Seagen and Genmab Submit Tisotumab Vedotin Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval for tisotumab vedotin. This BLA requests FDA approval of tisotumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. The submission is based on the results of the innovaTV 204 pivotal phase 2 single-arm clinical trial evaluating tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy in this setting. The topline results from the phase 2 study were announced in June 2020 and data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020. Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to tissue factor (TF), a cell-surface protein expressed on multiple solid tumors including cervical cancer and is associated with tumor growth, angiogenesis, metastasis and poor prognosis.1

“In the pivotal phase 2 study, tisotumab vedotin induced clinically meaningful and durable responses in this difficult to treat cervical cancer patient population, with a manageable and tolerable safety profile. Today’s submission marks an important milestone for tisotumab vedotin and a potential advance for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer for whom there is a high unmet need for effective new therapies,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “We look forward to working with the FDA on the review of the application.”

“This BLA submission is an important step toward our goal of improving the lives of women with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. I would like to thank the patients, nurses, physicians and researchers who participated in the innovaTV 204 trial, which is the basis of this submission,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “We believe, if approved, tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy has the potential to become an important treatment option for women with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, who have disease progression on or after chemotherapy.”

About Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer originates in the cells lining the cervix. Over 13,500 women are expected to be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in the U.S. in 2020, with approximately 4,200 deaths.2 Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer death in women globally, with over 311,000 women dying annually; the vast majority of these women being in the developing world.3 Routine medical examinations and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines have lowered the incidence of cervical cancer in the developed world. Despite these advances, women are still diagnosed with cervical cancer, which often recurs or becomes metastatic. Current therapies for previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer generally result in limited objective response rates of typically less than 15 percent with median overall survival ranging from 6.0 to 9.4 months.4-10