Calavo Growers to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.