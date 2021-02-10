Astronics Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 493-6784

Webcast: www.astronics.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, March 2, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13715117. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at www.astronics.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

