 

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Onconova. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Onconova intends to grant the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.

Guggenheim Securities is acting as sole book-running manager and Noble Capital Markets, Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Onconova anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Pending the use of the net proceeds, Onconova intends to invest the net proceeds in short-term, interest-bearing, investment-grade securities.

The securities described above are being offered by Onconova pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237844) which was initially filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 24, 2020, amended on Form S-3/A that was filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, and was declared effective by the SEC on May 18, 2020.

The securities will be offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com or Noble Capital Markets, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 225 NE Mizner Blvd, Suite 150, Boca Raton, FL 33432 or by telephone at (561) 994-1191.

