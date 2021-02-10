Bloom Energy Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue of $794.2 million in 2020, an increase of 1.1% compared to revenue of $785.2 million in 2019, primarily driven by an 11.1% increase in acceptances and offset by the favorable impact of the PPA II upgrade on revenue in 2019.

1,326 acceptances, or 132.6 MW, an 11.1% increase versus full year 2019.

Gross margin of 20.9% in 2020, an increase of 8.5 percentage points compared to gross margin of 12.4% in 2019, primarily driven by an improvement in product gross margin of from 21.9% to 35.8%. This improvement was driven by our product cost reductions outpacing ASP reductions.

Excluding stock-based compensation, non-GAAP gross margin of 23.1% in 2020, an increase of 4.9 percentage points compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 18.2% in 2019, driven primarily by an improvement in product gross margin.

Operating margin of (10.2%) in 2020, an improvement of 19.4 percentage points compared to operating margin of (29.6%) in 2019, driven by the improvement in gross margin and a $94.4 million reduction in stock-based compensation expenses burdening operating expenses.

Excluding stock-based compensation, non-GAAP operating margin of (0.9%) in 2020, an improvement of 3.8 percentage points compared to non-GAAP operating margin of (4.7%) in 2019, driven primarily by an improvement in gross margin.

GAAP EPS of ($1.14) and Adjusted EPS of ($0.67) in 2020, compared to GAAP EPS of ($2.67) and Adjusted EPS of ($1.07) in 2019.

KR Sridhar, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Bloom Energy, commented: “2020 was a year unlike any other in modern history as we dealt with the dual challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic and an uncertain economy. Yet, Bloom Energy’s management team and employees proved resilient in executing our business plan, delivering strong financial performance, solid operating results and significantly improving our balance sheet. We are well-positioned for growth as we implement our technology road map and build applications for the Bloom Energy Server that solve critical energy problems like resiliency, reducing carbon emissions and costs. As we enter 2021, there are many positive developments. The Biden Administration is embracing proactive climate change policies and continuing a low-interest environment while focusing on critical infrastructure investments that fit well with our strategic approach. And, beyond the United States, there is significant momentum in Asia and opportunities to grow in other markets around the world. We believe our work in 2020 provides a spring board for success in 2021 and beyond.”

Greg Cameron, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Bloom Energy, commented: “We were encouraged by the financial performance during the fourth quarter of 2020 across revenue, gross margin, operating income and cash. Our bookings in the second half of the year gained momentum, and we have a strong backlog for 2021 that provides high project visibility into our 2021 guidance framework and improving cash flow outlook. We continue to make significant progress on reducing our product costs, and our technology investments remain on track.”

Summary of Key Financial Metrics

Preliminary Summary GAAP Profit and Loss Statements ($000) Q420 Q320 Q419 FY20 FY19 Revenue 249,387 200,305 213,543 794,247 785,177 Cost of Revenue 185,761 144,318 188,595 628,454 687,590 Gross Profit 63,626 55,987 24,948 165,793 97,587 Gross Margin 25.5% 28.0% 11.7% 20.9% 12.4% Operating Expenses 68,144 56,359 72,820 246,578 330,391 Operating Loss (4,518) (372) (47,872) (80,785) (232,804) Operating Margin (1.8%) (0.2%) (22.4%) (10.2%) (29.6%) Non-operating Expenses1 22,620 11,582 20,415 76,768 74,064 Net Loss (27,138) (11,954) (68,287) (157,553) (306,868) GAAP EPS ($0.16) ($0.09) ($0.58) ($1.14) ($2.67)

1. Non-Operating Expenses and tax provision and non-controlling interest

Preliminary Summary Non-GAAP Financial Information1 ($000) Q420 Q320 Q419 FY20 FY19 Revenue 249,387 200,305 213,543 794,247 785,177 Cost of Revenue2 182,097 140,750 180,001 610,979 642,161 Gross Profit2 67,290 59,555 33,542 183,268 143,016 Gross Margin2 27.0% 29.7% 15.7% 23.1% 18.2% Operating Expenses2 55,300 44,192 45,356 190,160 179,529 Operating Income (loss) 2 11,990 15,363 (11,814) (6,892) (36,513) Operating Margin2 4.8% 7.7% (5.5%) (0.9%) (4.7%) Adjusted EBITDA3 25,521 27,673 1,188 45,497 42,915 Adjusted EPS4 ($0.08) ($0.04) ($0.29) ($0.67) ($1.07)

1. Reference pages 12-15 for detailed reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures 2. Excludes stock-based compensation 3. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding non-controlling interest, gain (loss) on derivative revaluations, fair value adjustment for PPA derivatives, stock-based compensation, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, interest expense and other one-time items 4. Adjusted EPS is net income (loss) excluding non-controlling interest, gain (loss) on derivative revaluations, fair value adjustment for PPA derivatives and stock-based compensation using the adjusted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (WASO) share count

Revenue and Margin Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $171.8 million of product revenue, $28.8 million of installation revenue, $32.1 million of service revenue, and $16.6 million of electricity revenue. For the full year 2020, Bloom Energy achieved $518.6 million of product revenue, $101.9 million of installation revenue, $109.6 million of service revenue and $64.1 million of electricity revenue.

GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 25.5%, up 13.8 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 20.9% for the full year 2020, up 8.5 percentage points versus full year 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 27.0%, up 11.3 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 23.1% for the full year 2020, up 4.9 percentage points versus full year 2019. The improvement in margins for both the fourth quarter and full year 2020 was driven by lower product costs, better performance on installations and higher product margins.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Bloom Energy’s cash position, including restricted cash, as of December 31, 2020 was $416.7 million, compared to $504.4 million as of September 30, 2020. Bloom ended the year with $527.1 million of debt, a decrease of $180.1 million from the third quarter of 2020, which included a reduction of $175.5 million in recourse debt.

2021 Outlook

Bloom announced the following outlook for the full-year 2021:

Revenue: $950 million - $1 billion

Non-GAAP Gross Margin*: ~25%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin*: ~3%

Cash Flow from Operations: Approaching Positive

*Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin only exclude stock-based compensation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. With respect to our expectations regarding our 2021 Outlook, we are not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin measures to the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations for growth as we implement our technology roadmap and build new applications; the pace of development of new product markets; the ability of the new Administration to enact new climate change policies; our ability for growth outside the United States; our plans for growth and success in 2021 and beyond; our expectations regarding improving cash flow; our ability to reduce our product costs; our ability to introduce new product; and our financial outlook for 2021. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our limited operating history, the emerging nature of the distributed generation market, the significant losses we have incurred in the past, our ability to service our existing debt obligations, the significant upfront costs of our Energy Servers, the ability to secure financing for our products, the risk of manufacturing defects, the accuracy of our estimates regarding the useful life of our Energy Servers, the availability of rebates, tax credits and other tax benefits, our reliance on tax equity financing arrangements, our reliance upon a limited number of customers, our lengthy sales and installation cycle, construction, utility interconnection and other delays and cost overruns related to the installation of our Energy Servers, business and economic conditions and growth trends in commercial and industrial energy markets, global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, overall electricity generation market, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and its potential impact on our supply chain, installation operations, demand for our products, our ability to protect our intellectual property, the restatement of our financial statements as announced in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020 and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Bloom’s SEC filings from time to time. More information on potential factors that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2019 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These reports are available on Bloom’s website at www.bloomenergy.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

The Investor Relations section of Bloom’s website at investor.bloomenergy.com contains a significant amount of information about Bloom Energy, including financial and other information for investors. We encourage investors to visit this website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (preliminary & unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 246,947 $ 202,823 Restricted cash 52,470 30,804 Accounts receivable 99,513 37,828 Inventories 142,059 109,606 Deferred cost of revenue 41,469 58,470 Customer financing receivable 5,428 5,108 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,718 28,068 Total current assets 618,604 472,707 Property, plant and equipment, net 600,628 607,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,621 — Customer financing receivable, non-current 45,268 50,747 Restricted cash, non-current 117,293 143,761 Deferred cost of revenue, non-current 2,462 6,665 Other long-term assets 34,511 41,652 Total assets $ 1,454,387 $ 1,322,591 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Stockholders’ Deficit and Noncontrolling Interest Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58,334 $ 55,579 Accrued warranty 10,263 10,333 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 112,004 70,284 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 114,286 89,192 Operating lease liabilities 7,899 — Financing obligations 12,745 10,993 Current portion of recourse debt — 304,627 Current portion of non-recourse debt 120,846 8,273 Current portion of recourse debt from related parties — 20,801 Current portion of non-recourse debt from related parties — 3,882 Total current liabilities 436,377 573,964 Derivative liabilities 4,989 17,551 Deferred revenue and customer deposits, net of current portion 87,463 125,529 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 41,849 — Financing obligations, non-current 459,981 446,165 Long-term portion of recourse debt 168,008 75,962 Long-term portion of non-recourse debt 102,045 192,180 Long-term portion of non-recourse debt from related parties — 31,087 Other long-term liabilities 12,279 28,013 Total liabilities 1,312,991 1,490,451 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 377 443 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 17 12 Additional paid-in capital 3,182,753 2,686,759 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9 ) 19 Accumulated deficit (3,103,937 ) (2,946,384 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 78,824 (259,594 ) Noncontrolling interest 62,195 91,291 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, stockholders' deficit and noncontrolling interest $ 1,454,387 $ 1,322,591

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (preliminary & unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product $ 171,801 $ 158,427 $ 518,633 $ 557,336 Installation 28,827 14,429 101,887 60,826 Service 32,137 25,628 109,633 95,786 Electricity 16,622 15,059 64,094 71,229 Total revenue 249,387 213,543 794,247 785,177 Cost of revenue: Product 105,071 141,782 332,724 435,479 Installation 29,604 16,901 116,542 76,487 Service 39,493 17,127 132,329 100,238 Electricity 11,593 12,785 46,859 75,386 Total cost of revenue 185,761 188,595 628,454 687,590 Gross profit 63,626 24,948 165,793 97,587 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,690 22,148 83,577 104,168 Sales and marketing 18,840 17,357 55,916 73,573 General and administrative 27,614 33,315 107,085 152,650 Total operating expenses 68,144 72,820 246,578 330,391 Loss from operations (4,518 ) (47,872 ) (80,785 ) (232,804 ) Interest income 70 862 1,475 5,661 Interest expense (21,246 ) (21,635 ) (76,276 ) (87,480 ) Interest expense to related parties — (1,933 ) (2,513 ) (6,756 ) Other income (expense), net (4,176 ) 138 (8,318 ) 706 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (12,878 ) — Gain (loss) on revaluation of embedded derivatives (1,737 ) (540 ) 464 (2,160 ) Loss before income taxes (31,607 ) (70,980 ) (178,831 ) (322,833 ) Income tax provision (16 ) 31 256 633 Net loss (31,591 ) (71,011 ) (179,087 ) (323,466 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,453 ) (5,178 ) (21,534 ) (19,052 ) Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders (27,138 ) (65,833 ) (157,553 ) (304,414 ) Less: deemed dividend to noncontrolling interest — (2,454 ) — (2,454 ) Net loss available to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ (27,138 ) $ (68,287 ) $ (157,553 ) $ (306,868 ) Net loss per share available to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (2.67 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 165,975 118,588 138,722 115,118

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (preliminary & unaudited) (in thousands) Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (179,087 ) $ (323,466 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,279 78,584 Non cash lease expense 5,328 — Write-off of property, plant and equipment, net 38 3,117 Impairment of equity method investment 4,236 11,302 Write-off of PPA II and PPA IIIb decommissioned assets — 70,543 Debt make-whole expense — 5,934 Revaluation of derivative contracts (497 ) 2,779 Stock-based compensation 73,893 196,291 Loss on long-term REC purchase contract 72 53 Loss on extinguishment of debt 11,785 — Amortization of debt issuance and premium cost, net 6,455 22,130 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (61,685 ) 51,952 Inventories (33,004 ) 18,425 Deferred cost of revenue 19,910 (21,992 ) Customer financing receivable and other 5,159 5,520 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,124 ) 8,643 Operating lease right-of-use assets (2,752 ) — Other long-term assets 2,904 3,618 Accounts payable (620 ) (11,310 ) Accrued warranty (241 ) (6,603 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,753 6,728 Deferred revenue and customer deposits (12,972 ) 37,146 Other long-term liabilities (4,523 ) 4,376 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (98,693 ) 163,770 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (37,913 ) (51,053 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities — 104,500 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (37,913 ) 53,447 Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 300,000 — Proceeds from issuance of debt to related parties 30,000 — Repayment of debt (176,522 ) (119,277 ) Repayment of debt to related parties (2,105 ) (2,200 ) Debt make-whole payment — (5,934 ) Debt issuance costs (13,247 ) — Proceeds from financing obligations 26,279 72,334 Repayment of financing obligations (10,859 ) (8,954 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest 6,513 — Payments to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests — (56,459 ) Distributions to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (7,622 ) (12,537 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 23,491 12,713 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 175,928 (120,314 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 39,322 96,903 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Beginning of period 377,388 280,485 End of period $ 416,710 $ 377,388

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (preliminary & unaudited) (in thousands)

Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Gross Profit Excluding Stock-Based Compensation and Gross Margin Excluding Stock-Based Compensation

Gross margin and gross profit excluding stock-based compensation (SBC) are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to gross margin or gross profit, as determined under GAAP. These measures remove the impact of stock-based compensation. We believe that gross margin and gross profit excluding stock-based compensation supplement the GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of gross margin and gross profit excluding stock-based compensation to gross margin and gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and the computation of gross margin excluding stock-based compensation are as follows:

Q420 Q320 Q419 FY20 FY19 Revenue 249,387 200,305 213,543 794,247 785,177 Gross Profit 63,626 55,987 24,948 165,793 97,587 Gross Margin % 25.5% 28.0% 11.7% 20.9% 12.4% Stock-based compensation (Cost of Revenue) 3,664 3,568 8,594 17,475 45,429 Gross Profit excluding SBC 67,290 59,555 33,542 183,268 143,016 Gross Margin excluding SBC % 27.0% 29.7% 15.7% 23.1% 18.2%

Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses to Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses Excluding Stock-Based Compensation

Cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation are a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to cost of revenue and operating expenses, as determined under GAAP. This measure removes the impact of stock-based compensation. We believe that cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation supplements the GAAP measure and enables us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation to cost of revenue and operating expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, are as follows:

Q420 Q320 Q419 FY20 FY19 Cost of Revenue 185,761 144,318 188,595 628,454 687,590 Stock-Based Compensation - Cost of Revenue 3,664 3,568 8,594 17,475 45,429 Cost of Revenue – Excluding SBC 182,097 140,750 180,001 610,979 642,161

Q420 Q320 Q419 FY20 FY19 Operating Expenses 68,144 56,359 72,820 246,578 330,391 Stock-Based Compensation - Operating Expenses 12,844 12,167 27,464 56,418 150,862 Operating Expenses – Excluding SBC 55,300 44,192 45,356 190,160 179,529

Operating Loss to Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Stock-Based Compensation

Operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss, as determined under GAAP. This measure removes the impact of stock-based compensation. We believe that operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation supplements the GAAP measure and enables us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation are as follows:

Q420 Q320 Q419 FY20 FY19 Operating Loss (4,518) (372) (47,872) (80,785) (232,804) Stock-based compensation 16,508 15,735 36,058 73,893 196,291 Operating Income (loss) excluding SBC 11,990 15,363 (11,814) (6,892) (36,513)

Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss and Computation of Adjusted Net Loss per Share (EPS)

Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net loss and net loss per share, as determined under GAAP. These measures remove the impact of the non-controlling interests associated with our legacy PPA entities, the revaluation of derivatives, fair market value adjustment for the PPA derivatives, and stock-based compensation, all of which are non-cash charges. We believe that adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of adjusted net loss to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted net loss per share are as follows:

Q420 Q320 Q419 FY20 FY19 Net loss to Common Stockholders (27,138) (11,954) (68,287) (157,553) (306,868) Deemed dividend to noncontrolling interest - - 2,454 - 2,454 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - (1,220) - 12,878 - Loss for non-controlling interests1 (4,453) (5,922) (5,178) (21,534) (19,052) Loss (gain) on derivatives liabilities2 1,737 (1,505) 540 (464) 2,160 Loss (gain) on the Fair Value Adjustments for certain PPA derivatives3 140 (726) (634) 110 844 Stock-based compensation 16,508 15,735 36,058 73,893 196,291 Adjusted Net Loss (13,206) (5,592) (35,047) (92,670) (124,171) Net loss to Common Stockholders per share $ (0.16) $ (0.09) $ (0.58) $ (1.14) $ (2.67) Adjusted net loss per share (EPS) $ (0.08) $ (0.04) $ (0.29) $ (0.67) $ (1.07) GAAP weighted average shares outstanding attributable to common, Basic and Diluted (thousands) 165,975 138,964 118,588 138,722 115,118 Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding attributable to common, Basic and Diluted (thousands)4 165,975 138,964 119,532 138,722 116,061

1. Represents the profits and losses allocated to the non-controlling interests under the hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) method 2. Represents the adjustments to the fair value of the embedded derivatives associated with the convertible notes and other derivatives 3. Represents the adjustments to the fair value of the derivative forward contract for one PPA entity (our first PPA company), a wholly owned subsidiary 4. Includes adjustments to reflect assumed conversion of certain convertible promissory notes

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense, non-controlling interest, revaluations, stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our business, excluding specifically identified items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our recurring operations. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculations. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is as follows:

Q420 Q320 Q419 FY20 FY19 Net loss to Common Stockholders (27,138) (11,954) (68,287) (157,553) (306,868) Deemed dividend to noncontrolling interest - - 2,454 - 2,454 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - (1,220) - 12,878 - Loss for non-controlling interests1 (4,453) (5,922) (5,178) (21,534) (19,052) Loss (gain) on derivatives liabilities2 1,737 (1,505) 540 (464) 2,160 Loss (gain) on the Fair Value Adjustments for certain PPA derivatives3 140 (726) (634) 110 844 Stock-based compensation 16,508 15,735 36,058 73,893 196,291 Depreciation & Amortization 13,391 13,036 13,636 52,279 78,584 Provision (benefit) for Income Tax (16) 7 31 256 633 Interest Expense (Income), Other Expense (Income), net 25,352 20,222 22,568 85,632 87,869 Adjusted EBITDA 25,521 27,673 1,188 45,497 42,915

1. Represents the profits and losses allocated to the non-controlling interests under the hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) method 2. Represents the adjustments to the fair value of the embedded derivatives associated with the convertible notes and other derivatives 3. Represents the adjustments to the fair value of the derivative forward contract for one PPA entity (our first PPA company)

