Equity Commonwealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

We continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our business. Our priority remains the health and safety of our tenants, employees and building staff. The vast majority of our tenants continue to work remotely. Our buildings remain open, and we are working with our tenants to enhance their safety when they are in the office. In our same property portfolio, for the fourth quarter 2020, we collected 97% of contractual rents, including 1% from the application of security deposits and letters of credit.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $3.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $14.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decline in net income was primarily a result of a decrease in interest earned on cash balances and property dispositions.

Funds from Operations, or FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, were $0.6 million, or $0.00 per diluted share. This compares to FFO for the quarter ended December 30, 2019 of $19.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. The following items impacted FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the corresponding 2019 period:

($0.10) per diluted share decrease in interest income and other, net;

($0.06) per diluted share decrease in NOI from properties sold;

($0.01) per diluted share decrease in same property NOI; and

$0.01 per diluted share decrease in general and administrative expense.

Normalized FFO was $0.6 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares to Normalized FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $19.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. The following items impacted Normalized FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the corresponding 2019 period:

($0.10) per diluted share decrease in interest income and other, net;

($0.06) per diluted share decrease in cash NOI from properties sold;

($0.01) per diluted share decrease in same property Cash NOI; and

$0.01 per diluted share decrease in general and administrative expense.

Normalized FFO begins with FFO and eliminates certain items that, by their nature, are not comparable from period to period, non-cash items, and items that obscure the company’s operating performance. Definitions of FFO, Normalized FFO and reconciliations to net income, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, are included at the end of this press release.

Same property results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

The company’s same property portfolio at the end of the quarter consisted of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet. Operating results were as follows:

The same property portfolio was 85.7% leased as of December 31, 2020, compared to 87.7% as of September 30, 2020, and 91.5% as of December 31, 2019.

The same property portfolio commenced occupancy was 81.7% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 85.1% as of September 30, 2020, and 87.2% as of December 31, 2019.

Same property NOI decreased 16.9% when compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was largely due to lower parking revenue and a decrease in occupancy.

Same property cash NOI decreased 18.2% when compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was largely due to lower parking revenue and a decrease in occupancy.

The company entered into leases for approximately 39,000 square feet, including renewal leases for approximately 29,000 square feet and new leases for approximately 10,000 square feet.

The GAAP rental rate on new and renewal leases was 12.4% higher compared to the prior GAAP rental rate for the same space.

The cash rental rate on new and renewal leases was 0.4% higher compared to the prior cash rental rate for the same space.

The definitions and reconciliations of same property NOI and same property cash NOI to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, are included at the end of this press release. The same property portfolio at the end of the quarter included properties continuously owned from October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020.

Financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $443 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $485 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decline in net income was primarily a result of a decrease in interest earned on cash balances and property dispositions.

FFO for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $15.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. This compares to FFO for the year ended December 30, 2019 of $89.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. The following items impacted FFO for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the corresponding 2019 period:

($0.41) per diluted share decrease in interest income and other, net;

($0.33) per diluted share decrease in NOI from properties sold;

($0.03) per diluted share decrease in same property NOI;

$0.07 per diluted share decrease in interest expense;

$0.05 per diluted share decrease in loss on debt extinguishment;

$0.04 per diluted share decrease in general and administrative expense; and

$0.01 per diluted share of income tax savings.

Normalized FFO was $18.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. This compares to Normalized FFO for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $95.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. The following items impacted Normalized FFO for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the corresponding 2019 period:

($0.41) per diluted share decrease in interest income and other, net;

($0.33) per diluted share decrease in NOI from properties sold;

($0.02) per diluted share decrease in same property cash NOI and lease termination fees;

$0.07 per diluted share decrease in interest expense;

$0.05 per diluted share decrease in general and administrative expense; and

$0.01 per diluted share of income tax savings.

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $3.0 billion.

Same property results for the year ended December 31, 2020

The company’s same property portfolio at the end of the year consisted of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet. Operating results were as follows:

Same property NOI decreased 9.1% when compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was largely due to lower parking revenue and a decrease in lease termination fees.

Same property cash NOI decreased 5.8% when compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was largely due to lower parking revenue.

The company entered into leases for approximately 142,000 square feet, including renewal leases for approximately 76,000 square feet and new leases for approximately 66,000 square feet.

The GAAP rental rate on the new and renewal leases was 11.9% higher compared to the prior GAAP rental rate for the same space.

The cash rental rate on the new and renewal leases was 1.4% lower compared to the prior cash rental rate for the same space.

The definitions and reconciliations of same property NOI and same property cash NOI to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, are included at the end of this press release. The same property portfolio at the end of the year included properties continuously owned from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020.

Significant events during the year ended December 31, 2020

The company sold three properties totaling 961,000 square feet for a gross sales price of $756.5 million.

The company paid a special, one-time cash dividend of $3.50 per common share, on October 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2020.

In March 2020, prior to the payment of the special dividend, the company repurchased approximately 711,000 of its common shares at a weighted average price of $29.31 per share for a total investment of $20.8 million. The company has $150 million authorized for future share repurchases under its current authorization.

The company repaid at par the outstanding $25.1 million, 5.7% mortgage loan on 206 East 9th Street in Austin, Texas, as of July 5, 2020. Following this repayment, the company has no debt outstanding.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share data) December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Real estate properties: Land $ 44,060 $ 85,627 Buildings and improvements 357,650 576,494 401,710 662,121 Accumulated depreciation (143,319 ) (202,700 ) 258,391 459,421 Cash and cash equivalents 2,987,225 2,795,642 Restricted cash — 5,003 Rents receivable 14,702 19,554 Other assets, net 17,353 39,757 Total assets $ 3,277,671 $ 3,319,377 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Mortgage note payable, net $ — $ 25,691 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 20,588 37,153 Rent collected in advance 2,928 3,127 Distributions payable 10,991 7,534 Total liabilities $ 34,507 $ 73,505 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; Series D preferred shares; 6.50% cumulative convertible; 4,915,196 shares issued and outstanding, aggregate liquidation preference of $122,880 $ 119,263 $ 119,263 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value: 350,000,000 shares authorized; 121,522,555 and 121,924,199 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,215 1,219 Additional paid in capital 4,294,632 4,313,831 Cumulative net income 3,814,948 3,363,654 Cumulative common distributions (4,283,668 ) (3,851,666 ) Cumulative preferred distributions (709,712 ) (701,724 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,236,678 3,244,577 Noncontrolling interest 6,486 1,295 Total equity $ 3,243,164 $ 3,245,872 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,277,671 $ 3,319,377

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental revenue $ 14,001 $ 23,410 $ 62,134 $ 116,869 Other revenue (1) 707 2,585 4,144 10,981 Total revenues $ 14,708 $ 25,995 $ 66,278 $ 127,850 Expenses: Operating expenses $ 6,976 $ 9,741 $ 28,858 $ 46,418 Depreciation and amortization 4,680 6,037 19,329 28,122 General and administrative 7,136 8,290 33,233 38,442 Total expenses $ 18,792 $ 24,068 $ 81,420 $ 112,982 Interest and other income, net 2,284 14,521 21,228 72,392 Interest expense (including net amortization of debt discounts, premiums and deferred financing fees of $0, $(60), $(119), and $204, respectively) — (311 ) (620 ) (8,908 ) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt — — 131 (6,374 ) Gain on sale of properties, net 208 24 446,744 422,172 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,592 ) 16,161 452,341 494,150 Income tax expense (78 ) (165 ) (248 ) (1,284 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,670 ) $ 15,996 $ 452,093 $ 492,866 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 (6 ) (799 ) (186 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Equity Commonwealth $ (1,666 ) $ 15,990 $ 451,294 $ 492,680 Preferred distributions (1,997 ) (1,997 ) (7,988 ) (7,988 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders $ (3,663 ) $ 13,993 $ 443,306 $ 484,692 Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic (2) 121,673 122,140 121,786 122,091 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted (2)(3) 121,673 123,490 126,606 126,260 Earnings per common share attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.11 $ 3.64 $ 3.97 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.11 $ 3.56 $ 3.90

(1) Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease. (2) Weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 includes 150 and 216 unvested, earned RSUs, respectively. Weighted average common shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 includes 157 and 210 unvested, earned RSUs, respectively. (3) As of December 31, 2020, we had 4,915 series D preferred shares that were convertible into 3,237 common shares. As of December 31, 2019, the 4,915 series D preferred shares were convertible into 2,857 common shares. The series D preferred shares are dilutive for GAAP EPS for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and are antidilutive for GAAP EPS for all other periods presented.

CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FFO (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Calculation of FFO Net (loss) income $ (1,670 ) $ 15,996 $ 452,093 $ 492,866 Real estate depreciation and amortization 4,470 5,794 18,442 27,037 Gain on sale of properties, net (208 ) (24 ) (446,744 ) (422,172 ) FFO attributable to Equity Commonwealth 2,592 21,766 23,791 97,731 Preferred distributions (1,997 ) (1,997 ) (7,988 ) (7,988 ) FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders $ 595 $ 19,769 $ 15,803 $ 89,743 Calculation of Normalized FFO FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders $ 595 $ 19,769 $ 15,803 $ 89,743 Lease value amortization — — — (117 ) Straight-line rent adjustments (6 ) (69 ) 340 (418 ) Sold property expense included in interest and other income, net — — 515 — (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (131 ) 6,374 Taxes related to property sales included in general and administrative 14 — 1,472 — Taxes related to property sales, net included in income tax expense (48 ) — 130 142 Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders $ 555 $ 19,700 $ 18,129 $ 95,724 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding -- basic (1) 121,916 122,189 122,007 122,138 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding -- diluted (1) 123,445 123,539 123,590 123,450 FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit -- basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.73 Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit -- basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.78

(1) Our calculations of FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit - basic for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include 243 and 49 LTIP/Operating Partnership Units, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of basic earnings per common share attributable to EQC common shareholders (only). Our calculations of FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit - basic for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include 221 and 47 LTIP/Operating Partnership Units, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of basic earnings per common share attributable to EQC common shareholders (only).

We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate depreciation and amortization, gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable property, impairment of depreciable real estate and our portion of these items related to equity investees and noncontrolling interests. Our calculation of Normalized FFO differs from Nareit’s definition of FFO because we exclude certain items that we view as nonrecurring or impacting comparability from period to period. FFO and Normalized FFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures. We consider FFO and Normalized FFO to be appropriate measures of operating performance for a REIT, along with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities. We believe that FFO and Normalized FFO provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation expense, FFO and Normalized FFO may facilitate a comparison of our operating performance between periods and with other REITs. FFO and Normalized FFO do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, or as indicators of our financial performance or liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Other REITs and real estate companies may calculate FFO and Normalized FFO differently than we do.

CALCULATION OF SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) AND SAME PROPERTY CASH BASIS NOI (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI: Rental revenue $ 14,001 $ 15,742 $ 15,248 $ 17,143 $ 23,410 Other revenue (1) 707 743 1,017 1,677 2,585 Operating expenses (6,976 ) (6,444 ) (6,677 ) (8,761 ) (9,741 ) NOI $ 7,732 $ 10,041 $ 9,588 $ 10,059 $ 16,254 Straight-line rent adjustments (6 ) (367 ) 515 198 (69 ) Lease termination fees (10 ) (1,300 ) — — (16 ) Cash Basis NOI $ 7,716 $ 8,374 $ 10,103 $ 10,257 $ 16,169 Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2) (415 ) (218 ) (1,221 ) (1,399 ) (7,244 ) Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 7,301 $ 8,156 $ 8,882 $ 8,858 $ 8,925 Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties 16 1,668 (408 ) (107 ) (124 ) Same Property NOI $ 7,317 $ 9,824 $ 8,474 $ 8,751 $ 8,801 Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to GAAP Net (Loss) Income: Same Property NOI $ 7,317 $ 9,824 $ 8,474 $ 8,751 $ 8,801 Non-cash rental income and termination fees from same properties (16 ) (1,668 ) 408 107 124 Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 7,301 $ 8,156 $ 8,882 $ 8,858 $ 8,925 Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2) 415 218 1,221 1,399 7,244 Cash Basis NOI $ 7,716 $ 8,374 $ 10,103 $ 10,257 $ 16,169 Straight-line rent adjustments 6 367 (515 ) (198 ) 69 Lease termination fees 10 1,300 — — 16 NOI $ 7,732 $ 10,041 $ 9,588 $ 10,059 $ 16,254 Depreciation and amortization (4,680 ) (5,137 ) (4,398 ) (5,114 ) (6,037 ) General and administrative (7,136 ) (7,191 ) (8,302 ) (10,604 ) (8,290 ) Interest and other income, net 2,284 2,606 4,443 11,895 14,521 Interest expense — (9 ) (302 ) (309 ) (311 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt — 131 — — — Gain on sale of properties, net 208 — 26,916 419,620 24 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (1,592 ) $ 441 $ 27,945 $ 425,547 $ 16,161 Income tax expense (78 ) (71 ) (59 ) (40 ) (165 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,670 ) $ 370 $ 27,886 $ 425,507 $ 15,996

(1) Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease. (2) Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties for all periods presented includes the operations of disposed properties.

CALCULATION OF SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) AND SAME PROPERTY CASH BASIS NOI (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI: Rental revenue $ 62,134 $ 116,869 Other revenue (1) 4,144 10,981 Operating expenses (28,858 ) (46,418 ) NOI $ 37,420 $ 81,432 Straight-line rent adjustments 340 (418 ) Lease value amortization — (117 ) Lease termination fees (1,310 ) (2,215 ) Cash Basis NOI $ 36,450 $ 78,682 Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2) (3,253 ) (43,455 ) Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 33,197 $ 35,227 Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties 1,169 2,565 Same Property NOI $ 34,366 $ 37,792 Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to GAAP Net Income: Same Property NOI $ 34,366 $ 37,792 Non-cash rental income and termination fees from same properties (1,169 ) (2,565 ) Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 33,197 $ 35,227 Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2) 3,253 43,455 Cash Basis NOI $ 36,450 $ 78,682 Straight-line rent adjustments (340 ) 418 Lease value amortization — 117 Lease termination fees 1,310 2,215 NOI $ 37,420 $ 81,432 Depreciation and amortization (19,329 ) (28,122 ) General and administrative (33,233 ) (38,442 ) Interest and other income, net 21,228 72,392 Interest expense (620 ) (8,908 ) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt 131 (6,374 ) Gain on sale of properties, net 446,744 422,172 Income before income taxes $ 452,341 $ 494,150 Income tax expense (248 ) (1,284 ) Net income $ 452,093 $ 492,866

(1) Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease. (2) Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties for all periods presented includes the operations of disposed properties.

NOI is income from our real estate including lease termination fees received from tenants less our property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions and corporate level expenses. Cash Basis NOI is NOI excluding the effects of straight line rent adjustments, lease value amortization and lease termination fees. The quarter-to-date same property versions of these measures include the results of properties continuously owned from October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020. The year-to-date same property versions of these measures include the results of properties continuously owned from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020. Properties classified as held for sale within our condensed consolidated balance sheets are excluded from the same property versions of these measures. We consider these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to be appropriate supplemental measures to net income (loss) because they may help to understand the operations of our properties. We use these measures internally to evaluate property level performance, and we believe that they provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and may facilitate comparisons of our operating performance between periods and with other REITs. Cash Basis NOI is among the factors considered with respect to acquisition, disposition and financing decisions. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, or as indicators of our financial performance or liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Other REITs and real estate companies may calculate these measures differently than we do.

