Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline Expansion

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer's disease on schedule to be announced in Q4 2021 and a pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced a series of leadership appointments to support the continued advancement and commercial planning of atuzaginstat, as well as the company’s pipeline expansion and regulatory affairs capabilities.

“Expanding Cortexyme’s leadership team strengthens our overall operations and brings additional depth and expertise to the company as we advance atuzaginstat’s development and related commercial planning, bolster our regulatory capabilities, and grow our clinical pipeline,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair. “2020 was a year of significant accomplishment for the company. We anticipate achieving critical milestones in 2021 as we approach important data readouts in Alzheimer’s and periodontal disease at the end of the year, further validate the role of gingipains in degenerative disease, and embark on new potential therapeutic indications such as Parkinson’s disease.”