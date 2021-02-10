Itamar Medical Announces Closing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (“Itamar Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the closing of its public offering of 3,506,499 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional 457,369 ADSs at a public offering price of $22.75 per ADS. The Company sold 2,196,499 ADSs and one of its shareholders, Viola Growth 2 A.V. Limited Partnership (the “Selling Shareholder”), sold 1,310,000 ADSs in the offering. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares of the Company. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering is approximately $50.0 million and the gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder from the offering is approximately $29.8 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.



Piper Sandler, Cowen and SVB Leerink acted as joint bookrunners for the offering.