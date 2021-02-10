Itamar Medical Announces Closing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs
CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (“Itamar Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and
commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the closing of its public offering of 3,506,499 American Depositary Shares
(“ADSs”), which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional 457,369 ADSs at a public offering price of $22.75 per ADS. The Company sold 2,196,499 ADSs and one of
its shareholders, Viola Growth 2 A.V. Limited Partnership (the “Selling Shareholder”), sold 1,310,000 ADSs in the offering. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares of the Company. The gross proceeds
to the Company from the offering is approximately $50.0 million and the gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder from the offering is approximately $29.8 million, before deducting the underwriting
discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.
Piper Sandler, Cowen and SVB Leerink acted as joint bookrunners for the offering.
A registration statement on Form F-3, including a base prospectus, relating to the offering of the ADSs by the Company was filed with the SEC on November 17, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on December 2, 2020, and a registration statement on Form F-3, including a base prospectus, relating to the offering of ADSs by the Selling Shareholder was filed on January 22, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on January 29, 2021. A copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co. 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.
