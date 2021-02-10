Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Income Opportunity, AllCap Value, Total Return, High Income and Alternative Income strategies beat their primary benchmarks for the quarter.

Westwood held $82.6 million in cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2020, up $5.0 million from September 30, 2020 following repatriation of cash held in Canada.

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2020 was $130.7 million and we had no debt.

Revenues of $17.1 million compared with $15.5 million in the third quarter and $18.6 million a year ago.

Net income of $2.8 million compared with a net loss of $10.3 million in the third quarter and net income of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP economic earnings of $4.6 million, compared with a non-GAAP economic loss of $1.7 million in the third quarter and non-GAAP economic earnings of $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s President and CEO, commented, “we are pleased, along with many others, in bidding farewell to 2020, a year that tested us all in such unexpected ways. We are proud of the way our Westwood team stepped up, delivering strong performance across many products, serving our customers well in creative, socially-distant ways, and leading Westwood to win another “Best Places to Work” award. We had to make a number of hard decisions last year, suspending our dividend, closing our Canadian operations, and discontinuing other non-strategic activities and many of them negatively impacted earnings. These decisions were painful but they have enabled us to clear the decks for a brighter future in 2021 and beyond. We are seeing increasingly positive interest in our institutional and retail products and consultant approval ratings are growing. Our focus on investing in technology is paying off in two ways: with improvements in the way we manage our business and communicate with customers, and also the financial returns from our investment in InvestCloud. Our solid financial position continues to be a source of strength, allowing us to approach business growth opportunities with confidence. Finally, we thank our investors for the continued faith placed in us and accordingly, we are pleased to reinstate a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on April 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2021."

Revenues of $17.1 million decreased $1.5 million from last year's fourth quarter principally as a result of lower average assets under management ("AUM"). Revenues were higher than the third quarter of 2020 principally as a result of higher advisory performance-based fees, trust fees and other revenues.

AUM of $13.0 billion at December 31, 2020 rose from $12.0 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase reflected market appreciation, partially offset by net outflows mainly in SMidCap.

Fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million compared to a third quarter net loss of $10.3 million due to several non-recurring items impacting the third quarter, higher revenues, lower operating expenses and lower income taxes. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.36 compared to a $1.31 per share loss for the third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $4.6 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to the third quarter's non-GAAP economic losses of $1.7 million, or $0.22 per share.

Fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million was higher than fourth quarter 2019 net income of $2.5 million principally as a result of lower operating expenses, particularly employee compensation and benefits, and lower income taxes, partially offset by lower revenues. Diluted EPS of $0.36 compared to $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $4.6 million, or $0.58 per share, down from $5.4 million, or $0.64 per share, in 2019's fourth quarter.

2020 net loss of $8.9 million compared to 2019's net income of $5.9 million of net income due to lower revenues, several non-recurring items impacting the third quarter and unrealized losses on private investments, partially offset by lower operating expenses, foreign currency transaction gains and lower income taxes. Diluted EPS was a loss of $1.12 per share compared with income of $0.70 per share for 2019. Economic EPS of $0.91 compared with $2.15 in 2019.

Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains an office in Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation:

the composition and market value of our AUM; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our AUM include investments in foreign companies; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; litigation risks; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock; we are a holding company dependent on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our relationships with investment consulting firms; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 8,751 $ 8,847 $ 12,768 Performance-based 1,400 713 310 Trust fees 6,168 5,787 6,219 Trust performance-based 289 37 — Other, net 505 70 (681 ) Total revenues 17,113 15,454 18,616 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 9,171 9,515 12,092 Sales and marketing 248 215 518 Westwood mutual funds 311 421 674 Information technology 1,892 2,158 2,150 Professional services 1,054 1,033 1,064 General and administrative 2,111 2,333 2,363 Impairment expense — 3,403 — (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 12 419 712 Total expenses 14,799 19,497 19,573 Net operating income (loss) 2,314 (4,043 ) (957 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on private investments 198 (73 ) 3,296 Investment income (21 ) (43 ) 1,318 Other income 33 34 34 Foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary 24 (4,193 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 2,548 (8,318 ) 3,691 Provision for income taxes (267 ) 1,971 1,150 Net income (loss) $ 2,815 $ (10,289 ) $ 2,541 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 24 621 856 Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary (24 ) 4,193 — Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,815 $ (5,475 ) $ 3,397 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ (1.31 ) $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.36 $ (1.31 ) $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,830,115 7,829,478 8,389,322 Diluted 7,838,504 7,829,478 8,449,689 Economic Earnings (Loss) $ 4,571 $ (1,711 ) $ 5,418 Economic EPS $ 0.58 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.64 Dividends declared per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.72





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 38,028 $ 57,033 Performance-based 2,808 764 Trust fees 23,563 25,483 Trust performance-based 366 — Other, net 346 799 Total revenues 65,111 84,079 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 42,141 50,152 Sales and marketing 1,194 2,068 Westwood mutual funds 1,681 3,097 Information technology 8,111 8,426 Professional services 4,271 4,322 General and administrative 8,941 9,516 Impairment expense 3,403 — (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (1,184 ) 1,854 Total expenses 68,558 79,435 Net operating income (loss) (3,447 ) 4,644 Unrealized gains (losses) on private investments (711 ) 3,296 Investment income 604 1,318 Other income 135 144 Foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary (4,169 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes (7,588 ) 9,402 Provision for income taxes 1,359 3,491 Net income (loss) $ (8,947 ) $ 5,911 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,226 ) 1,940 Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary 4,169 — Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (6,004 ) $ 7,851 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.12 ) $ 0.70 Diluted $ (1.12 ) $ 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,987,554 8,408,017 Diluted 7,987,554 8,463,239 Economic Earnings $ 7,284 $ 18,179 Economic EPS $ 0.91 $ 2.15 Dividends declared per share $ 0.43 $ 2.88





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)z

(unaudited)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,016 $ 49,766 Accounts receivable 9,450 13,177 Investments, at fair value 69,542 50,324 Income taxes receivable 1,700 1,150 Other current assets 2,606 2,544 Total current assets 96,314 116,961 Investments 8,154 8,154 Noncurrent investments at fair value 3,527 4,238 Goodwill 16,401 19,804 Deferred income taxes 1,468 2,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,103 7,562 Intangible assets, net 13,535 15,256 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,056 and $7,395 3,186 4,152 Other long-term assets 464 364 Total long-term assets 52,838 61,746 Total assets $ 149,152 $ 178,707 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,627 $ 2,145 Dividends payable 810 7,362 Compensation and benefits payable 7,448 9,975 Operating lease liabilities 1,718 1,584 Income taxes payable 191 289 Total current liabilities 11,794 21,355 Accrued dividends 526 1,303 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,121 7,762 Total long-term liabilities 6,647 9,065 Total liabilities 18,441 30,420 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 10,500,549 and outstanding 8,326,948 shares at December 31, 2020; issued 10,306,570 and outstanding 8,881,086 shares at December 31, 2019 105 103 Additional paid-in capital 210,268 203,441 Treasury stock, at cost – 2,173,559 shares at December 31, 2020; 1,425,483 shares at December 31, 2019 (77,967 ) (63,281 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (2,943 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,695 ) 10,967 Total stockholders’ equity 130,711 148,287 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 149,152 $ 178,707





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (8,947 ) $ 5,911 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 921 898 Amortization of intangible assets 1,721 1,726 Unrealized (gains) losses on investments 1,056 (3,650 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,701 10,305 Deferred income taxes 754 2,906 Loss on asset disposition 48 — Non-cash lease expense 1,500 1,151 Impairment of goodwill 3,403 — Currency translation adjustment reclassification 4,169 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net (purchases) sales of investments – trading securities (19,562 ) 15,811 Accounts receivable 3,683 5,404 Other current assets (170 ) (608 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (526 ) (382 ) Compensation and benefits payable (2,270 ) (5,018 ) Income taxes payable (690 ) (849 ) Other liabilities (1,561 ) (1,433 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,770 ) 32,172 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (93 ) (593 ) Purchases of investments — (3,671 ) Additions to internally developed software — (584 ) Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 89 — Net cash used in investing activities (4 ) (4,848 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of treasury stock (12,952 ) (2,414 ) Purchases of treasury stock for employee stock plans (697 ) (980 ) Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (1,120 ) (2,387 ) Cash dividends (11,043 ) (26,089 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,812 ) (31,870 ) Effect of currency rate changes on cash (1,164 ) 1,863 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (36,750 ) (2,683 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 49,766 52,449 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 13,016 $ 49,766 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,271 $ 1,431 Accrued dividends $ 1,336 $ 8,666



WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Income to Economic Earnings

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,815 $ (10,289 ) $ 2,541 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,292 488 2,373 Add: Impairment expense — 3,403 — Add: Intangible amortization 428 435 445 Add: Currency translation adjustment reclassification (24 ) 4,193 — Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 60 59 59 Economic Earnings (Loss) $ 4,571 $ (1,711 ) $ 5,418 Diluted weighted average shares 7,838,504 7,829,478 8,449,689 Economic EPS $ 0.58 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.64





Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ (8,947 ) $ 5,911 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 6,701 10,305 Add: Impairment expense 3,403 — Add: Intangible amortization 1,721 1,726 Add: Currency translation adjustment reclassification 4,169 — Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 237 237 Economic Earnings $ 7,284 $ 18,179 Diluted weighted average shares 7,987,554 8,463,239 Economic EPS $ 0.91 $ 2.15

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings (Loss) as net income (loss) plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, impairment expense, amortization of intangible assets, currency translation adjustment reclassification and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings (Loss) because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings (Loss) for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings (Loss) divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.