Kezar Life Sciences to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, being held from February 16 – 18, 2021. Kezar’s Chief Scientific Officer, Chris Kirk, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion, “Progress in Drugging the Undruggable Cancer Targets” at the conference.

The presentation will be available on demand on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.