 

Landsea Homes Reports Select Preliminary Financial Results and Operational Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, is reporting select unaudited preliminary financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The unaudited results are subject to the completion of Landsea Homes’ quarterly and yearly financial reporting processes and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter and year.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

  • Total home sales are expected to increase 3% to $284.7 million.
  • Total home deliveries are expected to increase 111% to 587.
  • Net new home orders are expected to increase 182% to 415 homes.
  • Homes in backlog is expected to increase 520% to 750 homes with a dollar value of $389.3 million.

Management Commentary
“2020 proved to be a pivotal year for Landsea Homes, and we capped off the year with one of the strongest quarters in company history,” said John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes. “The fourth quarter continued to reflect our strategy of selling a higher volume of entry and move-up level homes in markets that command a lower average sales price. We expect to report that net new home orders in our Arizona market for 2020 increased over 1,000% compared to 2019, and we are now considered a top five home builder in the state.

“The momentum of 2020 has continued into the new year as the housing markets comprising our current footprint, as well as targeted states for expansion, remain strong. This is due to housing supply catching up with the demand brought on by a new work-from-home business model and a significant influx of millennials searching for entry and move-up level homes, underpinned by low interest rates. Landsea Homes is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the current market conditions with our High Performance Homes and LiveFlex offerings that address the modern homebuyer’s need for home automation, focus on sustainability and desire for energy savings.

“With these favorable macro tailwinds, we are looking to deploy our successful expansion strategy used in Arizona to additional high-growth markets, such as Texas and Florida, in the coming months. We are incredibly proud of our dedicated employees at Landsea Homes, who are integral to the continued success we’ve had, and we remain optimistic about capitalizing on the growth opportunities ahead of us as we enter our first year of being a publicly traded company.”

