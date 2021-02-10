Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline Expansion
Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer's disease on schedule to be announced in Q4 2021 and a pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced a series of leadership appointments to support the continued advancement and commercial planning of atuzaginstat, as well as the company’s pipeline expansion and regulatory affairs capabilities.
“Expanding Cortexyme’s leadership team strengthens our overall operations and brings additional depth and expertise to the company as we advance atuzaginstat’s development and related commercial planning, bolster our regulatory capabilities, and grow our clinical pipeline,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair. “2020 was a year of significant accomplishment for the company. We anticipate achieving critical milestones in 2021 as we approach important data readouts in Alzheimer’s and periodontal disease at the end of the year, further validate the role of gingipains in degenerative disease, and embark on new potential therapeutic indications such as Parkinson’s disease.”
Chris Lowe has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer from his prior role as Chief Financial Officer, a position he held since joining the company in January 2019. Mr. Lowe has over two decades of financial leadership, business development, and operational expertise. Mr. Lowe’s senior management experience includes experience as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer, and Chief Executive Officer for private and public life sciences companies including Asthmatx, Peninsula Pharmaceuticals, SentreHEART, and Anthera Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, he currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Vincerx Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company.
Ted Monohon has been promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Monohon joined Cortexyme in May 2019 as the company’s Vice President, Finance. He has more than 20 years of financial experience spanning roles at private equity, publicly and privately held companies, and major banks. Mr. Monohon’s expertise includes key finance functions including financial planning and forecasting, treasury/cash management, and accounting and tax functions. During his career, he completed multiple tracking stock IPOs as well as venture capital and private placement financings. He began his career with Deloitte as a senior staff auditor. Mr. Monohon is a Certified Public Accountant, and he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
