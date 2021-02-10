TherapeuticsMD Announces Underwritten Public Offering of its Common Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) today announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the offering. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for commercialization of its three FDA-approved products, IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia (vaginal pain associated with sexual activity), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause, BIJUVA (estradiol and progesterone) capsules, a hormone therapy combination of bio-identical 17ß-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone in a single, oral softgel capsule, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause in women with a uterus, and ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate/ethinyl estradiol vaginal system), the first and only annual patient-controlled, procedure-free, reversible prescription contraceptive option for women, including to maximize ANNOVERA’s consumer-focused commercialization strategy. TherapeuticsMD additionally may use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to discharge certain indebtedness currently outstanding under its financing agreement and intends to use a net portion of the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

TherapeuticsMD has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) with respect to the offering that became effective on May 5, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement (including an accompanying prospectus) relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Before buying any shares of TherapeuticsMD’s common stock in the offering, you should carefully read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with the information incorporated by reference therein. These documents contain important information that you should consider when making your investment decision. TherapeuticsMD’s SEC filings are available to the public from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.