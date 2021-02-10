SpartanNash to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live over the internet hosted at SpartanNash’s website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the “Investor Relations” section and will remain available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately ten days.