Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Increase in Common Stock Distributions for Second Quarter 2021
Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIC) today is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock.
The Company has declared three separate distributions of $0.085 per share on its common stock, an increase of 6.25% from its previous monthly distribution rate of $0.08 per share. The distributions are payable on each of April 30, 2021, May 28, 2021 and June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 12, 2021, May 10, 2021 and June 10, 2021, respectively. The following schedule applies to the distributions:
|
Record Date
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
Amount per common share
|
|
April 12, 2021
|
|
|
April 30, 2021
|
|
|
$0.085
|
|
May 10, 2021
|
|
|
May 28, 2021
|
|
|
$0.085
|
|
June 10, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
$0.085
|
“We are pleased to be able to increase our monthly distribution to $0.085 per common share,” said Thomas Majewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This increase underscores management’s confidence in the Company’s future prospects.”
Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Company’s stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2021 calendar year.
