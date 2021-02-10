Deluxe Announces Partnership with National Urban League

“In the spring and summer of 2020, our hometown of Minneapolis became the national epicenter of racial injustice that is far too prevalent across the country. Beyond emoting about the need for change, we announced significant commitments to non-profits supporting racial justice and equality,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “The National Urban League and Deluxe share a common commitment to community success, economic empowerment, equality and social justice, making us natural partners.”

Deluxe and the Deluxe Corporation Foundation today announced the company’s latest effort to foster diversity and inclusion through a new partnership with the National Urban League. Through initiatives driven by the company’s more than 6,000 employee-owners, Deluxe is delivering on its promise to invest time, talent, and financial resources to improve inclusion, diversity and equity in the communities it serves.

The National Urban League, headquartered in New York City, has 90 affiliates serving 300 communities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Its mission is to help African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance, power and civil rights.

The Deluxe Corporation Foundation is donating $500,000 and working with the National Urban League to create targeted volunteer opportunities nationally to leverage Deluxe employee-owners’ talents to support the mission.

“Partnering with the National Urban League is about our long-term commitment to racial equality,” said Art Howard, Executive Director of Employee Relations and Inclusion, Diversity and Equity for Deluxe. “In order to make a substantial difference, it is vital for companies like Deluxe to deeply understand, connect and partner with community leaders advocating for change in our communities. I know Deluxe will be a great partner for the National Urban League.”

Deluxe delivers for shareholders by being “Champions for Business so Communities Thrive.” The Deluxe Corporation Foundation supports that purpose, focusing on long-term solutions that help people, businesses and communities thrive and grow. Since 1954, the Foundation has awarded more than $110 million to charitable organizations. In every grant the Foundation awards, Deluxe seeks to bring meaningful, lasting change to communities. Our grants have empowered Americans to understand the basics of entrepreneurship and help communities ease the burden during a time of crisis. When the Deluxe Corporation Foundation joins a mission, its financial support is the least valuable contribution. The Foundation also brings time, talent and skills of 6,000 fellow Deluxers to drive change. To learn more, go here.

