 

Fortive to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:15 Uhr
Fortive to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
04.02.21
Fortive Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
01.02.21
Fortive Appoints Read Simmons as Senior Vice President--Strategy and Jonathan Schwarz as Senior Vice President--Corporate Development
26.01.21
Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock and its Preferred Stock
15.01.21
Fortive Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call