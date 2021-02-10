Cerner Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results

Strong Finish to Year with All Key Metrics Within Company Guidance Ranges

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2020 fourth quarter and full year that ended December 31, 2020. The results can be viewed here as well as on the company’s website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the Company’s results and outlook at 3:30 p.m. CT on February 10, 2021. On the call, Cerner will discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.cerner.com/events-and-presentations.

