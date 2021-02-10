 

Zymeworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

10.02.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, announced today that management will participate in five upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Days, February 11-12, 2021. Zymeworks will be participating in the event; there is no public presentation.
  • SVB Leerink’s 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, February 22-26, 2021. Zymeworks will be participating in the conference, there is no public presentation.
  • Raymond James’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, March 1-3, 2021. Zymeworks will be participating in the conference; there is no public presentation.
  • Barclays’ Global Healthcare Conference, March 9-11, 2021. Zymeworks is presenting on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET.
  • Citi's 2021 Winter West Coast Biotech Virtual Bus Tour, March 16-17, 2021. Zymeworks will be participating in the event; there is no public presentation.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the Barclays presentation via a link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations, which will also host a recorded replay available afterwards.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.



09.02.21
Zymeworks Expands Commercial Team and Creates New R&D Role
27.01.21
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of Clinical Development
15.01.21
Zanidatamab Data Highlight Durable Antitumor Activity in HER2‑Expressing Biliary Tract and Gastroesophageal Cancers at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium