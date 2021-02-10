 

Regional Management Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 22:15  |  35   |   |   

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

“We delivered outstanding portfolio growth and profitability in the fourth quarter, further validating the sustainability of our omni-channel operating model and our team’s ability to execute across the board,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “Our new initiatives and customer service offerings enabled us to grow our core loan portfolio by $80 million in the quarter and by $19 million in 2020, a notable achievement in a challenging environment. At the same time, we kept 30+ day delinquencies stable, indicative of the resiliency of our customer base and our strong underwriting capabilities.”

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our market share, maintaining the credit quality of our loan portfolio, and extending our competitive advantages,” added Mr. Beck. “Over the next 18 months, we will acquire new customers through innovation and geographic expansion. We are investing in digital initiatives that will improve the online prequalification experience for our applicants, enable online closing and electronic funding of loans to new and existing customers, and evolve our customer engagement with the introduction of a mobile app and an upgraded online portal. In parallel, we will expand our operations into four to five new states, making our valuable product set available to millions of new consumers.”

“In summary, we remain confident in our ability to create long-term value and generate excess capital to return to our shareholders,” said Mr. Beck. “The future is bright for all of Regional’s stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.28, compared to net income of $15.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.38 in the prior-year period.
  • Net finance receivables as of December 31, 2020 were $1.1 billion, an increase of 7.2%, or $76.7 million, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of 0.3%, or $2.9 million, from the prior-year period.
    • Total core small and large loan net finance receivables increased $79.6 million, or 7.7%, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, and $18.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to the prior-year period.
    • Large loan net finance receivables of $715.2 million increased $83.1 million, or 13.2%, from the prior-year period and represented 62.9% of the total loan portfolio. Small loan net finance receivables were $403.1 million, a decrease of 13.8% from the prior-year period.
    • Originated $358.7 million of loans in the fourth quarter of 2020, comparable to the prior-year period and up nearly $50.7 million, or 16.4%, from the third quarter of 2020.
  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $97.4 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.6%, from the prior-year period.
    • Interest and fee income decreased $0.9 million, or 1.1%, primarily due to the intended product mix shift toward large loans and the portfolio composition shift toward higher credit quality customers with slightly lower interest rates due to enhanced credit standards during the pandemic.
    • Insurance income, net increased $1.3 million, or 20.4%, driven by an increase in premium revenue and a decrease in non-file insurance claims expense.
    • Other income decreased $0.9 million, or 25.7%, driven by lower late fees on low delinquency levels.
  • Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $24.7 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 5.1%, from the prior-year period. The provision for credit losses included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $1.5 million related to the expected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a $7.5 million incremental build in reserves related to portfolio growth.
    • Allowance for credit losses was $150.0 million as of December 31, 2020, including a $30.4 million allowance for credit losses associated with COVID-19. The company’s macroeconomic model assumes an unemployment rate of 9% at the end of 2021.
  • Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 6.9%, a 210 basis point improvement compared to 9.0% in the prior-year period.
  • 30+ day contractual delinquencies as of December 31, 2020 totaled $60.5 million, or 5.3% of net finance receivables, compared to 7.0% in the prior-year period. As of December 31, 2020, approximately 61% of the company’s total portfolio had been originated since April 2020, the vast majority of which was subject to enhanced credit standards deployed following the outset of the pandemic.
  • In December 2020, 2.2% of customer accounts were renewed or deferred under internal borrower assistance programs, which is comparable to the average over the 12 months preceding the pandemic.
  • General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $44.8 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 9.5%, from the prior-year period, primarily driven by investment in digital capabilities and increased marketing to support the company’s growth initiatives.
  • The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 16.4%, an increase of 150 basis points compared to the prior-year period.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the company had total unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities of $438 million, subject to the borrowing base, and available liquidity of $194 million, including unrestricted cash on hand and immediate availability to draw down cash from its revolving credit facilities.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 435,116 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $27.58 per share under the company’s $30 million stock repurchase program.
  • Subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2020, the company priced an approximate $250 million securitization at a record-low weighted-average coupon of 2.08%. Proceeds from the securitization will be used to retire the company’s RMIT 2018-2 securitization, which had a weighted average coupon of 4.87%, thus reducing the company’s cost of capital. The securitization is expected to close on or around February 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
  • Subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2020, the company also amended its ABL facility to provide an additional $20 million of flexibility to return capital to shareholders in the future, whether through dividends or share repurchases.

First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Regional’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.20 per common share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on March 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of Regional’s Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the company’s financial condition and results of operations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, the company had net finance receivables of $1.1 billion and outstanding long-term debt of $768.9 million ($767.0 million of outstanding debt and $1.9 million of interest payable), consisting of:

  • $286.1 million on its $640.0 million senior revolving credit facility,
  • $42.1 million on its $125.0 million revolving warehouse credit facility, and
  • $440.7 million through its asset-backed securitizations.

The company’s unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $438 million, or 57.3%, as of December 31, 2020.

The company had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 2.8 to 1.0 and a stockholders’ equity ratio of 24.7%, each as of December 31, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had a funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio of 2.9 to 1.0, as of December 31, 2020. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures included at the end of this press release.

Branch Network

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s branch network consisted of 365 locations. During the full year 2021, subject to the changing economic environment, the company plans to open a net 15 to 20 new branches.

Conference Call Information

Regional Management Corp. will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 PM ET to discuss these results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

*** A supplemental slide presentation will be made available on Regional’s website prior to the earnings call at www.RegionalManagement.com. ***

In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on Regional’s website at www.RegionalManagement.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at www.RegionalManagement.com for one year following the call.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 365 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of December 31, 2020. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent Regional Management Corp.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning future plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, events, or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “outlook,” and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of Regional Management. As a result, actual performance and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions, including levels of unemployment and bankruptcies; the impact of the recent outbreak of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including on Regional Management’s access to liquidity and the credit risk of Regional Management’s finance receivable portfolio; risks associated with Regional Management’s ability to timely and effectively implement, transition to, and maintain the necessary information technology systems, infrastructure, processes, and controls to support its operations and initiatives; risks associated with Regional Management’s loan origination and servicing software system, including the risk of prolonged system outages; risks related to opening new branches, including the ability or inability to open new branches as planned; risks inherent in making loans, including credit risk, repayment risk, and value of collateral, which risks may increase in light of adverse or recessionary economic conditions; risks associated with the implementation of new underwriting models and processes, including as to the effectiveness of new custom scorecards; risks relating to Regional Management’s asset-backed securitization transactions; changes in interest rates; the risk that Regional Management’s existing sources of liquidity become insufficient to satisfy its needs or that its access to these sources becomes unexpectedly restricted; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices, and risks associated with the manner in which laws and regulations are interpreted, implemented, and enforced; changes in accounting standards, rules, and interpretations, and the failure of related assumptions and estimates, including those associated with the implementation of current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting; the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance, and interpretations; the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized by Regional Management; changes in current revenue and expense trends (including trends affecting delinquencies and credit losses); changes in Regional Management’s markets and general changes in the economy (particularly in the markets served by Regional Management); changes in the competitive environment in which Regional Management operates or a decrease in the demand for its products; the timing and amount of future cash dividend payments; risks related to acquisitions; changes in operating and administrative expenses; and the departure, transition, or replacement of key personnel. The COVID-19 pandemic may also magnify many of these risks and uncertainties.

The foregoing factors and others are discussed in greater detail in Regional Management’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Regional Management will not update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. Regional Management is not responsible for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services.

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Better (Worse)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Better (Worse)

 

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

4Q 19

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

 

FY 20

 

 

FY 19

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fee income

 

$

86,845

 

 

$

87,784

 

 

$

(939

)

 

 

(1.1

)%

 

$

335,215

 

 

$

321,169

 

 

$

14,046

 

 

 

4.4

%

Insurance income, net

 

 

7,889

 

 

 

6,551

 

 

 

1,338

 

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

28,349

 

 

 

20,817

 

 

 

7,532

 

 

 

36.2

%

Other income

 

 

2,710

 

 

 

3,649

 

 

 

(939

)

 

 

(25.7

)%

 

 

10,342

 

 

 

13,727

 

 

 

(3,385

)

 

 

(24.7

)%

Total revenue

 

 

97,444

 

 

 

97,984

 

 

 

(540

)

 

 

(0.6

)%

 

 

373,906

 

 

 

355,713

 

 

 

18,193

 

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

24,700

 

 

 

26,039

 

 

 

1,339

 

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

123,810

 

 

 

99,611

 

 

 

(24,199

)

 

 

(24.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

 

26,979

 

 

 

25,305

 

 

 

(1,674

)

 

 

(6.6

)%

 

 

109,560

 

 

 

94,000

 

 

 

(15,560

)

 

 

(16.6

)%

Occupancy

 

 

5,900

 

 

 

5,320

 

 

 

(580

)

 

 

(10.9

)%

 

 

22,629

 

 

 

22,576

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(0.2

)%

Marketing

 

 

3,984

 

 

 

1,897

 

 

 

(2,087

)

 

 

(110.0

)%

 

 

10,357

 

 

 

8,206

 

 

 

(2,151

)

 

 

(26.2

)%

Other

 

 

7,931

 

 

 

8,369

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

33,770

 

 

 

32,202

 

 

 

(1,568

)

 

 

(4.9

)%

Total general and administrative

 

 

44,794

 

 

 

40,891

 

 

 

(3,903

)

 

 

(9.5

)%

 

 

176,316

 

 

 

156,984

 

 

 

(19,332

)

 

 

(12.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

9,256

 

 

 

10,285

 

 

 

1,029

 

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

37,852

 

 

 

40,125

 

 

 

2,273

 

 

 

5.7

%

Income before income taxes

 

 

18,694

 

 

 

20,769

 

 

 

(2,075

)

 

 

(10.0

)%

 

 

35,928

 

 

 

58,993

 

 

 

(23,065

)

 

 

(39.1

)%

Income taxes

 

 

4,347

 

 

 

5,086

 

 

 

739

 

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

9,198

 

 

 

14,261

 

 

 

5,063

 

 

 

35.5

%

Net income

 

$

14,347

 

 

$

15,683

 

 

$

(1,336

)

 

 

(8.5

)%

 

$

26,730

 

 

$

44,732

 

 

$

(18,002

)

 

 

(40.2

)%

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

 

(8.3

)%

 

$

2.45

 

 

$

3.92

 

 

$

(1.47

)

 

 

(37.5

)%

Diluted

 

$

1.28

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

(7.2

)%

 

$

2.40

 

 

$

3.80

 

 

$

(1.40

)

 

 

(36.8

)%

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

10,882

 

 

 

10,893

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

10,930

 

 

 

11,401

 

 

 

471

 

 

 

4.1

%

Diluted

 

 

11,228

 

 

 

11,327

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

11,145

 

 

 

11,773

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

5.3

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

 

20.8

%

 

 

21.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

4Q 19

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

8,052

 

 

$

2,263

 

 

$

5,789

 

 

 

255.8

%

Net finance receivables

 

 

1,136,259

 

 

 

1,133,404

 

 

 

2,855

 

 

 

0.3

%

Unearned insurance premiums

 

 

(34,545

)

 

 

(28,591

)

 

 

(5,954

)

 

 

(20.8

)%

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(150,000

)

 

 

(62,200

)

 

 

(87,800

)

 

 

(141.2

)%

Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premiums and allowance for credit losses

 

 

951,714

 

 

 

1,042,613

 

 

 

(90,899

)

 

 

(8.7

)%

Restricted cash

 

 

63,824

 

 

 

54,164

 

 

 

9,660

 

 

 

17.8

%

Lease assets

 

 

27,116

 

 

 

26,438

 

 

 

678

 

 

 

2.6

%

Property and equipment

 

 

14,458

 

 

 

15,301

 

 

 

(843

)

 

 

(5.5

)%

Intangible assets

 

 

8,689

 

 

 

9,438

 

 

 

(749

)

 

 

(7.9

)%

Deferred tax asset

 

 

14,121

 

 

 

619

 

 

 

13,502

 

 

 

2,181.3

%

Other assets

 

 

15,882

 

 

 

7,704

 

 

 

8,178

 

 

 

106.2

%

Total assets

 

$

1,103,856

 

 

$

1,158,540

 

 

$

(54,684

)

 

 

(4.7

)%

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

$

768,909

 

 

$

808,218

 

 

$

(39,309

)

 

 

(4.9

)%

Unamortized debt issuance costs

 

 

(6,661

)

 

 

(9,607

)

 

 

2,946

 

 

 

30.7

%

Net long-term debt

 

 

762,248

 

 

 

798,611

 

 

 

(36,363

)

 

 

(4.6

)%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

40,284

 

 

 

28,676

 

 

 

11,608

 

 

 

40.5

%

Lease liabilities

 

 

29,201

 

 

 

28,470

 

 

 

731

 

 

 

2.6

%

Total liabilities

 

 

831,733

 

 

 

855,757

 

 

 

(24,024

)

 

 

(2.8

)%

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock ($0.10 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.10 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 13,851 shares issued and 10,932 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 13,497 shares issued and 11,013 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019)

 

 

1,385

 

 

 

1,350

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

2.6

%

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

105,483

 

 

 

102,678

 

 

 

2,805

 

 

 

2.7

%

Retained earnings

 

 

227,343

 

 

 

248,829

 

 

 

(21,486

)

 

 

(8.6

)%

Treasury stock (2,919 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2,484 shares at December 31, 2019)

 

 

(62,088

)

 

 

(50,074

)

 

 

(12,014

)

 

 

(24.0

)%

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

272,123

 

 

 

302,783

 

 

 

(30,660

)

 

 

(10.1

)%

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,103,856

 

 

$

1,158,540

 

 

$

(54,684

)

 

 

(4.7

)%

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Net Finance Receivables by Product

 

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

QoQ $
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

QoQ %
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

4Q 19

 

 

YoY $
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

YoY %
 Inc (Dec)

 

Small loans

 

$

403,062

 

 

$

382,785

 

 

$

20,277

 

 

 

5.3

%

 

$

467,613

 

 

$

(64,551

)

 

 

(13.8

)%

Large loans

 

 

715,210

 

 

 

655,932

 

 

 

59,278

 

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

632,068

 

 

 

83,142

 

 

 

13.2

%

Total core loans

 

 

1,118,272

 

 

 

1,038,717

 

 

 

79,555

 

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

1,099,681

 

 

 

18,591

 

 

 

1.7

%

Automobile loans

 

 

3,889

 

 

 

4,892

 

 

 

(1,003

)

 

 

(20.5

)%

 

 

9,640

 

 

 

(5,751

)

 

 

(59.7

)%

Retail loans

 

 

14,098

 

 

 

15,945

 

 

 

(1,847

)

 

 

(11.6

)%

 

 

24,083

 

 

 

(9,985

)

 

 

(41.5

)%

Total net finance receivables

 

$

1,136,259

 

 

$

1,059,554

 

 

$

76,705

 

 

 

7.2

%

 

$

1,133,404

 

 

$

2,855

 

 

 

0.3

%

Number of branches at period end

 

 

365

 

 

 

368

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(0.8

)%

 

 

366

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(0.3

)%

Average net finance receivables per branch

 

$

3,113

 

 

$

2,879

 

 

$

234

 

 

 

8.1

%

 

$

3,097

 

 

$

16

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

Averages and Yields

 

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 19

 

 

 

Average Net
Finance
Receivables

 

 

Average Yield
(Annualized)

 

 

Average Net
Finance
Receivables

 

 

Average Yield
(Annualized)

 

 

Average Net
Finance
Receivables

 

 

Average Yield
(Annualized)

 

Small loans

 

$

387,688

 

 

 

38.4

%

 

$

377,390

 

 

 

37.7

%

 

$

458,391

 

 

 

38.1

%

Large loans

 

 

683,520

 

 

 

28.5

%

 

 

632,106

 

 

 

28.3

%

 

 

604,137

 

 

 

28.2

%

Automobile loans

 

 

4,360

 

 

 

14.3

%

 

 

5,492

 

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

10,754

 

 

 

14.7

%

Retail loans

 

 

14,908

 

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

17,145

 

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

25,128

 

 

 

19.4

%

Total interest and fee yield

 

$

1,090,476

 

 

 

31.9

%

 

$

1,032,133

 

 

 

31.5

%

 

$

1,098,410

 

 

 

32.0

%

Total revenue yield

 

$

1,090,476

 

 

 

35.7

%

 

$

1,032,133

 

 

 

35.1

%

 

$

1,098,410

 

 

 

35.7

%

 

 

Components of Decrease in Interest and Fee Income

 

 

 

4Q 20 Compared to 4Q 19

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

Rate

 

 

Volume & Rate

 

 

Total

 

Small loans

 

$

(6,730

)

 

$

417

 

 

$

(65

)

 

$

(6,378

)

Large loans

 

 

5,589

 

 

 

554

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

6,216

 

Automobile loans

 

 

(235

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

6

 

 

 

(240

)

Retail loans

 

 

(495

)

 

 

(70

)

 

 

28

 

 

 

(537

)

Product mix

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

(1,197

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

 

Total decrease in interest and fee income

 

$

(634

)

 

$

(307

)

 

$

2

 

 

$

(939

)

 

 

Net Loans Originated (1) (2)

 

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

QoQ $
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

QoQ %
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

4Q 19

 

 

YoY $
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

YoY %
 Inc (Dec)

 

Small loans

 

$

159,985

 

 

$

144,132

 

 

$

15,853

 

 

 

11.0

%

 

$

180,967

 

 

$

(20,982

)

 

 

(11.6

)%

Large loans

 

 

196,867

 

 

 

162,120

 

 

 

34,747

 

 

 

21.4

%

 

 

174,341

 

 

 

22,526

 

 

 

12.9

%

Retail loans

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

1,835

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

3,833

 

 

 

(1,942

)

 

 

(50.7

)%

Total net loans originated

 

$

358,743

 

 

$

308,087

 

 

$

50,656

 

 

 

16.4

%

 

$

359,141

 

 

$

(398

)

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

(1) Represents the balance of loan origination and refinancing net of unearned finance charges.

(2) The company ceased originating automobile loans in November 2017.

 

 

Other Key Metrics

 

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 19

 

Net credit losses

 

$

18,700

 

 

$

20,089

 

 

$

24,739

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

9.0

%

Provision for loan losses (1)

 

$

24,700

 

 

$

22,089

 

 

$

26,039

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

8.6

%

 

 

9.5

%

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

25.3

%

 

 

24.4

%

 

 

26.6

%

General and administrative expenses (2)

 

$

44,794

 

 

$

43,754

 

 

$

40,891

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

14.9

%

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

46.0

%

 

 

48.3

%

 

 

41.7

%

Same store results (3):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net finance receivables at period-end

 

$

1,125,507

 

 

$

1,049,327

 

 

$

1,109,488

 

Net finance receivable growth rate

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

(1.5

)%

 

 

17.2

%

Number of branches in calculation

 

 

347

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

337

 

 

(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(1,500) for both 4Q 20 and 3Q 20.

(2) Includes non-operating severance costs of $778 for 3Q 20.

(3) Same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable branch base. The comparable branch base includes those branches open for at least one year.

 

 

Contractual Delinquency by Aging

 

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 19

 

Allowance for credit losses (1)

 

$

150,000

 

 

 

13.2

%

 

$

144,000

 

 

 

13.6

%

 

$

62,200

 

 

 

5.5

%

 

Current

 

 

990,467

 

 

 

87.2

%

 

 

929,778

 

 

 

87.8

%

 

 

949,204

 

 

 

83.8

%

1 to 29 days past due

 

 

85,342

 

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

79,838

 

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

104,690

 

 

 

9.2

%

Delinquent accounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30 to 59 days

 

 

18,381

 

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

16,105

 

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

25,276

 

 

 

2.2

%

60 to 89 days

 

 

14,955

 

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

11,014

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

18,781

 

 

 

1.7

%

90 to 119 days

 

 

10,496

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

8,375

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

13,916

 

 

 

1.2

%

120 to 149 days

 

 

9,085

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

7,967

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

11,656

 

 

 

1.0

%

150 to 179 days

 

 

7,533

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

6,477

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

9,881

 

 

 

0.9

%

Total contractual delinquency

 

$

60,450

 

 

 

5.3

%

 

$

49,938

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

$

79,510

 

 

 

7.0

%

Total net finance receivables

 

$

1,136,259

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,059,554

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,133,404

 

 

 

100.0

%

1 day and over past due

 

$

145,792

 

 

 

12.8

%

 

$

129,776

 

 

 

12.2

%

 

$

184,200

 

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

Contractual Delinquency by Product

 

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 19

 

Small loans

 

$

27,703

 

 

 

6.9

%

 

$

22,904

 

 

 

6.0

%

 

$

42,375

 

 

 

9.1

%

Large loans

 

 

31,259

 

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

25,489

 

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

33,921

 

 

 

5.4

%

Automobile loans

 

 

296

 

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

337

 

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

755

 

 

 

7.8

%

Retail loans

 

 

1,192

 

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

1,208

 

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

2,459

 

 

 

10.2

%

Total contractual delinquency

 

$

60,450

 

 

 

5.3

%

 

$

49,938

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

$

79,510

 

 

 

7.0

%

 

(1) Includes incremental COVID-19 allowance for credit losses of $30,400 and $31,900 in 4Q 20 and 3Q 20, respectively.

 

 

Income Statement Quarterly Trend

 

 

 

4Q 19

 

 

1Q 20

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

QoQ $
 B(W)

 

 

YoY $
 B(W)

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fee income

 

$

87,784

 

 

$

86,997

 

 

$

80,067

 

 

$

81,306

 

 

$

86,845

 

 

$

5,539

 

 

$

(939

)

Insurance income, net

 

 

6,551

 

 

 

5,949

 

 

 

7,650

 

 

 

6,861

 

 

 

7,889

 

 

 

1,028

 

 

 

1,338

 

Other income

 

 

3,649

 

 

 

3,128

 

 

 

2,133

 

 

 

2,371

 

 

 

2,710

 

 

 

339

 

 

 

(939

)

Total revenue

 

 

97,984

 

 

 

96,074

 

 

 

89,850

 

 

 

90,538

 

 

 

97,444

 

 

 

6,906

 

 

 

(540

)

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

26,039

 

 

 

49,522

 

 

 

27,499

 

 

 

22,089

 

 

 

24,700

 

 

 

(2,611

)

 

 

1,339

 

 

Personnel

 

 

25,305

 

 

 

29,511

 

 

 

26,863

 

 

 

26,207

 

 

 

26,979

 

 

 

(772

)

 

 

(1,674

)

Occupancy

 

 

5,320

 

 

 

5,227

 

 

 

5,608

 

 

 

5,894

 

 

 

5,900

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(580

)

Marketing

 

 

1,897

 

 

 

1,686

 

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

3,249

 

 

 

3,984

 

 

 

(735

)

 

 

(2,087

)

Other

 

 

8,369

 

 

 

9,819

 

 

 

7,616

 

 

 

8,404

 

 

 

7,931

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

438

 

Total general and administrative

 

 

40,891

 

 

 

46,243

 

 

 

41,525

 

 

 

43,754

 

 

 

44,794

 

 

 

(1,040

)

 

 

(3,903

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

10,285

 

 

 

10,159

 

 

 

9,137

 

 

 

9,300

 

 

 

9,256

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

1,029

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

20,769

 

 

 

(9,850

)

 

 

11,689

 

 

 

15,395

 

 

 

18,694

 

 

 

3,299

 

 

 

(2,075

)

Income taxes

 

 

5,086

 

 

 

(3,525

)

 

 

4,219

 

 

 

4,157

 

 

 

4,347

 

 

 

(190

)

 

 

739

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

15,683

 

 

$

(6,325

)

 

$

7,470

 

 

$

11,238

 

 

$

14,347

 

 

$

3,109

 

 

$

(1,336

)

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.44

 

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

(0.12

)

Diluted

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

1.28

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

(0.10

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

10,893

 

 

 

10,897

 

 

 

10,962

 

 

 

10,977

 

 

 

10,882

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

11

 

Diluted

 

 

11,327

 

 

 

11,253

 

 

 

11,013

 

 

 

11,092

 

 

 

11,228

 

 

 

(136

)

 

 

99

 

 

Net interest margin

 

$

87,699

 

 

$

85,915

 

 

$

80,713

 

 

$

81,238

 

 

$

88,188

 

 

$

6,950

 

 

$

489

 

Net credit margin

 

$

61,660

 

 

$

36,393

 

 

$

53,214

 

 

$

59,149

 

 

$

63,488

 

 

$

4,339

 

 

$

1,828

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Quarterly Trend

 

 

 

4Q 19

 

 

1Q 20

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

QoQ $
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

YoY $
 Inc (Dec)

 

Total assets

 

$

1,158,540

 

 

$

1,078,890

 

 

$

1,000,225

 

 

$

1,037,559

 

 

$

1,103,856

 

 

$

66,297

 

 

$

(54,684

)

Net finance receivables

 

$

1,133,404

 

 

$

1,102,285

 

 

$

1,022,635

 

 

$

1,059,554

 

 

$

1,136,259

 

 

$

76,705

 

 

$

2,855

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

$

62,200

 

 

$

142,400

 

 

$

142,000

 

 

$

144,000

 

 

$

150,000

 

 

$

6,000

 

 

$

87,800

 

Long-term debt

 

$

808,218

 

 

$

777,847

 

 

$

683,865

 

 

$

700,139

 

 

$

768,909

 

 

$

68,770

 

 

$

(39,309

)

 

 

Other Key Metrics Quarterly Trend

 

 

 

4Q 19

 

 

1Q 20

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

QoQ
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

YoY
 Inc (Dec)

 

Interest and fee yield (annualized)

 

 

32.0

%

 

 

31.0

%

 

 

30.5

%

 

 

31.5

%

 

 

31.9

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

(0.1

)%

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

 

41.7

%

 

 

48.1

%

 

 

46.2

%

 

 

48.3

%

 

 

46.0

%

 

 

(2.3

)%

 

 

4.3

%

Operating expense ratio (2)

 

 

14.9

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

(0.6

)%

 

 

1.5

%

30+ contractual delinquency

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

(1.7

)%

Net credit loss ratio (3)

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

(0.9

)%

 

 

(2.1

)%

Book value per share

 

$

27.49

 

 

$

22.49

 

 

$

23.11

 

 

$

24.03

 

 

$

24.89

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

(2.60

)

 

(1) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue.

(2) Annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

(3) Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

 

 

Averages and Yields

 

 

 

FY 20

 

 

FY 19

 

 

 

Average Net Finance
Receivables

 

 

Average Yield
(Annualized)

 

 

Average Net Finance
Receivables

 

 

Average Yield
(Annualized)

 

Small loans

 

$

406,675

 

 

 

37.3

%

 

$

441,967

 

 

 

38.1

%

Large loans

 

 

642,085

 

 

 

27.9

%

 

 

522,419

 

 

 

27.8

%

Automobile loans

 

 

6,315

 

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

16,418

 

 

 

14.8

%

Retail loans

 

 

18,791

 

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

27,701

 

 

 

19.0

%

Total interest and fee yield

 

$

1,073,866

 

 

 

31.2

%

 

$

1,008,505

 

 

 

31.8

%

Total revenue yield

 

$

1,073,866

 

 

 

34.8

%

 

$

1,008,505

 

 

 

35.3

%

 

 

Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income

 

 

 

FY 20 Compared to FY 19

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

Rate

 

 

Volume & Rate

 

 

Total

 

Small loans

 

$

(13,444

)

 

$

(3,680

)

 

$

294

 

 

$

(16,830

)

Large loans

 

 

33,242

 

 

 

820

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

34,249

 

Automobile loans

 

 

(1,495

)

 

 

(128

)

 

 

79

 

 

 

(1,544

)

Retail loans

 

 

(1,690

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

66

 

 

 

(1,829

)

Product mix

 

 

4,202

 

 

 

(3,164

)

 

 

(1,038

)

 

 

 

Total increase in interest and fee income

 

$

20,815

 

 

$

(6,357

)

 

$

(412

)

 

$

14,046

 

 

 

Net Loans Originated (1) (2)

 

 

 

FY 20

 

 

FY 19

 

 

FY $
 Inc (Dec)

 

 

FY %
 Inc (Dec)

 

Small loans

 

$

503,406

 

 

$

662,281

 

 

$

(158,875

)

 

 

(24.0

)%

Large loans

 

 

555,615

 

 

 

594,617

 

 

 

(39,002

)

 

 

(6.6

)%

Retail loans

 

 

9,206

 

 

 

19,630

 

 

 

(10,424

)

 

 

(53.1

)%

Total net loans originated

 

$

1,068,227

 

 

$

1,276,528

 

 

$

(208,301

)

 

 

(16.3

)%

 

(1) Represents the balance of loan origination and refinancing net of unearned finance charges.

(2) The company ceased originating automobile loans in November 2017.

 

 

Other Key Metrics

 

 

 

FY 20

 

 

FY 19

 

Net credit losses

 

$

96,110

 

 

$

95,711

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

9.5

%

Provision for loan losses (1)

 

$

123,810

 

 

$

99,611

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

9.9

%

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

33.1

%

 

 

28.0

%

General and administrative expenses (2) (3) (4)

 

$

176,316

 

 

$

156,984

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

15.6

%

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

47.2

%

 

 

44.1

%

 

(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $30,400 for FY 20.

(2) Includes non-operating executive transition costs of $3,066 for FY 20.

(3) Includes non-operating loan management system outage costs of $720 for FY 20.

(4) Includes non-operating severance costs of $778 for FY 20.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company’s management utilizes non-GAAP measures as additional metrics to aid in, and enhance, its understanding of the company’s financial results. Tangible equity and funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio are non-GAAP measures that adjust GAAP measures to exclude intangible assets. Management uses these equity measures to evaluate and manage the company’s capital and leverage position. The company also believes that these equity measures are commonly used in the financial services industry and provide useful information to users of the company’s financial statements in the evaluation of its capital and leverage position.

This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

 

 

4Q 20

 

Long-term debt

 

$

768,909

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

272,123

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

 

8,689

 

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

 

$

263,434

 

 

Funded debt-to-equity ratio

 

 

2.8

x

Funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio (non-GAAP)

 

 

2.9

x

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regional Management Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. “We delivered outstanding portfolio growth and profitability in the fourth quarter, further …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Regional Management Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021