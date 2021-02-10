Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Wednesday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Citi’s 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 24 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

SVB Leerink’s 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 1 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005889/en/