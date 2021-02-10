Fortive to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com .

