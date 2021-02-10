D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 16, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present virtually to the investment community via webcast at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 48 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until March 31, 2021.