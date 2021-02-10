Quotient Technology Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for consumer-packaged goods (CPGs) manufacturers, retailers and consumers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Quotient’s complete fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s stockholder letter under Key Resources on the overview page of the investor relations website.

Q4 2020

GAAP Net Loss of $25.3M

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.9M

FY 2020

GAAP Net Loss of $65.4M

Adjusted EBITDA of $46.0M

“2020 was a year of progress for Quotient and I am pleased that we ended strong with another record setting quarter in Q4,” said Steven Boal, CEO. “The foundation we built last year has propelled us forward in 2021. With current market tailwinds like the shift to digital, combined with our growth drivers and our dedicated and focused team, we are already witnessing increased demand for our solutions in Q1 2021 and look forward to the opportunities ahead of us.”

Recently, our Board of Directors authorized a stock buyback program of up to $50.0 million of Quotient’s common stock, effective February 16, 2021, through a new 10B5-1 plan that expires on February 16, 2022.

Additionally, Quotient is moving its company headquarters from California to Utah in 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Quotient reports its financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and the rules of the SEC. To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Quotient provides investors in this press release with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Quotient believes that this non-GAAP measure provides investors with additional useful information used by Quotient’s management and Board of Directors for financial and operating decision making. In particular, Quotient believes that the exclusion of certain income and expenses in calculating this metric can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of its core business as well as a useful comparison to peer companies.

Quotient defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, other (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, certain acquisition-related costs, loss contingency/settlement related to a contract dispute, and restructuring charges. We exclude these items because we believe these items do not reflect expected future operating expenses. Additionally, certain items are inconsistent in size and frequency—making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of this non-GAAP financial measure. Quotient compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amount excluded from this non-GAAP financial measure and evaluating this non-GAAP financial measure together with its relevant GAAP financial measure.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because of these and other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and Quotient’s other GAAP financial results.

For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA” included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting its business. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company’s current expectations regarding demand for the Company's solutions, market dynamics causing a shift to digital solutions and growth drivers. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to generate positive cash flow and become profitable; the amount and timing of digital marketing spend by CPGs and shifts in CPG spend to digital solutions; the Company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions and data regulations, including the Company’s ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits and consumer data privacy concerns; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may continue to significantly impact our business, plans and results of operations, as well as the value of our common stock; the Company's expectations regarding growth drivers; and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020 and future filings and reports by the Company. Quotient disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise and does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,752 $ 224,764 Accounts receivable, net 137,649 125,304 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,547 22,026 Total current assets 378,948 372,094 Property and equipment, net 17,268 13,704 Operating leases right-of-use-assets 16,222 7,211 Intangible assets, net 44,898 69,752 Goodwill 128,427 128,427 Other assets 1,029 750 Total assets $ 586,792 $ 591,938 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,959 $ 19,116 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,368 15,232 Other current liabilities 70,620 50,032 Deferred revenues 12,027 10,903 Contingent consideration related to acquisitions 8,524 27,000 Total current liabilities 121,498 122,283 Other non-current liabilities 18,314 7,119 Contingent consideration related to acquisitions 20,930 9,220 Convertible senior notes, net 177,168 166,157 Deferred tax liabilities 1,853 1,937 Total liabilities 339,763 306,716 Stockholders' equity: — — Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 698,333 671,060 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,001 ) (916 ) Accumulated deficit (450,304 ) (384,923 ) Total stockholders' equity 247,029 285,222 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 586,792 $ 591,938

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 142,529 $ 118,532 $ 445,887 $ 436,160 Cost of revenues(1) 92,469 72,219 277,914 263,606 Gross Margin 50,060 46,313 167,973 172,554 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 31,124 27,541 104,527 101,244 Research and development(1) 11,358 10,771 40,316 39,076 General and administrative(1) 14,720 14,227 54,177 58,328 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,446 519 20,234 1,571 Total operating expenses 71,648 53,058 219,254 200,219 Loss from operations (21,588 ) (6,745 ) (51,281 ) (27,665 ) Interest expense (3,691 ) (3,539 ) (14,521 ) (13,955 ) Other income, net 432 1,009 1,140 5,223 Loss before income taxes (24,847 ) (9,275 ) (64,662 ) (36,397 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 458 285 719 660 Net loss $ (25,305 ) $ (9,560 ) $ (65,381 ) $ (37,057 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 91,300 89,123 90,412 91,163 (1) The stock-based compensation expense included above was as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 479 $ 521 $ 1,743 $ 2,193 Sales and marketing 1,399 1,816 5,311 6,812 Research and development 1,108 1,225 3,831 4,804 General and administrative 4,364 4,883 17,486 18,328 Total stock-based compensation $ 7,350 $ 8,445 $ 28,371 $ 32,137

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (65,381 ) $ (37,057 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,352 31,437 Stock-based compensation 28,371 32,137 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 11,011 10,438 Allowance for credit losses 888 1,227 Deferred income taxes 719 660 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net 20,234 1,571 Impairment of capitalized software development costs — 3,579 Other non-cash expenses 3,275 2,392 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,232 ) (7,142 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,164 (11,145 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 15,554 (62 ) Payments for contingent consideration and bonuses (15,418 ) — Accrued compensation and benefits (197 ) 1,567 Deferred revenues 1,125 2,216 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,465 31,818 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,351 ) (9,021 ) Purchases of intangible assets (3,018 ) (14,811 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (13,730 ) Purchases of short-term investments — — Proceeds from maturity of short-term investment — 20,738 Net cash used in investing activities (11,369 ) (16,824 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock plans 5,002 5,017 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,203 ) (9,838 ) Repurchases and retirement of common stock under share repurchase program — (87,097 ) Principal payments on promissory note and capital lease obligations (391 ) (317 ) Payments for contingent consideration (14,582 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (17,174 ) (92,235 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 66 (23 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,012 ) (77,264 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 224,764 302,028 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 222,752 $ 224,764

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (25,305 ) $ (9,560 ) $ (65,381 ) $ (37,057 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 7,350 8,445 28,371 32,137 Depreciation and amortization 9,830 8,177 36,352 31,437 Acquisition related costs and other(1) 7,872 1,091 12,361 7,670 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,446 519 20,234 1,571 Interest expense 3,691 3,539 14,521 13,955 Other income, net (432 ) (1,009 ) (1,140 ) (5,223 ) Provision for income taxes 458 285 719 660 Total adjustments $ 43,215 $ 21,047 $ 111,418 $ 82,207 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,910 $ 11,487 $ 46,037 $ 45,150 (1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, other includes restructuring charges of zero and $1.5 million, respectively, and loss contingency and settlement of $6.8 million and $8.8 million, respectively, related to a contract dispute. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, other includes restructuring charges of zero and $4.3 million, respectively.

