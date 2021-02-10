 

GENFIT 2021 Financial Calendar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 22:10  |  53   |   |   

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; February 10, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced its provisional financial calendar for 2021.

February 26, 2021:                              Publication of revenue and cash position at December 31, 2020

April 1, 2021:                                       Publication of Full Year 2020 financial statements

The 2020 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report (included in the Universal Registration Document), as well as the Annual Report on Form 20-F will be made public by the end of April 2021

May 12, 2021:                                      Publication of revenue and cash position at March 31, 2021

May 28, 2021:                                      Annual Shareholders Meeting

September 29, 2021:                           Publication of the Half Year 2021 financial statements

November 8, 2021:                              Publication of revenue and cash position at September 30, 2021

This calendar is subject to change.

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH.  NIS4 technology has been licensed to LabCorp in the U.S. and Canada for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4 technology. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GENFIT 2021 Financial Calendar Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; February 10, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced its provisional financial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
Revive Therapeutics Receives Receipt for Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $20 ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Elafibranor in Patients with PBC in the Journal of Hepatology
28.01.21
GENFIT Announces Two Key Appointments to the Executive Committee
27.01.21
GENFIT: Technical Corrections to the Results of the January 25, 2021 Bondholders Meeting with No Impact on Resolutions’ Approval
25.01.21
GENFIT: Sweeping approval of OCEANEs buyback and amendments of terms
13.01.21
GENFIT announces that its Extraordinary General Meeting on second notice will be held January 25, 2021 and informs the OCEANEs holders of certain procedures for the Bondholders’ Meeting of January 25, 2021
12.01.21
January 13, 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting: Wide support for the resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ vote but quorum not met on first convening

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
363
Genfit - die Alternative zu Intercept?