Avalara Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
“In the fourth quarter, year-over-year revenue growth was 35% and year-over-year calculated billings growth was 38%, capping off an outstanding finish to our fiscal year 2020. For the full year, we delivered half a billion in revenue, up 31% year-over-year as well as record operating cash flow and free cash flow,” said Scott McFarlane, Avalara co-founder and chief executive officer. “Our results demonstrate the adaptability and resilience of our business model during challenging times. As we look ahead to 2021, the generational shifts to omnichannel commerce and cloud-based solutions, a growing emphasis on efficiency through automation, and an increasingly complex regulatory environment remain ongoing tailwinds for our business. We believe we are still in the early days of penetrating a huge addressable market to automate global tax compliance and build the category-defining, global cloud compliance platform.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
-
Revenue: Total revenue was $144.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 35% from $107.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Subscription and returns revenue was $132.6 million, up
33% from $100.0 million in the same period last year. Professional services revenue was $12.2 million, up 59% from $7.7 million in the same period last year. Total revenue from fourth quarter
2020 acquisitions was $6.5 million.
-
Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $104.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 72% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $74.7 million and a 69% gross margin
in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $107.7 million, representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $76.8 million and a 71% non-GAAP gross
margin in the fourth quarter of 2019.
-
Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating
loss was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
-
Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a GAAP net loss of $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $8.1 million in
the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 results included a $9.4 million deferred income tax benefit related
to our fourth quarter acquisitions.
-
Net Loss per Share: GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.13 based on 84.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a GAAP basic
and diluted net loss per share of $0.16 based on 77.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.09 based on 89.3
million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.03 based on 77.1 million weighted-average shares
outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2019.
-
Deferred Revenue: Total deferred revenue was $209.7 million at December 31, 2020, up from $161.2 million at December 31, 2019. The current portion of deferred revenue was $208.0 million at
December 31, 2020, up from $160.3 million at December 31, 2019.
-
Cash: Net cash provided by operating activities was $31.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $17.2 million provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Free cash flow was positive $28.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to positive $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $673.6 million at
December 31, 2020 compared to $467.0 million at December 31, 2019.
- Calculated Billings: Calculated billings were $167.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to calculated billings of $120.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
-
Revenue: Total revenue was $500.6 million in fiscal year 2020, up 31% from $382.4 million in fiscal year 2019. Subscription and returns revenue was $465.8 million, up 31% from $355.2
million in the prior year. Professional services revenue was $34.7 million, up 28% from $27.2 million in the prior year.
-
Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $357.5 million in fiscal year 2020, representing a 71% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $267.1 million and a 70% gross margin in fiscal
year 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $368.5 million in fiscal year 2020, representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $275.1 million and a 72% non-GAAP gross
margin in fiscal year 2019.
-
Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $62.0 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $55.9 million in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss was $3.1 million
in fiscal year 2020, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $14.4 million in fiscal year 2019.
-
Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $49.2 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to a GAAP net loss of $50.2 million in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $9.6 million in fiscal year 2020,
compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $8.7 million in fiscal year 2019.
-
Net Loss per Share: GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.61 based on 81.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding in fiscal year 2020, compared to a GAAP basic and diluted
net loss per share of $0.68 based on 73.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.11 based on 85.4 million diluted weighted
average shares outstanding in fiscal year 2020, compared to non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.12 based on 73.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding in fiscal year 2019.
- Cash: Net cash provided by operating activities was $42.6 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $22.2 million provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2019. Free cash flow was positive $34.0 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to positive $12.0 million in fiscal year 2019.
Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Operating Highlights
-
Key Metrics: We ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with approximately 14,890 core customers, up from approximately 14,180 core customers at the end of the previous quarter and approximately
12,150 in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a 23% increase year-over-year. Our net revenue retention rate was 104% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has averaged 107% over the last four
quarters.
- We acquired Transaction Tax Resources, Inc. (TTR) to enhance our enterprise capabilities and create the leading content database in tax. TTR will continue to serve its customers with trusted
solutions while integrating key products and content into Avalara’s automation tools.
- We acquired the operational assets of Business Licenses, LLC. Business Licenses provides software and services for the research, acquisition, and management of business licenses, registrations,
and permits for businesses of all sizes. By acquiring the assets of Business Licenses, we expand our platform to include a corresponding compliance solution beyond tax. Our customers are required
to obtain and maintain sales tax registrations in the jurisdictions where they have tax nexus, and building upon the existing partnership with Business Licenses, we will now be able to support
these additional licensing requirements. Adding licensing allows us to better help businesses of every size manage and reduce regulatory complexity.
- We acquired Impendulo Limited, a London-based provider of insurance tax compliance solutions. Impendulo gives us access to the global insurance premium tax compliance business, a new market
that we believe could benefit from automation technology.
- We entered into a definitive agreement to acquire INPOSIA Solutions GmbH, a German software company focused on e-invoicing, digital tax reporting, and business and data integration to address real-time compliance requirements for companies worldwide. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2021. With INPOSIA, we can further expand our European footprint and add e-invoicing compliance capabilities.
Recent and Fourth Quarter Product Highlights
- We announced the availability of Avalara AvaTax Advanced Transaction Rules (ATR). ATR allows businesses to create, modify, and apply business and taxability rules that can be used
before and after a tax calculation occurs. With ATR, businesses can define and align tax content decisions with enterprise resource planning, ecommerce, and other billing systems at the business
process and transaction level.
- In January 2021, we announced the availability of Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants (MRA), a cloud sales tax returns solution designed exclusively for accounting firms. MRA enables firms to extend their practice with automated sales tax preparation and filing services, provide clients with the benefits of a fully managed returns service, and add efficiency while focusing on other high-value services.
Financial Outlook
For the first quarter of 2021 the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue between $142.0 and $144.0 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $10.0 and $12.0 million.
For the full year 2021, the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue between $628.0 and $633.0 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $18.0 and $22.0 million.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements including, among others, statements about our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2021, our expectations for the integration of our acquisitions into our business, expected growth opportunities and synergies arising from the acquisitions, and expected timing of closing the INPOSIA acquisition. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "likely," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.
These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested by the forward-looking statements. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, to achieve or maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any associated economic downturn on our business operations, results, and financial position; the timing of our introduction of new solutions or updates to existing solutions; our ability to successfully diversify our solutions by developing or introducing new solutions or acquiring and integrating additional businesses, products, services, or content; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to deliver our solutions to customers without disruption or delay; our exposure to liability from errors, delays, fraud, or system failures, which may not be covered by insurance; our ability to expand our international reach; and the risks described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and calculated billings, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.
- We calculate non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense as GAAP cost of revenue,
GAAP research and development expense, GAAP sales and marketing expense, and GAAP general and administrative expense before stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired
intangible assets included in each of the expense categories.
- We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit before stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue. We calculate non-GAAP
gross margin as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.
- We calculate non-GAAP operating income (loss) as GAAP operating loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and goodwill impairments. We calculate
non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and goodwill impairments.
- We calculate non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by basic weighted average shares outstanding.
- We calculate non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
includes weighted average shares outstanding plus the dilutive effect, if any, of outstanding common stock equivalents.
- We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for the purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs.
- We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the changes in deferred revenue and contract liabilities in the period, excluding the acquisition date impact of deferred revenue and contract liabilities assumed in a business combination. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as a potential indicator of future subscription revenue, the actual timing of which will be affected by several factors, including subscription start date and duration.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as when comparing our financial results to those of other companies.
The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures primarily because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.
Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measure.
Definitions of Key Business Metrics
We also use the key business metrics of core customers and net revenue retention rate.
Core Customers
We believe core customers is a key indicator of our market penetration, growth, and potential future revenue. We use core customers as a metric to focus our customer count reporting on our primary target market segment. We define a core customer as:
- a unique account identifier in our primary U.S. billing systems (multiple companies or divisions within a single consolidated enterprise that each have a separate unique account identifier are
each treated as separate customers);
- that is active as of the measurement date; and
- for which we have recognized, as of the measurement date, greater than $3,000 in total revenue during the previous twelve months.
Currently, our core customer count includes only customers with unique account identifiers in our primary U.S. billing systems and does not include customers that subscribe to our solutions through our international subsidiaries and certain legacy and acquired billing systems that have not yet been integrated into our primary U.S. billing systems (e.g., recent acquisitions and our lodging tax compliance solution). As we increase our international operations and sales in future periods, we may add customers billed from our international subsidiaries to the core customer metric.
We also have a substantial number of customers of various sizes that do not meet the revenue threshold to be considered a core customer. Many of these customers are in the emerging and small business segment of the marketplace, which represents strategic value and a growth opportunity for us. Customers who do not meet the revenue threshold to be considered a core customer provide us with market share and awareness, and we anticipate that some may grow into core customers. In addition, we have numerous enterprise-level customers that only utilize our services for small segments of their business, providing opportunities over time for us to extend our relationship and make them core customers.
Net Revenue Retention Rate
We believe that our net revenue retention rate provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenue from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it reflects the stability of our revenue base, which is one of our core competitive strengths. We calculate our net revenue retention rate by dividing (a) total revenue in the current quarter from any billing accounts that generated revenue during the corresponding quarter of the prior year by (b) total revenue in such corresponding quarter from those same billing accounts. This calculation includes changes during the period for such billing accounts, such as additional solutions purchased, changes in pricing and transaction volume, and terminations, but does not reflect revenue for new billing accounts added during the one-year period.
Currently, our net revenue retention rate includes only customers with unique account identifiers in our primary U.S. billing systems and does not include customers who subscribe to our solutions
through our international subsidiaries or certain legacy and acquired billing systems that have not been integrated into our primary U.S. billing systems. Our Streamlined Sales Tax solution (SST)
is not included in net revenue retention rate. This means that revenue expansion from existing customers adopting our SST solution is not included, while revenue contraction from customers
replacing one or more of Avalara’s other solutions with SST is included.
Reported Consolidated Results
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and returns
|
|
$
|
132,567
|
|
|
$
|
99,956
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
12,193
|
|
|
|
7,671
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
144,760
|
|
|
|
107,627
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and returns
|
|
|
34,882
|
|
|
|
28,287
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
5,697
|
|
|
|
4,592
|
|
Total cost of revenue (1)
|
|
|
40,579
|
|
|
|
32,879
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
104,181
|
|
|
|
74,748
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
|
|
34,457
|
|
|
|
25,619
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
|
59,759
|
|
|
|
46,310
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
|
29,647
|
|
|
|
18,154
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
123,863
|
|
|
|
90,083
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(19,682
|
)
|
|
|
(15,335
|
)
|
Other (income) expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
(1,786
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
|
(1,559
|
)
|
Total other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
(3,342
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(20,287
|
)
|
|
|
(11,993
|
)
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(9,256
|
)
|
|
|
326
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(11,031
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,319
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
|
84,767
|
|
|
|
77,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
(1) The stock-based compensation expense included above was as follows:
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
1,645
|
|
|
$
|
845
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
3,971
|
|
|
|
1,966
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
|
|
2,325
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
4,536
|
|
|
|
3,307
|
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
|
$
|
13,371
|
|
|
$
|
8,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The amortization of acquired intangibles included above was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
1,864
|
|
|
$
|
1,219
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
3,061
|
|
|
|
618
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
807
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Total amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
$
|
5,732
|
|
|
$
|
1,841
|
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and returns
|
|
$
|
465,825
|
|
|
$
|
355,181
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
34,744
|
|
|
|
27,240
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
500,569
|
|
|
|
382,421
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and returns
|
|
|
124,333
|
|
|
|
97,824
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
18,762
|
|
|
|
17,475
|
|
Total cost of revenue (1)
|
|
|
143,095
|
|
|
|
115,299
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
357,474
|
|
|
|
267,122
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
|
|
119,710
|
|
|
|
82,442
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
|
204,490
|
|
|
|
168,634
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
|
95,242
|
|
|
|
71,918
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
419,442
|
|
|
|
322,994
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(61,968
|
)
|
|
|
(55,872
|
)
|
Other (income) expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(1,678
|
)
|
|
|
(6,037
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(2,798
|
)
|
|
|
(865
|
)
|
Total other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(4,476
|
)
|
|
|
(6,613
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(57,492
|
)
|
|
|
(49,259
|
)
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(8,309
|
)
|
|
|
955
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(49,183
|
)
|
|
$
|
(50,214
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.61
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.68
|
)
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
|
80,985
|
|
|
|
73,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
(1) The stock-based compensation expense included above was as follows:
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
5,909
|
|
|
$
|
3,122
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
13,226
|
|
|
|
6,666
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
12,147
|
|
|
|
8,736
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
16,888
|
|
|
|
15,825
|
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
|
$
|
48,170
|
|
|
$
|
34,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The amortization of acquired intangibles included above was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
5,166
|
|
|
$
|
4,854
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
4,664
|
|
|
|
2,271
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
819
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Total amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
$
|
10,649
|
|
|
$
|
7,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
673,593
|
|
|
$
|
466,950
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
19,953
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Trade accounts receivable—net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
75,857
|
|
|
|
51,644
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
|
12,245
|
|
|
|
9,279
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
20,098
|
|
|
|
14,127
|
|
Total current assets before customer fund assets
|
|
|
801,746
|
|
|
|
542,000
|
|
Funds held from customers
|
|
|
30,598
|
|
|
|
24,383
|
|
Receivable from customers—net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
832,907
|
|
|
|
566,803
|
|
Noncurrent assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
37,700
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
|
38,625
|
|
|
|
29,137
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets—net
|
|
|
52,320
|
|
|
|
49,321
|
|
Property and equipment—net
|
|
|
34,713
|
|
|
|
34,997
|
|
Intangible assets—net
|
|
|
86,513
|
|
|
|
22,932
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
513,234
|
|
|
|
101,224
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
6,321
|
|
|
|
2,853
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,602,333
|
|
|
$
|
807,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
20,280
|
|
|
|
11,693
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
84,532
|
|
|
|
59,341
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
208,026
|
|
|
|
160,271
|
|
Accrued purchase price related to acquisitions
|
|
|
22,473
|
|
|
|
2,763
|
|
Accrued earnout liabilities
|
|
|
749
|
|
|
|
4,120
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
11,339
|
|
|
|
8,756
|
|
Total current liabilities before customer fund obligations
|
|
|
347,399
|
|
|
|
246,944
|
|
Customer fund obligations
|
|
|
31,549
|
|
|
|
24,783
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
378,948
|
|
|
|
271,727
|
|
Noncurrent liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,664
|
|
|
|
970
|
|
Accrued purchase price related to acquisitions
|
|
|
49,057
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accrued earnout liabilities
|
|
|
34,468
|
|
|
|
9,835
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
56,625
|
|
|
|
58,301
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
1,031
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
2,375
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
522,173
|
|
|
|
343,545
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,640,867
|
|
|
|
976,627
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(1,339
|
)
|
|
|
(2,719
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(559,377
|
)
|
|
|
(510,194
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,080,160
|
|
|
|
463,722
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,602,333
|
|
|
$
|
807,267
|
|
|
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019 (1)
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(11,031
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,319
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
13,371
|
|
|
|
8,443
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
8,310
|
|
|
|
4,123
|
|
Deferred tax benefit
|
|
|
(9,612
|
)
|
|
|
(361
|
)
|
Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
|
2,084
|
|
|
|
1,620
|
|
Non-cash change in earnout liability
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,653
|
)
|
Non-cash bad debt expense
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
|
765
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
310
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
(5,716
|
)
|
|
|
(3,214
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
|
(5,029
|
)
|
|
|
(5,934
|
)
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
(145
|
)
|
|
|
(434
|
)
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
3,343
|
|
|
|
965
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
17,732
|
|
|
|
13,941
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
19,857
|
|
|
|
12,776
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(3,061
|
)
|
|
|
(1,605
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
31,558
|
|
|
|
17,153
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(1,533
|
)
|
|
|
(2,281
|
)
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
|
|
(1,453
|
)
|
|
|
(703
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(368,198
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cash paid for acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
(1,200
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(372,384
|
)
|
|
|
(2,984
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(386
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
9,229
|
|
|
|
6,436
|
|
Net increase in customer fund obligations
|
|
|
4,057
|
|
|
|
7,520
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
12,900
|
|
|
|
13,956
|
|
Foreign currency effect
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
|
|
|
(327,530
|
)
|
|
|
28,105
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents—Beginning of period
|
|
|
1,089,374
|
|
|
|
463,228
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents—End of period
|
|
$
|
761,844
|
|
|
$
|
491,333
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
673,593
|
|
|
$
|
466,950
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
57,653
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restricted cash equivalents—funds held from customers
|
|
|
30,598
|
|
|
|
24,383
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
761,844
|
|
|
$
|
491,333
|
|
(1) We have corrected the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (see Unaudited Corrected Statements of Cash Flows schedule below for details).
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019 (1)
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(49,183
|
)
|
|
$
|
(50,214
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
48,170
|
|
|
|
34,349
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
20,233
|
|
|
|
15,807
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
|
794
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred tax benefit
|
|
|
(9,419
|
)
|
|
|
(223
|
)
|
Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
|
8,111
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Non-cash change in earnout liabilities
|
|
|
(2,325
|
)
|
|
|
(1,043
|
)
|
Non-cash bad debt expense
|
|
|
2,063
|
|
|
|
1,367
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
104
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
(17,921
|
)
|
|
|
(12,862
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(3,333
|
)
|
|
|
(3,544
|
)
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
|
(12,454
|
)
|
|
|
(19,149
|
)
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
(2,843
|
)
|
|
|
(1,265
|
)
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
8,026
|
|
|
|
5,783
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
23,979
|
|
|
|
16,246
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
39,254
|
|
|
|
37,558
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(10,304
|
)
|
|
|
(5,764
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
42,618
|
|
|
|
22,150
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(4,501
|
)
|
|
|
(7,885
|
)
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
|
|
(4,159
|
)
|
|
|
(2,295
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(368,198
|
)
|
|
|
(30,310
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
(1,200
|
)
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(378,058
|
)
|
|
|
(40,629
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from common stock offering, net of underwriting discounts
|
|
|
556,312
|
|
|
|
274,705
|
|
Payments of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(686
|
)
|
|
|
(555
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
39,946
|
|
|
|
58,019
|
|
Proceeds from purchases of stock under employee stock purchase plan
|
|
|
11,337
|
|
|
|
12,293
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,183
|
)
|
Acquisition-related post-closing payments
|
|
|
(2,763
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments related to business combination earnouts
|
|
|
(3,760
|
)
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
Payments related to asset acquisition earnouts
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net increase in customer fund obligations
|
|
|
5,738
|
|
|
|
11,506
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
606,059
|
|
|
|
354,410
|
|
Foreign currency effect
|
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
|
|
|
270,511
|
|
|
|
335,898
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents—Beginning of period
|
|
|
491,333
|
|
|
|
155,435
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents—End of period
|
|
$
|
761,844
|
|
|
$
|
491,333
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
673,593
|
|
|
$
|
466,950
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
57,653
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restricted cash equivalents—funds held from customers
|
|
|
30,598
|
|
|
|
24,383
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
761,844
|
|
|
$
|
491,333
|
|
(1) We have corrected the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2019 (see Unaudited Corrected Statements of Cash Flows schedule below for details).
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED PRESENTATION AND RECONCILIATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following schedules summarize our non-GAAP financial measures and reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures:
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
37,070
|
|
|
$
|
30,815
|
|
|
$
|
132,020
|
|
|
$
|
107,323
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
107,690
|
|
|
|
76,812
|
|
|
|
368,549
|
|
|
|
275,098
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
71
|
%
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
Non-GAAP research and development expense
|
|
$
|
30,486
|
|
|
$
|
23,653
|
|
|
$
|
106,484
|
|
|
$
|
75,776
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|
|
|
53,479
|
|
|
|
43,367
|
|
|
|
187,679
|
|
|
|
157,627
|
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|
|
|
24,304
|
|
|
|
14,843
|
|
|
|
77,535
|
|
|
|
56,078
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
|
|
(579
|
)
|
|
|
(5,051
|
)
|
|
|
(3,149
|
)
|
|
|
(14,383
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
|
8,072
|
|
|
|
(2,035
|
)
|
|
|
9,636
|
|
|
|
(8,725
|
)
|
Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
28,572
|
|
|
$
|
14,169
|
|
|
$
|
33,958
|
|
|
$
|
11,970
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
40,579
|
|
|
$
|
32,879
|
|
|
$
|
143,095
|
|
|
$
|
115,299
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
(1,645
|
)
|
|
|
(845
|
)
|
|
|
(5,909
|
)
|
|
|
(3,122
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
(1,864
|
)
|
|
|
(1,219
|
)
|
|
|
(5,166
|
)
|
|
|
(4,854
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
|
|
$
|
37,070
|
|
|
$
|
30,815
|
|
|
$
|
132,020
|
|
|
$
|
107,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$
|
104,181
|
|
|
$
|
74,748
|
|
|
$
|
357,474
|
|
|
$
|
267,122
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,645
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
|
5,909
|
|
|
|
3,122
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
1,864
|
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
5,166
|
|
|
|
4,854
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
|
$
|
107,690
|
|
|
$
|
76,812
|
|
|
$
|
368,549
|
|
|
$
|
275,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
|
71
|
%
|
|
|
70
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles as a percentage of revenue
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
71
|
%
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
$
|
34,457
|
|
|
$
|
25,619
|
|
|
$
|
119,710
|
|
|
$
|
82,442
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
(3,971
|
)
|
|
|
(1,966
|
)
|
|
|
(13,226
|
)
|
|
|
(6,666
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
|
|
$
|
30,486
|
|
|
$
|
23,653
|
|
|
$
|
106,484
|
|
|
$
|
75,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
$
|
59,759
|
|
|
$
|
46,310
|
|
|
$
|
204,490
|
|
|
$
|
168,634
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
(3,219
|
)
|
|
|
(2,325
|
)
|
|
|
(12,147
|
)
|
|
|
(8,736
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
(3,061
|
)
|
|
|
(618
|
)
|
|
|
(4,664
|
)
|
|
|
(2,271
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense
|
|
$
|
53,479
|
|
|
$
|
43,367
|
|
|
$
|
187,679
|
|
|
$
|
157,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
$
|
29,647
|
|
|
$
|
18,154
|
|
|
$
|
95,242
|
|
|
$
|
71,918
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
(4,536
|
)
|
|
|
(3,307
|
)
|
|
|
(16,888
|
)
|
|
|
(15,825
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
(807
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(819
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense
|
|
$
|
24,304
|
|
|
$
|
14,843
|
|
|
$
|
77,535
|
|
|
$
|
56,078
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
$
|
(19,682
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15,335
|
)
|
|
$
|
(61,968
|
)
|
|
$
|
(55,872
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
13,371
|
|
|
|
8,443
|
|
|
|
48,170
|
|
|
|
34,349
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
5,732
|
|
|
|
1,841
|
|
|
|
10,649
|
|
|
|
7,140
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Loss
|
|
$
|
(579
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,051
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,149
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,383
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(11,031
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,319
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,183
|
)
|
|
$
|
(50,214
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
13,371
|
|
|
|
8,443
|
|
|
|
48,170
|
|
|
|
34,349
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
5,732
|
|
|
|
1,841
|
|
|
|
10,649
|
|
|
|
7,140
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
8,072
|
|
|
$
|
(2,035
|
)
|
|
$
|
9,636
|
|
|
$
|
(8,725
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Basic Net Income (Loss) Per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share:
|
Net loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.61
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.68
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense per share
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles per share
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
Non-GAAP Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share:
|
Net loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.58
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.68
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense per share
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles per share
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (1)
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per
|
|
|
89,257
|
|
|
|
77,147
|
|
|
|
85,381
|
|
|
|
73,345
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 was calculated using the diluted share count which includes approximately 4.5 million and 4.4 million dilutive shares, respectively, related to employee stock options and stock-based awards. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, all common stock equivalents have been excluded from the diluted share count as their effect is antidilutive.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (2)
|
|
$
|
31,558
|
|
|
$
|
17,153
|
|
|
$
|
42,618
|
|
|
$
|
22,150
|
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment (3)
|
|
|
(1,533
|
)
|
|
|
(2,281
|
)
|
|
|
(4,501
|
)
|
|
|
(7,885
|
)
|
Less: Capitalized software development costs (3)
|
|
|
(1,453
|
)
|
|
|
(703
|
)
|
|
|
(4,159
|
)
|
|
|
(2,295
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$
|
28,572
|
|
|
$
|
14,169
|
|
|
$
|
33,958
|
|
|
$
|
11,970
|
|
(2) We have corrected net cash provided by operating activities for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 (see Unaudited Corrected Statements of Cash Flows schedule below for details).
(3) Capitalized software development costs were previously included in purchases of property and equipment and does not impact previously reported free cash flow.
|
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED PRESENTATION OF CALCULATED BILLINGS AND RECONCILIATION TO REVENUE
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Dec 31,
2020 (2)
|
|
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
|
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
|
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
|
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
|
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
|
|
Jun 30,
2019
|
|
|
Mar 31,
2019 (1)
|
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
144,760
|
|
|
$
|
127,879
|
|
|
$
|
116,487
|
|
|
$
|
111,443
|
|
|
$
|
107,627
|
|
|
$
|
98,525
|
|
|
$
|
91,299
|
|
|
$
|
84,970
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue (end of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period)
|
209,690
|
180,640
|
167,719
|
165,369
|
161,241
|
148,466
|
138,811
|
132,714
|
Contract liabilities (end of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period)
|
10,134
|
7,673
|
6,195
|
6,330
|
5,197
|
4,843
|
4,508
|
4,208
|
Impact of adoption of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASC 606 on deferred
|
revenue
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,250
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(beginning of
|
|
period)
|
(180,640
|
)
|
(167,719
|
)
|
(165,369
|
)
|
(161,241
|
)
|
(148,466
|
)
|
(138,811
|
)
|
(132,714
|
)
|
(134,653
|
)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(beginning of
|
period)
|
(7,673
|
)
|
(6,195
|
)
|
(6,330
|
)
|
(5,197
|
)
|
(4,843
|
)
|
(4,508
|
)
|
(4,208
|
)
|
—
|
Impact of adoption of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASC 606 on contract
|
liabilities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,090
|
)
|
Deferred revenue assumed in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business combinations
|
(9,194
|
)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Calculated billings
|
$
|
167,077
|
|
|
$
|
142,278
|
|
|
$
|
118,702
|
|
|
$
|
116,704
|
|
|
$
|
120,756
|
|
|
$
|
108,515
|
|
|
$
|
97,696
|
|
|
$
|
96,399
|
|
(1) The first quarter of 2019 includes reconciling adjustments to exclude the one-time impact of adoption of ASC 606 as of January 1, 2019.
(2) The fourth quarter of 2020 includes reconciling adjustments to exclude the acquisition-date fair value of deferred revenue assumed in business combinations.
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED PRESENTATION OF KEY BUSINESS METRICS
|
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
|
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
|
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
|
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
|
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
|
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
|
|
Jun 30,
2019
|
|
|
Mar 31,
2019
|
|
Number of core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
customers
|
(as of end
|
of period)
|
14,890
|
14,180
|
13,560
|
12,940
|
12,150
|
11,400
|
10,560
|
9,800
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retention rate
|
104
|
%
|
108
|
%
|
107
|
%
|
109
|
%
|
111
|
%
|
113
|
%
|
111
|
%
|
107
|
%
AVALARA, INC.
UNAUDITED CORRECTED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
During the fourth quarter of 2020, we discovered an immaterial error in the presentation and classification of funds held from customers in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for each of the first three quarters of 2020 and for each of the four quarters and year ended December 31, 2019. The error was related to the classification and presentation of changes in funds held from customers, which are considered restricted cash equivalents. Previously, we presented the change in funds held from customers as a separate caption within Investing Activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. To correct this error, amounts previously reported as investing activities for the changes in funds held from customers are reported as restricted cash equivalents. In the tables below, we have presented our Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as previously reported and as corrected for each of the first three quarters of 2020, each of the four quarters of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
As Previously Reported
|
|
|
As Corrected
|
|
|
As Previously Reported
|
|
|
As Corrected
|
|
|
As Previously Reported
|
|
|
As Corrected
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
$
|
101
|
|
|
$
|
213
|
|
|
$
|
253
|
|
|
$
|
(424
|
)
|
|
$
|
192
|
|
|
$
|
(10
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating
|
|
|
27,922
|
|
|
|
28,034
|
|
|
|
8,174
|
|
|
|
7,497
|
|
|
|
(24,269
|
)
|
|
|
(24,471
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (increase) decrease in customer fund assets
|
|
|
(3,662
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,896
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,915
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(5,780
|
)
|
|
|
(2,118
|
)
|
|
|
3,940
|
|
|
|
(1,956
|
)
|
|
|
(5,515
|
)
|
|
|
(1,600
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
|
|
|
589,666
|
|
|
|
593,440
|
|
|
|
23,876
|
|
|
|
17,303
|
|
|
|
(16,415
|
)
|
|
|
(12,702
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents—Beginning of period
|
|
|
474,411
|
|
|
|
495,934
|
|
|
|
450,535
|
|
|
|
478,631
|
|
|
|
466,950
|
|
|
|
491,333
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents—End of period
|
|
$
|
1,064,077
|
|
|
$
|
1,089,374
|
|
|
$
|
474,411
|
|
|
$
|
495,934
|
|
|
$
|
452,765
|
|
|
$
|
478,631
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
|
As
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
$
|
112
|
|
|
$
|
310
|
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
311
|
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
$
|
396
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
$
|
(914
|
)
|
|
$
|
339
|
|
|
$
|
104
|
|
Net cash provided by
|
|
|
16,955
|
|
|
|
17,153
|
|
|
|
5,852
|
|
|
|
6,131
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
10,259
|
|
|
|
(10,421
|
)
|
|
|
(11,393
|
)
|
|
|
22,386
|
|
|
|
22,150
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (increase) decrease in customer fund assets
|
|
|
(7,520
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,892
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,654
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,224
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(11,506
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in
|
|
|
(10,504
|
)
|
|
|
(2,984
|
)
|
|
|
(7,362
|
)
|
|
|
(15,254
|
)
|
|
|
(7,490
|
)
|
|
|
(2,836
|
)
|
|
|
(26,779
|
)
|
|
|
(19,555
|
)
|
|
|
(52,135
|
)
|
|
|
(40,629
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash,
|
|
|
20,387
|
|
|
|
28,105
|
|
|
|
4,979
|
|
|
|
(2,634
|
)
|
|
|
294,706
|
|
|
|
299,619
|
|
|
|
4,556
|
|
|
|
10,808
|
|
|
|
324,628
|
|
|
|
335,898
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents—Beginning of period
|
|
|
446,563
|
|
|
|
463,228
|
|
|
|
441,584
|
|
|
|
465,862
|
|
|
|
146,878
|
|
|
|
166,243
|
|
|
|
142,322
|
|
|
|
155,435
|
|
|
|
142,322
|
|
|
|
155,435
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents—End of period
|
|
$
|
466,950
|
|
|
$
|
491,333
|
|
|
$
|
446,563
|
|
|
$
|
463,228
|
|
|
$
|
441,584
|
|
|
$
|
465,862
|
|
|
$
|
146,878
|
|
|
$
|
166,243
|
|
|
$
|
466,950
|
|
|
$
|
491,333
|
|
