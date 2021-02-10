 

Impinj Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“Our fourth-quarter results capped a strong close to a turbulent year,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “Despite the Covid-19 headwinds, Impinj exited 2020 having invested in our opportunity, introducing two new product families, achieving significant end-user success milestones and solidifying our structural advantage.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Revenue of $36.4 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 47.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 50.4%
  • GAAP net loss of $15.7 million, or loss of $0.68 per diluted share using 23.2 million shares
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.1 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or loss of $0.15 per diluted share using 23.2 million shares

Full Year 2020 Financial Summary

  • Revenue of $138.9 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 46.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 49.0%
  • GAAP net loss of $51.9 million, or loss of $2.28 per diluted share using 22.8 million shares
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $12.8 million, or loss of $0.56 per diluted share using 22.8 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj’s financial outlook for the first quarter of 2021 (in millions, except per share data):

 

 

Three Months Ending

 

 

March 31, 2021

Revenue

 

$41.0 to $43.0

GAAP Net loss

 

($13.8) to ($12.8)

Adjusted EBITDA loss

 

($3.0) to ($1.5)

Non-GAAP net loss

 

($3.5) to ($2.0)

GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted

 

23.75 to 23.85

GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted

 

($0.58) to ($0.53)

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted

 

23.75 to 23.85

Non-GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted

 

($0.15) to ($0.08)

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP is provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Conference Call Information

Impinj will host a conference call today, Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT for analysts and investors to ask questions on its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, as well as its outlook for its first quarter of 2021. Open to the public, investors may access the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on our website at investor.impinj.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10150880.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data, will be made available on our website at investor.impinj.com commensurate with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, prospects, the impact of Covid-19, and financial considerations for the first quarter of 2021 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2019 (1)

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,636

 

 

$

66,898

 

Short-term investments

 

82,453

 

 

 

49,597

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

25,003

 

 

 

23,735

 

Inventory

 

36,329

 

 

 

34,153

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,943

 

 

 

2,386

 

Total current assets

 

171,364

 

 

 

176,769

 

Property and equipment, net

 

16,531

 

 

 

17,442

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

13,761

 

 

 

16,501

 

Other non-current assets

 

2,079

 

 

 

453

 

Goodwill

 

3,881

 

 

 

3,881

 

Total assets

$

207,616

 

 

$

215,046

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

10,144

 

 

$

5,600

 

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

 

5,529

 

 

 

5,859

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

1,468

 

 

 

4,107

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

3,641

 

 

 

3,380

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

6,811

 

 

 

551

 

Total current liabilities

 

27,593

 

 

 

19,497

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

54,556

 

 

 

50,876

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

15,266

 

 

 

18,907

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

277

 

 

 

213

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

805

 

 

 

314

 

Total liabilities

 

98,497

 

 

 

89,807

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value

 

23

 

 

 

22

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

423,759

 

 

 

387,926

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

3

 

 

 

34

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(314,666

)

 

 

(262,743

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

109,119

 

 

 

125,239

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

207,616

 

 

$

215,046

 

(1) Certain immaterial amounts on our condensed consolidated balance sheets in prior periods have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.

 

 

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue

 

$

36,448

 

 

$

40,821

 

 

$

138,923

 

 

$

152,836

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

19,034

 

 

 

20,889

 

 

 

73,783

 

 

 

78,834

 

Gross profit

 

 

17,414

 

 

 

19,932

 

 

 

65,140

 

 

 

74,002

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

14,971

 

 

 

11,202

 

 

 

48,590

 

 

 

38,880

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

8,086

 

 

 

8,063

 

 

 

28,663

 

 

 

32,642

 

General and administrative

 

 

8,743

 

 

 

7,488

 

 

 

34,958

 

 

 

24,141

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

31,800

 

 

 

26,753

 

 

 

112,211

 

 

 

95,663

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(14,386

)

 

 

(6,821

)

 

 

(47,071

)

 

 

(21,661

)

Other income, net

 

 

66

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

1,242

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,392

)

 

 

(531

)

 

 

(5,413

)

 

 

(1,794

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

(576

)

 

 

 

 

 

(576

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(15,712

)

 

 

(7,633

)

 

 

(51,834

)

 

 

(22,789

)

Income tax expense

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(89

)

 

 

(198

)

Net loss

 

$

(15,717

)

 

$

(7,680

)

 

$

(51,923

)

 

$

(22,987

)

Net loss per share — basic and diluted

 

$

(0.68

)

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(2.28

)

 

$

(1.05

)

Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted

 

 

23,218

 

 

 

22,173

 

 

 

22,819

 

 

 

21,847

 

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(51,923

)

 

$

(22,987

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

4,504

 

 

 

4,809

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

25,675

 

 

 

18,486

 

Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on short-term investments

 

 

224

 

 

 

(506

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount

 

 

3,680

 

 

 

206

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

576

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(1,268

)

 

 

(5,273

)

Inventory

 

 

(2,176

)

 

 

10,572

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(3,081

)

 

 

(524

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

6,324

 

 

 

(70

)

Accounts payable

 

 

3,491

 

 

 

1,046

 

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

 

 

(330

)

 

 

(1,486

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,740

 

 

 

2,153

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(3,380

)

 

 

(3,038

)

Accrued liabilities and other liabilities

 

 

(1,357

)

 

 

744

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

(16,877

)

 

 

4,708

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(82,735

)

 

 

(72,413

)

Proceeds from maturities of investments

 

 

49,522

 

 

 

61,743

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(3,074

)

 

 

(2,429

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(36,287

)

 

 

(13,099

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of 2019 Notes, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

83,475

 

Premiums paid for capped call transactions

 

 

 

 

 

(10,126

)

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

 

(257

)

 

 

(522

)

Payments on term and equipment loans

 

 

 

 

 

(28,192

)

Proceeds from term loans, net of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

3,991

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

 

 

10,159

 

 

 

9,133

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

9,902

 

 

 

57,759

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(43,262

)

 

 

49,368

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

66,898

 

 

 

17,530

 

End of period

 

$

23,636

 

 

$

66,898

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; and income tax benefit (expense). In second-quarter 2020, we revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude litigation settlement costs for the class-action and derivative lawsuits, including related costs. We have excluded these costs and expenses because we do not believe they reflect our core operations and us excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating performance. Excluding settlement and related costs did not impact non-GAAP net income (loss) previously reported for prior periods preceding the revision.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes; and prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment. In second-quarter 2020, we revised our definition of non-GAAP net income (loss) to exclude litigation settlement costs for the class-action and derivative lawsuits, including related costs. Excluding settlement and related costs did not impact non-GAAP net income (loss) previously reported for prior periods preceding the revision.

GAAP requires that certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion be accounted for as separate liability and equity components in a manner that reflects our non-convertible debt borrowing rate. This accounting results in the debt component being treated as though it was issued at a discount, with the debt discount being amortized as additional non-cash interest expense over the debt instrument term using the effective interest method. As a result, we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense attributable to the debt discount in calculating our non-GAAP net income (loss) is useful because this interest expense is not indicative of our ongoing operational performance.

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

GAAP Gross margin

 

 

47.8

%

 

 

48.8

%

 

 

46.9

%

 

 

48.4

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

1.3

%

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

0.5

%

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

 

50.4

%

 

 

50.6

%

 

 

49.0

%

 

 

50.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net loss

 

$

(15,717

)

 

$

(7,680

)

 

$

(51,923

)

 

$

(22,987

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

1,102

 

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

4,504

 

 

 

4,809

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

10,174

 

 

 

6,673

 

 

 

25,675

 

 

 

18,486

 

Other income, net

 

 

(66

)

 

 

(295

)

 

 

(650

)

 

 

(1,242

)

Interest expense

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

531

 

 

 

5,413

 

 

 

1,794

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

576

 

 

 

 

 

 

576

 

Income tax expense

 

 

5

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

198

 

Settlement and related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,359

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(3,110

)

 

$

1,024

 

 

$

(11,533

)

 

$

1,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net loss

 

$

(15,717

)

 

$

(7,680

)

 

$

(51,923

)

 

$

(22,987

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

1,102

 

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

4,504

 

 

 

4,809

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

10,174

 

 

 

6,673

 

 

 

25,675

 

 

 

18,486

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

 

929

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

3,566

 

 

 

140

 

Prepayment fees on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

470

 

 

 

 

 

 

470

 

Settlement and related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,359

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

 

$

(3,512

)

 

$

775

 

 

$

(12,819

)

 

$

918

 

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.04

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.04

 

GAAP and non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic

 

 

23,218

 

 

 

22,173

 

 

 

22,819

 

 

 

21,847

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

 

23,218

 

 

 

22,173

 

 

 

22,819

 

 

 

21,847

 

Dilutive shares from stock plans

 

 

 

 

 

657

 

 

 

 

 

 

705

 

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

 

23,218

 

 

 

22,830

 

 

 

22,819

 

 

 

22,552

 

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range)

 

 

 

Three Months Ending

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Net loss

 

$

(13,250

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Forecasted Depreciation

 

 

1,200

 

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

 

 

7,840

 

Forecasted Restructuring costs

 

 

1,510

 

Forecasted Interest expense

 

 

525

 

Forecasted Other income, net

 

 

(25

)

Forecasted Income tax expense

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA loss

 

$

(2,200

)

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net loss

 

$

(13,250

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Forecasted Depreciation

 

 

1,200

 

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

 

 

7,840

 

Forecasted Restructuring costs

 

 

1,510

 

Non-GAAP Net loss

 

$

(2,700

)

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted

 

$

(0.56

)

Non-GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted

 

$

(0.11

)

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted

 

 

23,800

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted

 

 

23,800

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impinj Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. “Our fourth-quarter results capped a strong close to a turbulent year,” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:16 Uhr
Impinj Advances IoT Connectivity for “Every Thing,” Shipping 50 Billionth Endpoint IC and 3 Millionth Connectivity Device
06.02.21
3 Tech-Aktien, die 2021 ihren Kurs erneut verdoppeln könnten
02.02.21
Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference