Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Increase in Common Stock Distributions for Second Quarter 2021

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIC) today is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Company has declared three separate distributions of $0.085 per share on its common stock, an increase of 6.25% from its previous monthly distribution rate of $0.08 per share. The distributions are payable on each of April 30, 2021, May 28, 2021 and June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 12, 2021, May 10, 2021 and June 10, 2021, respectively. The following schedule applies to the distributions: