Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results

Strength in automotive, engineered polymer and North American pavement product sales was partially offset by reduced revenues in the oilfield and printing inks markets, and international pavement sales, all of which were highly affected by the COVID-weakened economic environment.

“We finished the year strongly and delivered solid fourth quarter results,” said John Fortson, president and CEO. “Our businesses were resilient despite challenging conditions. Strong automotive production and sales in China and a highly favorable shift to trucks and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada were significant tailwinds. In addition, we benefitted from promising increases in sales of engineered polymers and slight growth in North American paving sales.”

“The cost-reduction actions we took midyear are continuing to benefit our profitability,” Fortson said. “Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin rose solidly and was a fourth quarter record.” The company generated excellent free cash flow in the quarter due to improved performance and strong working capital management.

Fourth quarter net sales of $325.6 million were up 7.3% versus the prior year fourth quarter. Net income of $50.8 million increased 14.7% and net income margin of 15.6% was up from 14.6% in the prior year. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $1.23 compared to $1.05 in the prior year period. Fourth quarter operating cash flow of $153.3 million increased 79.3% from the prior year period.

Adjusted earnings of $55.1 million were up 18.5% versus the prior year quarter. Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $1.33, which exclude, net of tax, $0.10 related primarily to restructuring and other charges, net, recognized during the quarter. This compares to diluted adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $110.9 million were up 21.7% versus the fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.1% was up 410 basis points from the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Full year 2020 net sales of $1.216 million were down 5.9% versus the prior year. Net income of $186.2 million increased 1.4% and net income margin of 15.3% was up from 14.2% in the prior year. The full year diluted earnings per share were $4.48 compared to $4.35 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings of $202.6 million were down 1.5% versus the prior year. Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $4.88, which exclude, net of tax, $0.40 related primarily to restructuring and other charges, net, recognized during the year. This compares to diluted adjusted earnings per share of $4.93 in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $397.9 million were up 2.4% versus 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.7% was up 200 basis points from the prior year.

Performance Chemicals

“In Performance Chemicals, sales in engineered polymers rose solidly versus the prior year quarter,” said Fortson. “This was offset by sharp reductions in oilfield technologies applications and smaller decreases in industrial specialties and paving applications.”

Quarterly sales for engineered polymers products were up more than 10% due to improved demand in industrial equipment, bioplastics and automotive applications. Sales to pavement technologies applications were slightly lower than the prior year in what is a seasonally slower period. Paving in North America was up slightly while the company’s sales in China, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa were down modestly. Sales decreased in industrial specialties applications due to continued demand weakness for printing inks and other applications like rubber and sterols. This was partially offset by strengthening volumes for rosin products in adhesives and paper chemicals and improved pricing for tall oil fatty acid. Additionally, sales to oilfield technologies customers continued to reflect weakness in North American drilling activity.

Fourth quarter 2020 sales in the Performance Chemicals segment were $164.9 million, down 5.9% versus the fourth quarter 2019. Segment EBITDA were $26.6 million, down 17.9% versus the prior year quarter due to lower volumes and price/mix. This was partially offset by improved plant throughput and some foreign currency exchange benefits. Segment EBITDA margin declined 240 basis points to 16.1%.

Full year 2020 sales in the Performance Chemicals segment were $706.1 million, down 12.0% versus 2019. Segment EBITDA were $148.7 million, down 19.0% versus the prior year. Segment EBITDA margin declined 180 basis points to 21.1%.

Performance Materials

“Strong automotive production and sales in China and a highly favorable shift to trucks and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada continue to be significant tailwinds for our activated carbon solutions for gasoline vapor emission control,” said Fortson. “In the U.S. and Canada, sales of our ‘honeycomb’ scrubbers are strong as automakers complete implementation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Tier 3 standards. Our scrubber plant in Waynesboro, Georgia, continues to set new production records. In addition, U.S. vehicle inventories remain at 9-year lows and the U.S./Canada shift to light trucks and SUVs set a monthly record of 79% in December.”

Sales in China for the October to November period were up as auto sales and production have both continued to post monthly year-over-year increases since May 2020. December data for China is not yet available. The company’s carbon production facility in Zhuhai, China, also set a monthly production record in December.

Fourth quarter 2020 sales in the Performance Materials segment were a record $160.7 million, up 25.4% versus the fourth quarter 2019. Segment EBITDA were $84.3 million, up 43.6% versus the prior year period due to the sharp increase in volume and a strong increase in price/mix. While the segment saw the benefit of its low variable cost structure, the quarter also included reduced legal expenses to defend its intellectual property. Segment EBITDA margin increased 670 basis points to 52.5%.

Full year 2020 sales in the Performance Materials segment were $510.0 million, up 4.0% versus 2019. Segment EBITDA were $249.2 million, up 16.8% versus the prior year. Segment EBITDA margin increased 540 basis points to 48.9%.

Outlook

Ingevity announced its fiscal year 2021 guidance to sales between $1.25 billion and $1.30 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $400 million and $420 million. Free cash flow will be at or above $200 million.

“Our guidance reflects growth versus 2020’s performance despite economic pressure from COVID-19,” said Fortson.

For the Performance Chemicals segment, the company expects revenues and segment adjusted EBITDA to be flat to up slightly. “We anticipate moderate growth in demand for pavement technologies and engineered polymers based on strong paving project backlog, continued Evotherm warm mix technology adoption and increased demand for thermoplastics,” said Fortson. Increased demand for merchant rosin is also expected. These increases will be partially offset by continued demand weakness in oilfield technologies.

“We expect our Performance Materials segment to deliver double-digit revenue growth,” he said. Ingevity anticipates the growth in this segment due to continued industry efforts to refill the vehicle inventory pipeline and despite the absence of any significant new gasoline vapor emission control regulations. EBITDA margins will likely return to more historical levels as the industry returns to a more normalized production pace.

“Overall, despite challenging global macroeconomic conditions, we will deliver strong results in 2021,” said Fortson. “2020 was a challenging year but it demonstrated our ability to be flexible and drive performance through consistent execution, and that’s something we’ll continue into 2021.”

INGEVITY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions, except per share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 325.6 $ 303.4 $ 1,216.1 $ 1,292.9 Cost of sales 198.2 192.4 750.6 810.9 Gross profit 127.4 111.0 465.5 482.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41.5 40.8 149.4 163.1 Research and technical expenses 5.8 4.7 22.6 19.7 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net 5.2 (0.2) 18.5 1.8 Acquisition-related costs 0.1 2.0 1.8 26.9 Other (income) expense, net (4.0) (2.0) (4.1) (4.3) Interest expense, net 12.4 10.6 42.2 46.9 Income (loss) before income taxes 66.4 55.1 235.1 227.9 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15.6 10.8 48.9 44.2 Net income (loss) $ 50.8 $ 44.3 $ 186.2 $ 183.7 Per share data Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.24 $ 1.06 $ 4.51 $ 4.39 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.23 $ 1.05 $ 4.48 $ 4.35 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 41.1 41.8 41.3 41.8 Diluted 41.4 42.2 41.5 42.2

INGEVITY CORPORATION Segment Operating Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales Performance Materials $ 160.7 $ 128.2 $ 510.0 $ 490.6 Automotive Technologies product line 153.2 120.8 477.7 454.9 Process Purification product line 7.5 7.4 32.3 35.7 Performance Chemicals $ 164.9 $ 175.2 $ 706.1 $ 802.3 Oilfield Technologies product line 17.2 24.9 75.6 111.4 Pavement Technologies product line 29.7 30.4 186.8 183.3 Industrial Specialties product line 83.5 88.7 316.0 385.5 Engineered Polymers product line(1) 34.5 31.2 127.7 122.1 Total net sales $ 325.6 $ 303.4 $ 1,216.1 $ 1,292.9 Segment EBITDA (2) Performance Materials $ 84.3 $ 58.7 $ 249.2 $ 213.4 Performance Chemicals 26.6 32.4 148.7 183.5 Total segment EBITDA (2) $ 110.9 $ 91.1 $ 397.9 $ 396.9 Interest expense, net (12.4) (10.6) (42.2) (46.9) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (15.6) (10.8) (48.9) (44.2) Depreciation and amortization - Performance Materials (8.7) (6.6) (31.2) (24.2) Depreciation and amortization - Performance Chemicals (18.0) (17.0) (69.0) (60.8) Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (charges) income, net (0.1) — (0.1) — Restructuring and other income (charges), net (3) (5.2) 0.2 (18.5) (1.8) Acquisition and other-related costs (4) (0.1) (2.0) (1.8) (35.3) Net income (loss) $ 50.8 $ 44.3 $ 186.2 $ 183.7 _________________ (1) Engineered Polymers product line was acquired on February 13, 2019. (2) Segment EBITDA is the primary measure used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources among our operating segments. Segment EBITDA is defined as segment revenue less segment operating expenses (segment operating expenses consist of costs of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses, other (income) expense, net, excluding depreciation and amortization). We have excluded the following items from segment EBITDA: interest expense associated with corporate debt facilities, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring and other (income) charges, acquisition and other related costs, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges. (3) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, charges of $2.0 million and $7.4 million relate to the Performance Material segment, respectively, and charges of $3.2 million and $11.1 million relate the Performance Chemicals segment. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, all charges relate to the Performance Chemicals segment. (4) Costs incurred to complete and integrate the GP Pine Chemical business and Perstorp Capa business into our Performance Chemicals segment are expensed as incurred on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The following table summarizes the costs incurred associated with these combined activities. Three Months Ended

December, 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Legal and professional service fees $ 0.1 $ 2.0 $ 1.8 $ 14.2 Loss on hedging purchase price — — — 12.7 Acquisition-related costs $ 0.1 $ 2.0 $ 1.8 $ 26.9 Inventory fair value step-up amortization (1) — — — 8.4 Acquisition and other-related costs $ 0.1 $ 2.0 $ 1.8 $ 35.3 _________________ (1) Included within "Cost of sales" on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

INGEVITY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, In millions 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 257.7 $ 56.5 Accounts receivable, net 148.0 150.0 Inventories, net 189.0 212.5 Prepaid and other current assets 34.0 44.2 Current assets 628.7 463.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 703.6 664.7 Goodwill 445.3 436.4 Other intangibles, net 373.3 396.2 Restricted investment 73.6 72.6 Other assets 110.0 108.6 Total Assets 2,334.5 2,141.7 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 104.2 $ 99.1 Accrued expenses 46.6 33.3 Other current liabilities 72.6 83.1 Current liabilities 223.4 215.5 Long-term debt including finance lease obligations 1,267.4 1,228.4 Deferred income taxes 111.8 100.3 Other liabilities 84.6 66.7 Total Liabilities 1,687.2 1,610.9 Equity 647.3 530.8 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,334.5 $ 2,141.7

INGEVITY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 186.2 $ 183.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 100.2 85.0 Other non-cash items 57.3 62.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net 8.7 (55.2) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 352.4 275.7 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities: Capital expenditures (82.1) (114.8) Finance lease expenditures (23.8) — Payments for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired — (537.9) Other investing activities, net (4.7) (5.6) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (110.6) (658.3) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 346.1 797.7 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 550.0 375.0 Payments on revolving credit facility (477.3) (666.4) Payments on long-term borrowings (389.1) (122.5) Debt issuance costs (11.0) (2.4) Financing lease obligations, net 23.1 — Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable and other short-term borrowings, net (4.4) 2.1 Tax payments related to withholdings on vested equity awards (3.2) (14.3) Proceeds and withholdings from share-based compensation plans, net 3.6 4.1 Repurchases of common stock under publicly announced plan (88.0) (6.4) Other financing activities, net — 2.3 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (50.2) 369.2 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 191.6 (13.4) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2.2 0.2 Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 193.8 (13.2) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 64.6 77.8 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 258.4 $ 64.6 (1) Includes restricted cash of $0.7 million and $8.1 million and cash and cash equivalents of $257.7 million and $56.5 million for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Restricted cash is included within "Prepaid and other current assets" within the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 39.6 $ 48.0 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 46.6 $ 14.9 Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable $ 2.7 $ 7.6 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities $ 23.8 $ — Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 27.2 $ 5.3

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP) Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions, except per share data (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 50.8 $ 44.3 $ 186.2 $ 183.7 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net 5.2 (0.2) 18.5 1.8 Acquisition and other-related costs 0.1 2.0 1.8 35.3 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income) 0.1 — 0.1 — Tax effect on items above (1.0) (0.4) (4.4) (6.8) Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) 1 (0.1) 0.8 0.4 (5.9) Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 55.1 $ 46.5 $ 202.6 $ 208.1 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ 1.23 $ 1.05 $ 4.48 $ 4.35 Restructuring and other (income) charges 0.12 (0.01) 0.45 0.04 Acquisition and other-related costs — 0.05 0.04 0.84 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income) — — — — Tax effect on items above (0.02) (0.01) (0.10) (0.16) Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) — 0.02 0.01 (0.14) Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.33 $ 1.10 $ 4.88 $ 4.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 41.4 42.2 41.5 42.2 _______________ (1) Represents certain discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits on stock compensation and impacts of changes associated with U.S. Tax Reform. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to continuing operating results thereby providing useful supplemental information about operational performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, In millions, except percentages (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 50.8 $ 44.3 $ 186.2 $ 183.7 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15.6 10.8 48.9 44.2 Interest expense, net 12.4 10.6 42.2 46.9 Depreciation and amortization 26.7 23.6 100.2 85.0 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net 5.2 (0.2) 18.5 1.8 Acquisition and other-related costs 0.1 2.0 1.8 35.3 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income), net 0.1 — 0.1 — Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 110.9 $ 91.1 $ 397.9 $ 396.9 Net sales $ 325.6 $ 303.4 $ 1,216.1 $ 1,292.9 Net income (loss) margin 15.6 % 14.6 % 15.3 % 14.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.1 % 30.0 % 32.7 % 30.7 %

Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, In millions (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 153.3 $ 85.5 352.4 275.7 Less: Capital expenditures 31.1 35.0 82.1 114.8 Free Cash Flow $ 122.2 $ 50.5 $ 270.3 $ 160.9

Calculation of Total Debt to Net Income (Loss) Ratio (GAAP) to Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP) In millions, except ratios (unaudited) December 31, 2020 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt 26.0 Long-term debt including finance lease obligations 1,267.4 Debt issuance costs 13.1 Total Debt 1,306.5 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1) 258.1 Restricted investment 73.6 Net Debt 974.8 Total Debt to Net income (loss) Ratio (GAAP) Net income (loss) - last twelve months (LTM) as of December 31, 2020 $ 186.2 Total debt to Net income (loss) ratio (GAAP) 7.02x Net Debt Ratio (Non GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA - LTM as of December 31, 2020 397.9 Net debt ratio (Non GAAP) 2.45x _______________ (1) Includes $0.4 million of Restricted Cash related to the New Market Tax Credit financing transaction which was entered into in November 2019.

