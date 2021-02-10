Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

February 10, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it will present at Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET. Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

