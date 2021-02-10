 

Kezar Life Sciences to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

10.02.2021   

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, being held from February 16 – 18, 2021. Kezar’s Chief Scientific Officer, Chris Kirk, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion, “Progress in Drugging the Undruggable Cancer Targets” at the conference.

The presentation will be available on demand on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing novel treatments to patients with rare autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.



