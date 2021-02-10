 

Athira Pharma Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021   

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: ATHA) (“Athira”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that the underwriters of its public offering have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 600,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $22.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Including proceeds from the sale of the additional shares, Athira received total gross proceeds of $103.5 million from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Athira. The closing of the sale of the additional shares occurred today.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities acted as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on January 20, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219




21.01.21
Athira Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

09.02.21
6
Athira Pharma (ATHA) - interessantes Alzheimer-Play?