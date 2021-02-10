Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; February 10, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced its provisional financial calendar for 2021.

April 1, 2021: Publication of Full Year 2020 financial statements

The 2020 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report (included in the Universal Registration Document), as well as the Annual Report on Form 20-F will be made public by the end of April 2021

May 12, 2021: Publication of revenue and cash position at March 31, 2021

May 28, 2021: Annual Shareholders Meeting

September 29, 2021: Publication of the Half Year 2021 financial statements

November 8, 2021: Publication of revenue and cash position at September 30, 2021

This calendar is subject to change.

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. NIS4 technology has been licensed to LabCorp in the U.S. and Canada for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4 technology. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com