Alpine Income Property Trust Appoints Rachel Elias Wein to Board of Directors

"We are very pleased that Rachel is joining Alpine’s Board of Directors," said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. "Rachel is an accomplished business leader in the retail industry, with extensive strategic advisory, consumer, operational and real estate investment experience. We look forward to benefitting from her expertise, guidance and insights."

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Rachel Elias Wein to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Elias Wein, with nearly 20 years of leadership experience in the real estate sector, currently serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer at WeinPlus, a strategy and management consultancy focused on national retailers and institutional real estate organizations. Prior to founding WeinPlus in 2009, Ms. Elias Wein served as a development executive with The Sembler Company and a senior associate with Ernst & Young’s (EY) Real Estate Advisory practice. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for a number of charitable organizations and is an Advisory Board Member for the University of Florida’s Kelley A. Bergstrom Center for Real Estate, Chair-Elect for the Urban Land Institute’s CRC Council (Gold Flight) and on the International Council of Shopping Centers’ Open Air Summit Committee. Prior to its acquisition in 2020, Ms. Elias Wein also served as an Advisory Board Member and shareholder at Ravti Corporation, a privately held commercial real estate technology startup.

Ms. Elias Wein earned a Master of Real Estate, Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Design in Architecture from the University of Florida.

Ms. Elias Wein said, “I’m honored to join the Alpine Income Property Trust Board of Directors and I’m excited to work with John and the rest of the Board to provide guidance and oversight to enable the Company’s continued growth and success.”

Ms. Elias Wein’s appointment as an independent director expands the Company’s Board to six directors, five of whom are independent. She will be a member of the Company’s Compensation and Audit Committees.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.