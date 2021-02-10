 

Fluidigm Announces Collaboration with Zhejiang PuLuoTing Health Technology Co. Ltd to Market Fluidigm CyTOF Technology to Clinical Labs in China

globenewswire
PLT and Fluidigm Collaborate on Submission to the National Medical Products Administration for a CyTOF Device Approved for Diagnostic Use in China

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a supply and distribution agreement with Zhejiang PuLuoTing Health Technology Co. Ltd (PLT Tech) to market Fluidigm CyTOF technology, panels and reagents to clinical labs in China.

As part of the agreement, the companies are collaborating to seek National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for a CyTOF instrument authorized for diagnostic use in China. NMPA is responsible for the regulation of medical devices and drugs in China.

“We have seen increasing customer demand for CyTOF analysis in recent years from academic and medical centers engaged in translational research. We are excited for the opportunity to work with Fluidigm toward a CyTOF instrument that is approved for clinical use in China,” said Hongyu Shi, PLT Tech CEO. “As part of the development plan, we intend to acquire three CyTOF instruments over the next two years. Our initial focus will be panel development focused on blood cancer diagnostics, particularly those affecting children, and on prognostic evaluation of immunotherapy.”

PLT Tech is a contract research organization offering a range of services including CyTOF analysis throughout China.

“We are excited to partner with PLT on the journey to create a new diagnostics subsegment market in China, ultimately developing prognostic applications to evaluate effectiveness of an ever-growing list of immunotherapy treatments,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “According to company and third-party estimates, the addressable market for flow cytometry analysis in blood cancer in China is approximately $100 million for 2021–2023, and is growing at a double-digit rate.”

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

