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets — 150 Total cash used in investing activities $ (3,317 ) $ (9,137 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under the revolving credit facility $ — $ 35,000 Repayments under the senior term loan (2,475 ) (2,475 ) Principal payments on finance leases (382 ) (225 ) Cash paid for debt costs (2,476 ) — Cash paid for employee taxes on vested restricted shares and stock option exercises (444 ) (806 ) Proceeds from exercises of warrants — 372 Total cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (5,777 ) $ 31,866 Change in cash and cash equivalents (20,591 ) (63,259 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,507 70,959 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 23,916 $ 7,700

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Net loss $ (1,614 ) $ (403 ) Adjustments: Interest expense, net (1) 2,012 2,000 Income tax benefit (521 ) (326 ) Depreciation, amortization, and disposals (2) 3,676 3,520 Operational transformation initiatives 55 1,114 Share-based compensation 724 1,093 Product redesign initiatives 186 1,010 Restructuring charges 494 — Costs directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic (3) 170 — Loss on debt modification 598 — Other — 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,780 $ 8,014 Adjusted EBITDA margin (percentage of net sales) 4.4 % 5.2 % _________________________ (1) Includes $0.1 million for both three-month fiscal periods, representing interest expense on lease liabilities, which are a component of lease expense and presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Includes $0.2 million for both three-month fiscal periods, representing amortization charges on right-to-use lease assets, which are a component of lease expense and presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Primarily costs incurred for third party cleaning services and personal protective equipment for our employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ (11,497 ) $ (85,988 ) Cash paid for fixed assets (3,317 ) (9,287 ) Free cash flow $ (14,814 ) $ (95,275 ) Cash paid for product redesign initiatives 186 3,380 Cash paid for operational transformation initiatives 55 1,114 Cash paid for restructuring charges 494 — Cash paid for costs directly attributed to COVID-19 170 — Adjusted free cash flow (13,909 ) (90,781 )

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Net loss $ (1,614 ) $ (403 ) Adjustments, net of tax benefit or expense (1) Operational transformation initiatives 41 836 Product redesign initiatives 140 758 Share-based compensation 543 820 Restructuring charges 371 — Costs directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic (2) 128 — Loss on debt modification 449 — Other — 5 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 56 $ 2,014 _________________________ (1) Amounts are net of estimated statutory tax rates of 25%. (2) Primarily costs incurred for third party cleaning services and personal protective equipment for our employees.

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) One-time charge adjustments, net of tax benefit or expense 0.06 0.09 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP $ — $ 0.07 Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding 27,060,259 26,936,709

