 

EMCORE Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR) today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by EMCORE. EMCORE intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock in the underwritten public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Cowen is acting as book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement (File No. 333-235818) relating to the shares was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on January 27, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EMCORE Corporation

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Indium Phosphide, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as “will,” “expect,” “shall,” and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the timing, size and completion of the proposed offering, the grant to the underwriter of the option to purchase additional shares, and other information that is not historical information. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by EMCORE is contained in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the public offering and from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as subsequent SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts

EMCORE Corporation
Tom Minichiello
(626) 293-3400
investor@emcore.com




04.02.21
CORRECTION -- EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
03.02.21
EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
25.01.21
EMCORE Corporation to Host Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Conference Call on February 4, 2021

04.02.21
17
Emcore - Optoelektronik