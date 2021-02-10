Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call for the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium to Discuss Clinical Data from MARIO-275 Phase 2 Study

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss clinical data from MARIO-275 ( Ma crophage R eprogramming In I mmuno- O ncology), a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the "Investors/Media" section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 316-5293 (domestic) and (631) 291-4526 (international) five minutes prior to start time. The conference ID number is 2485636. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium Poster Presentation Details Title: Preliminary Analysis of a Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, active-Control Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Eganelisib (IPI-549) in Combination with Nivolumab Compared to Nivolumab Monotherapy in Patients with Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma Presenter: Piotr Tomczak, M.D., Ph.D. Date: February 11th at 8am ET

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line and second line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

