 

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 22:15  |  15   |   |   

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) ("Annaly" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. 

Financial Highlights

  • GAAP net income of $0.60 per average common share for the quarter; ($0.73) per average common share for the full year 2020
  • Core earnings (excluding PAA) of $0.30 per average common share for the quarter; $1.10 for the full year 2020
  • Economic return of 5.1% for the fourth quarter; 1.8% for the full year 2020
  • GAAP return on average equity of 24.9% and core return on average equity (excluding PAA) of 13.0% for the quarter
  • Book value per common share of $8.92, up 2.5% from the prior quarter
  • Economic leverage of 6.2x, unchanged from the prior quarter
  • Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share

Business Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total assets of $101.6 billion including $94.6 billion in highly liquid Agency portfolio(1)
  • Agency portfolio activity was focused on reinvestment of runoff into low-coupon TBAs and specified pools; opportunistically increased hedge ratio to 61% from 48% to protect against higher long end yields
  • Capital allocation to credit businesses increased modestly to 22% from 20% during the quarter, driven by approximately $1 billion of credit originations as market conditions improved(2)
    • Investment activity primarily focused in our Residential Credit Group, followed closely by Middle Market Lending Group
  • $8.7 billion of unencumbered assets, including cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $6.3 billion
  • Authorized new $1.5 billion common stock repurchase program
  • Redeemed all outstanding shares of the $460 million 7.50% Series D preferred stock, reducing preferred equity as percent of capital structure to 11%, which is in line with historical average over last ten years

Full-Year 2020 Highlights

Investment and Strategy

  • Increased capital allocation to Agency by 400 basis points to 78% of dedicated equity capital throughout 2020 driven by our favorable investment outlook for Agency MBS(1)
  • Increased TBA exposure and rotated down in coupon throughout the year given strong technical dynamics in the market
  • Full-year credit originations of $2.4 billion were down nearly 50% year-over-year given conservative approach to underwriting
  • Credit businesses performed well despite challenging economic environment due to conservative positioning, significant liquidity and rigorous asset management

Financing and Capital

  • Prudently managed leverage profile throughout the year, decreasing economic leverage to 6.2x from 7.2x at the end of 2019
  • Record-low financing costs with average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities declining 166 basis points to 0.51% and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities declining 114 basis points to 0.87% over the course of the year
  • Annaly Residential Credit Group completed four residential whole loan securitizations totaling $1.8 billion and was the third largest non-bank issuer of new origination RMBS in 2020(3)
  • Annaly Residential Credit Group added $1.125 billion of capacity across two new credit facilities
  • Repurchased $209 million of common stock in 2020; declared $1.4 billion in common and preferred stock dividends in 2020(4)

Corporate Responsibility & Governance

  • Completed management internalization, improving corporate governance, increasing alignment with shareholders and generating cost savings that led to a FY 2020 operating expense ratio of 1.62%(5)
  • Appointed David Finkelstein as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board
  • Appointed Michael Haylon as Independent Chair of the Board
  • Appointed Steve Campbell as Chief Operating Officer
  • Published inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, outlining Annaly's key ESG achievements as well as our future ESG goals and commitments for the first time
  • Named first Head of Inclusion and established an Inclusion Support Committee of Executive Sponsors

“Annaly delivered strong results in the fourth quarter of 2020, marking the end of a challenging year where we successfully navigated unprecedented volatility to deliver $1.4 billion in dividends and a positive economic return to our shareholders,” remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “Looking forward, our portfolio is well-positioned with low leverage and ample liquidity to capitalize on the improving outlook for residential mortgage finance. Agency MBS remains attractive given continued low funding costs, accommodative Federal Reserve policy, and a recent steepening of the yield curve. Further, our Residential Credit Group continues to build momentum, finishing 2020 as the third largest non-bank issuer of new origination RMBS, and we believe this business will be a key growth opportunity in the coming year.

“Capital management remains a priority and we were pleased to significantly lower our cost of capital with our most recent preferred redemption and renew our common stock repurchase program following $209 million in repurchases in 2020. We will continue to look to create value for our shareholders wherever possible and believe our stable and attractive yield and current valuation discount provide a compelling investment opportunity,” continued Mr. Finkelstein.

“Lastly, during a year of great challenges, we have made an effort to lead with purpose and impact. We are proud of our accomplishments in 2020, including publishing our inaugural corporate responsibility report, completing our management internalization and increasing our corporate philanthropy efforts to support those affected by COVID-19. We are steadfast in our commitment to furthering our corporate governance enhancements, responsible investments, corporate philanthropy initiatives and culture of inclusion.”

(1)

  Assets represent Annaly’s investments that are on balance sheet, net of debt issued by securitization vehicles, as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which the Company has economic exposure. Assets include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $20.4bn and CMBX derivatives (market value) of $496.6mm and are shown net of debt issued by securitization vehicles of $5.7bn.

(2)

  Credit assets represent whole loan, CMBS and equity assets originated or purchased across ARC, ACREG, and AMML and include unfunded commitments of $36.4mm comprised of ACREG and AMML loans. There can be no assurance whether these deals will close or when they will close.

(3)

  Intex data as of December 31, 2020. Does not include deals backed by non-performing, re-performing or seasoned collateral.

(4)

  Amount excludes fees and commissions. Annaly’s current authorized share repurchase program expires in December 2021.

(5)

  Represents operating expenses as a percentage of average equity and excludes transaction expenses and non-recurring items for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Performance

The following table summarizes certain key performance indicators as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

 

December 31,
 2020

 

 

September 30,
 2020

 

 

December 31,
 2019

 

Book value per common share

$

8.92

 

 

$

8.70

 

 

$

9.66

 

Economic leverage at period-end (1)

6.2:1  

 

6.2:1

 

 

7.2:1

 

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (2)

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.82

 

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

24.91

%

 

29.02

%

 

31.20

%

Net interest margin (3)

2.14

%

 

2.15

%

 

1.49

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (4)

2.61

%

 

2.70

%

 

3.53

%

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (5)

0.51

%

 

0.60

%

 

2.17

%

Net interest spread

2.10

%

 

2.10

%

 

1.36

%

Non-GAAP metrics *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share (2)

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.26

 

Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA)

13.03

%

 

13.79

%

 

10.56

%

Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (3)

1.98

%

 

2.05

%

 

1.41

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (4)

2.80

%

 

2.86

%

 

3.25

%

Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (5)

0.87

%

 

0.93

%

 

2.01

%

Net interest spread (excluding PAA)

1.93

%

 

1.93

%

 

1.24

%

*   Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information.

(1)

  Computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced ("TBA") and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from this measure.

(2)

  Net of dividends on preferred stock.

(3)

  Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average Interest Earning Assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average Interest Earning Assets plus average outstanding TBA contract and CMBX balances. PAA represents the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities.

(4)

  Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA).

(5)

  Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

Other Information

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; our ability to grow our commercial real estate business; our ability to grow our residential credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets, commercial real estate assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the Company’s website, www.annaly.com. Annaly intends to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information, for complying with the Company’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. Annaly encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Annaly to monitor the Company’s website, in addition to following Annaly’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, webcasts and other information it posts from time to time on its website. To sign-up for email-notifications, please visit the "Investors" section of our website, www.annaly.com, then click on "Investor Resources" and select "Email Alerts" to complete the email notification form. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

The Company prepares a supplemental investor presentation and a financial summary for the benefit of its shareholders. Both the Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation and the Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary can be found at the Company’s website (www.annaly.com) in the Investors section under Investor Presentations.

Conference Call

The Company will hold the fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on February 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the pre-registration link found on the homepage or "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151497/e0f4bfb408. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing 844-735-3317 within the U.S., or 412-317-5703 internationally, and requesting the "Annaly Earnings Call."

There will also be an audio webcast of the call on www.annaly.com. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. The replay number is 877-344-7529 for domestic calls and 412-317-0088 for international calls and the conference passcode is 10151497. If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

Financial Statements

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019 (1)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,243,703

 

 

$

1,239,982

 

 

$

1,393,910

 

 

$

2,823,521

 

 

$

1,850,729

 

Securities

75,652,396

 

 

76,098,985

 

 

77,805,743

 

 

79,357,596

 

 

114,833,580

 

Loans, net

3,083,821

 

 

2,788,341

 

 

3,972,671

 

 

4,068,189

 

 

4,462,350

 

Mortgage servicing rights

100,895

 

 

207,985

 

 

227,400

 

 

280,558

 

 

378,078

 

Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

6,910,020

 

 

7,269,402

 

 

7,690,451

 

 

7,671,662

 

 

7,002,460

 

Real estate, net

656,314

 

 

790,597

 

 

746,067

 

 

751,738

 

 

725,638

 

Derivative assets

171,134

 

 

103,245

 

 

165,642

 

 

238,776

 

 

113,556

 

Receivable for unsettled trades

15,912

 

 

54,200

 

 

747,082

 

 

1,006,853

 

 

4,792

 

Principal and interest receivable

268,073

 

 

281,009

 

 

300,089

 

 

335,170

 

 

449,906

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

127,341

 

 

136,900

 

 

137,680

 

 

98,293

 

 

92,772

 

Other assets

225,494

 

 

221,765

 

 

271,918

 

 

284,918

 

 

381,220

 

Total assets

$

88,455,103

 

 

$

89,192,411

 

 

$

93,458,653

 

 

$

96,917,274

 

 

$

130,295,081

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase agreements

$

64,825,239

 

 

$

64,633,447

 

 

$

67,163,598

 

 

$

72,580,183

 

 

$

101,740,728

 

Other secured financing

917,876

 

 

861,373

 

 

1,538,996

 

 

1,805,428

 

 

4,455,700

 

Debt issued by securitization vehicles

5,652,982

 

 

6,027,576

 

 

6,458,130

 

 

6,364,949

 

 

5,622,801

 

Participations issued

39,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgages payable

426,256

 

 

507,934

 

 

508,565

 

 

484,762

 

 

485,005

 

Derivative liabilities

1,033,345

 

 

1,182,681

 

 

1,257,038

 

 

1,331,188

 

 

803,866

 

Payable for unsettled trades

884,069

 

 

1,176,001

 

 

2,122,735

 

 

923,552

 

 

463,387

 

Interest payable

191,116

 

 

155,338

 

 

180,943

 

 

261,304

 

 

476,335

 

Dividends payable

307,613

 

 

308,644

 

 

309,686

 

 

357,606

 

 

357,527

 

Other liabilities

155,613

 

 

144,745

 

 

121,359

 

 

100,772

 

 

93,388

 

Total liabilities

74,433,307

 

 

74,997,739

 

 

79,661,050

 

 

84,209,744

 

 

114,498,737

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (2)

1,536,569

 

 

1,982,026

 

 

1,982,026

 

 

1,982,026

 

 

1,982,026

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (3)

13,982

 

 

14,029

 

 

14,077

 

 

14,304

 

 

14,301

 

Additional paid-in capital

19,750,818

 

 

19,798,032

 

 

19,827,216

 

 

19,968,372

 

 

19,966,923

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,374,335

 

 

3,589,056

 

 

3,842,074

 

 

3,121,371

 

 

2,138,191

 

Accumulated deficit

(10,667,388)

 

 

(11,200,937)

 

 

(11,871,927)

 

 

(12,382,648)

 

 

(8,309,424)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

14,008,316

 

 

14,182,206

 

 

13,793,466

 

 

12,703,425

 

 

15,792,017

 

Noncontrolling interests

13,480

 

 

12,466

 

 

4,137

 

 

4,105

 

 

4,327

 

Total equity

14,021,796

 

 

14,194,672

 

 

13,797,603

 

 

12,707,530

 

 

15,796,344

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

88,455,103

 

 

$

89,192,411

 

 

$

93,458,653

 

 

$

96,917,274

 

 

$

130,295,081

 

 

(1)

  Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019.

(2)

  7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020. Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
  6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 28,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding.
  6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 19,550,000 shares authorized and 17,000,000 shares issued and outstanding.
  6.75% Series I Preferred Stock - Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized and 17,700,000 issued and outstanding.

(3)

  Includes 2,914,850,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Includes 1,398,240,618 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020; 1,402,928,317 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; 1,407,662,483 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020; 1,430,424,398 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020; and 1,430,106,199 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

For the quarters ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

527,344

 

 

$

562,443

 

 

$

584,812

 

 

$

555,026

 

 

$

1,074,214

 

Interest expense

94,481

 

 

115,126

 

 

186,032

 

 

503,473

 

 

620,058

 

Net interest income

432,863

 

 

447,317

 

 

398,780

 

 

51,553

 

 

454,156

 

Realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest component of interest rate swaps

(66,807)

 

 

(62,529)

 

 

(64,561)

 

 

(13,980)

 

 

45,221

 

Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps

2,092

 

 

(427)

 

 

(1,521,732)

 

 

(397,561)

 

 

(4,615)

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps

258,236

 

 

170,327

 

 

1,494,628

 

 

(2,827,723)

 

 

782,608

 

Subtotal

193,521

 

 

107,371

 

 

(91,665)

 

 

(3,239,264)

 

 

823,214

 

Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other

9,363

 

 

198,888

 

 

246,679

 

 

206,583

 

 

17,783

 

Net gains (losses) on other derivatives

209,647

 

 

169,316

 

 

170,916

 

 

206,426

 

 

(42,312)

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value
through earnings

51,109

 

 

121,255

 

 

254,772

 

 

(730,160)

 

 

(5,636)

 

Loan loss provision

(1,497)

 

 

21,993

 

 

(68,751)

 

 

(99,326)

 

 

(7,362)

 

Subtotal

268,622

 

 

511,452

 

 

603,616

 

 

(416,477)

 

 

(37,527)

 

Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)

462,143

 

 

618,823

 

 

511,951

 

 

(3,655,741)

 

 

785,687

 

Other income (loss)

15,205

 

 

7,959

 

 

15,224

 

 

14,926

 

 

42,656

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and management fee

24,628

 

 

29,196

 

 

37,036

 

 

40,825

 

 

40,403

 

Other general and administrative expenses

20,443

 

 

19,636

 

 

30,630

 

 

36,804

 

 

32,948

 

Total general and administrative expenses

45,071

 

 

48,832

 

 

67,666

 

 

77,629

 

 

73,351

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

865,140

 

 

1,025,267

 

 

858,289

 

 

(3,666,891)

 

 

1,209,148

 

Income taxes

(13,495)

 

 

9,719

 

 

2,055

 

 

(26,702)

 

 

(594)

 

Net income (loss)

878,635

 

 

1,015,548

 

 

856,234

 

 

(3,640,189)

 

 

1,209,742

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,419

 

 

(126)

 

 

32

 

 

66

 

 

68

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

877,216

 

 

1,015,674

 

 

856,202

 

 

(3,640,255)

 

 

1,209,674

 

Dividends on preferred stock

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders

$

841,707

 

 

$

980,165

 

 

$

820,693

 

 

$

(3,675,764)

 

 

$

1,174,165

 

Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

(2.57)

 

 

$

0.82

 

Diluted

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

(2.57)

 

 

$

0.82

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

1,399,809,722

 

 

1,404,202,695

 

 

1,423,909,112

 

 

1,430,994,319

 

 

1,431,079,108

 

Diluted

1,400,228,777

 

 

1,404,368,300

 

 

1,423,909,112

 

 

1,430,994,319

 

 

1,431,079,108

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

878,635

 

 

$

1,015,548

 

 

$

856,234

 

 

$

(3,640,189)

 

 

$

1,209,742

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

(207,393)

 

 

(140,671)

 

 

986,146

 

 

1,374,796

 

 

(153,192)

 

Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss)

(7,328)

 

 

(112,347)

 

 

(265,443)

 

 

(391,616)

 

 

(22,432)

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(214,721)

 

 

(253,018)

 

 

720,703

 

 

983,180

 

 

(175,624)

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

663,914

 

 

762,530

 

 

1,576,937

 

 

(2,657,009)

 

 

1,034,118

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,419

 

 

(126)

 

 

32

 

 

66

 

 

68

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly

662,495

 

 

762,656

 

 

1,576,905

 

 

(2,657,075)

 

 

1,034,050

 

Dividends on preferred stock

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

626,986

 

 

$

727,147

 

 

$

1,541,396

 

 

$

(2,692,584)

 

 

$

998,541

 

 

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

For the years ended

 

December 31,
 2020

 

December 31,
2019

Net interest income

 

 

 

Interest income

$

2,229,625

 

 

$

3,787,297

 

Interest expense

899,112

 

 

2,784,875

 

Net interest income

1,330,513

 

 

1,002,422

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

 

 

Net interest component of interest rate swaps

(207,877)

 

 

351,375

 

Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps

(1,917,628)

 

 

(1,442,964)

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps

(904,532)

 

 

(1,210,276)

 

Subtotal

(3,030,037)

 

 

(2,301,865)

 

Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments

661,513

 

 

(47,944)

 

Net gains (losses) on other derivatives

756,305

 

 

(680,770)

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings

(303,024)

 

 

36,021

 

Loan loss provision

(147,581)

 

 

(16,569)

 

Subtotal

967,213

 

 

(709,262)

 

Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)

(2,062,824)

 

 

(3,011,127)

 

Other income (loss)

53,314

 

 

136,413

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

 

Compensation and management fee

131,685

 

 

170,628

 

Other general and administrative expenses

107,513

 

 

131,006

 

Total general and administrative expenses

239,198

 

 

301,634

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

(918,195)

 

 

(2,173,926)

 

Income taxes

(28,423)

 

 

(10,835)

 

Net income (loss)

(889,772)

 

 

(2,163,091)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,391

 

 

(226)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

(891,163)

 

 

(2,162,865)

 

Dividends on preferred stock

142,036

 

 

136,576

 

Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders

$

(1,033,199)

 

 

$

(2,299,441)

 

Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders

 

 

Basic

$

(0.73)

 

 

$

(1.60)

 

Diluted

$

(0.73)

 

 

$

(1.60)

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

Basic

1,414,659,439

 

 

1,434,912,682

 

Diluted

1,414,659,439

 

 

1,434,912,682

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(889,772)

 

 

$

(2,163,091)

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

2,012,878

 

 

4,135,862

 

Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss)

(776,734)

 

 

(17,806)

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

1,236,144

 

 

4,118,056

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

346,372

 

 

1,954,965

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,391

 

 

(226)

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly

344,981

 

 

1,955,191

 

Dividends on preferred stock

142,036

 

 

136,576

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

202,945

 

 

$

1,818,615

 

 

 

 

 

Key Financial Data

The following table presents key metrics of the Company’s portfolio, liabilities and hedging positions, and performance as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019:

 

December 31,
2020

 

 

September 30,
 2020

 

 

December 31,
 2019

 

Portfolio related metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities

98

%

 

98

%

 

97

%

Adjustable-rate and floating-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total
Residential Securities

2

%

 

2

%

 

3

%

Weighted average experienced CPR for the period

24.7

%

 

22.9

%

 

17.8

%

Weighted average projected long-term CPR at period-end

16.4

%

 

17.1

%

 

13.9

%

Liabilities and hedging metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average days to maturity on repurchase agreements outstanding at period-end

64

 

 

72

 

 

65

 

Hedge ratio (1)

61

%

 

48

%

 

75

%

Weighted average pay rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2)

0.92

%

 

0.91

%

 

1.84

%

Weighted average receive rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2)

0.37

%

 

0.48

%

 

1.89

%

Weighted average net rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2)

0.55

%

 

0.43

%

 

(0.05

%)

Leverage at period-end (3)

5.1:1

 

 

5.1:1

 

 

7.1:1

 

Economic leverage at period-end (4)

6.2:1

 

 

6.2:1

 

 

7.2:1

 

Capital ratio at period-end

13.6

%

 

13.6

%

 

12.0

%

Performance related metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

8.92

 

 

$

8.70

 

 

$

9.66

 

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (5)

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.82

 

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

24.91

%

 

29.02

%

 

31.20

%

Net interest margin (6)

2.14

%

 

2.15

%

 

1.49

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (7)

2.61

%

 

2.70

%

 

3.53

%

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (8)

0.51

%

 

0.60

%

 

2.17

%

Net interest spread

2.10

%

 

2.10

%

 

1.36

%

Dividend declared per common share

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.25

 

Annualized dividend yield (9)

10.41

%

 

12.36

%

 

10.62

%

Non-GAAP metrics *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share (5)

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.26

 

Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA)

13.03

%

 

13.79

%

 

10.56

%

Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (6)

1.98

%

 

2.05

%

 

1.41

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (7)

2.80

%

 

2.86

%

 

3.25

%

Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (8)

0.87

%

 

0.93

%

 

2.01

%

Net interest spread (excluding PAA)

1.93

%

 

1.93

%

 

1.24

%

*   Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information.

(1)

  Measures total notional balances of interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions (excluding receiver swaptions) and futures relative to repurchase agreements, other secured financing and cost basis of TBA derivatives outstanding; excludes MSRs and the effects of term financing, both of which serve to reduce interest rate risk. Additionally, the hedge ratio does not take into consideration differences in duration between assets and liabilities.

(2)

  Excludes forward starting swaps.

(3)

  Debt consists of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable. Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company.

(4)

  Computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of TBA and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity.

(5)

  Net of dividends on preferred stock.

(6)

  Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances.

(7)

  Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA).

(8)

  Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

(9)

  Based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $8.45, $7.12 and $9.42 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The following table contains additional information on our residential and commercial investments as of the dates presented:

 

For the quarters ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Agency mortgage-backed securities

$

74,067,059

 

 

$

74,915,167

 

 

$

112,893,367

 

Residential credit risk transfer securities

532,403

 

 

411,538

 

 

531,322

 

Non-agency mortgage-backed securities

972,192

 

 

717,602

 

 

1,135,868

 

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

80,742

 

 

54,678

 

 

273,023

 

Total securities

$

75,652,396

 

 

$

76,098,985

 

 

$

114,833,580

 

Residential mortgage loans

$

345,810

 

 

$

152,959

 

 

$

1,647,787

 

Commercial real estate debt and preferred equity

498,081

 

 

573,504

 

 

669,713

 

Corporate debt

2,239,930

 

 

2,061,878

 

 

2,144,850

 

Total loans, net

$

3,083,821

 

 

$

2,788,341

 

 

$

4,462,350

 

Mortgage servicing rights

$

100,895

 

 

$

207,985

 

 

$

378,078

 

Agency mortgage-backed securities transferred or pledged
to securitization vehicles

$

620,347

 

 

$

623,650

 

 

$

1,122,588

 

Residential mortgage loans transferred or pledged to
securitization vehicles

3,249,251

 

 

3,588,679

 

 

2,598,374

 

Commercial real estate debt investments transferred or
pledged to securitization vehicles

2,166,073

 

 

2,174,118

 

 

2,345,120

 

Commercial real estate debt and preferred equity transferred
or pledged to securitization vehicles

874,349

 

 

882,955

 

 

936,378

 

Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

$

6,910,020

 

 

$

7,269,402

 

 

$

7,002,460

 

Real estate, net

$

656,314

 

 

$

790,597

 

 

$

725,638

 

Total residential and commercial investments

$

86,403,446

 

 

$

87,155,310

 

 

$

127,402,106

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

  • core earnings (excluding PAA);
     
  • economic interest expense;
  • core earnings (excluding PAA) attributable to common stockholders;
     
  • economic net interest income (excluding PAA);
  • core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share;
     
  • average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA);
  • annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA);
     
  • average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities;
  • interest income (excluding PAA);
     
  • net interest margin (excluding PAA); and
     
  • net interest spread (excluding PAA).

These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures computed in accordance with GAAP. While intended to offer a fuller understanding of the Company’s results and operations, non-GAAP financial measures also have limitations. For example, the Company may calculate its non-GAAP metrics, such as core earnings (excluding PAA), or the PAA, differently than its peers making comparative analysis difficult. Additionally, in the case of non-GAAP measures that exclude the PAA, the amount of amortization expense excluding the PAA is not necessarily representative of the amount of future periodic amortization nor is it indicative of the term over which the Company will amortize the remaining unamortized premium. Changes to actual and estimated prepayments will impact the timing and amount of premium amortization and, as such, both GAAP and non-GAAP results.

These non-GAAP measures provide additional detail to enhance investor understanding of the Company’s period-over-period operating performance and business trends, as well as for assessing the Company’s performance versus that of industry peers. Additional information pertaining to the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including discussion of how each such measure may be useful to investors, and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP results are provided below.

Core earnings (excluding PAA), core earnings (excluding PAA) attributable to common stockholders, core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share and annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA)

The Company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. The Company generates net income by earning a net interest spread on its investment portfolio, which is a function of interest income from its investment portfolio less financing, hedging and operating costs. Core earnings (excluding PAA), which is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) realized amortization of MSRs, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-core income allocated to equity method investments and other non-core components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items), and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-core income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment ("PAA") representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities is used by the Company's management and, the Company believes, used by analysts and investors to measure its progress in achieving its principal business objective.

The Company seeks to fulfill this objective through a variety of factors including portfolio construction, the degree of market risk exposure and related hedge profile, and the use and forms of leverage, all while operating within the parameters of the Company's capital allocation policy and risk governance framework.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with additional details regarding the Company’s underlying operating results and investment portfolio trends by (i) making adjustments to account for the disparate reporting of changes in fair value where certain instruments are reflected in GAAP net income (loss) while others are reflected in other comprehensive income (loss) and (ii) by excluding certain unrealized, non-cash or episodic components of GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide additional transparency into the operating performance of the Company’s portfolio. Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA), which is calculated by dividing core earnings (excluding PAA) over average stockholders’ equity, provides investors with additional detail on the core earnings (excluding PAA) generated by the Company’s invested equity capital.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP financial results to non-GAAP core earnings (excluding PAA) for the periods presented:

 

For the quarters ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
 2020

 

December 31,
 2019

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

878,635

 

 

$

1,015,548

 

 

$

1,209,742

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,419

 

 

(126)

 

 

68

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

877,216

 

 

1,015,674

 

 

1,209,674

 

Adjustments to exclude reported realized and unrealized (gains) losses

 

 

 

 

 

Realized (gains) losses on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps

(2,092)

 

 

427

 

 

4,615

 

Unrealized (gains) losses on interest rate swaps

(258,236)

 

 

(170,327)

 

 

(782,608)

 

Net (gains) losses on disposal of investments and other

(9,363)

 

 

(198,888)

 

 

(17,783)

 

Net (gains) losses on other derivatives

(209,647)

 

 

(169,316)

 

 

42,312

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on instruments measured at fair value through earnings

(51,109)

 

 

(121,255)

 

 

5,636

 

Loan loss provision (1)

469

 

 

(21,818)

 

 

7,362

 

Other adjustments

Depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles

11,097

 

 

11,363

 

 

9,823

 

Non-core (income) loss allocated to equity method investments (2)

28

 

 

(1,151)

 

 

(3,979)

 

Transaction expenses and non-recurring items (3)

172

 

 

2,801

 

 

3,634

 

Income tax effect of non-core income (loss) items

(10,984)

 

 

13,890

 

 

(418)

 

TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income (4)

99,027

 

 

114,092

 

 

36,901

 

MSR amortization (5)

(26,633)

 

 

(27,048)

 

 

(22,120)

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Premium amortization adjustment cost (benefit)

39,101

 

 

33,879

 

 

(83,892)

 

Core earnings (excluding PAA) *

459,046

 

 

482,323

 

 

409,157

 

Dividends on preferred stock

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

Core earnings (excluding PAA) attributable to common stockholders *

$

423,537

 

 

$

446,814

 

 

$

373,648

 

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.82

 

Core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share *

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.26

 

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

24.91

%

 

29.02

%

 

31.20

%

Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA) *

13.03

%

 

13.79

%

 

10.56

%

 

For the years ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(889,772)

 

 

$

(2,163,091)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,391

 

 

(226)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

(891,163)

 

 

(2,162,865)

 

Adjustments to exclude reported realized and unrealized (gains) losses

 

 

 

Realized (gains) losses on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps

1,917,628

 

 

1,442,964

 

Unrealized (gains) losses on interest rate swaps

904,532

 

 

1,210,276

 

Net (gains) losses on disposal of investments and other

(661,513)

 

 

47,944

 

Net (gains) losses on other derivatives

(756,305)

 

 

680,770

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on instruments measured at fair value through earnings

303,024

 

 

(36,021)

 

Loan loss provision (1)

151,188

 

 

16,569

 

Other adjustments

Depreciation and amortization expense related to commercial real estate

39,108

 

 

40,058

 

Non-core (income) loss allocated to equity method investments (2)

22,493

 

 

21,385

 

Transaction expenses and non-recurring items (3)

11,293

 

 

19,284

 

Income tax effect of non-core income (loss) items

(17,603)

 

 

(5,961)

 

TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income (4)

355,547

 

 

123,818

 

MSR amortization (5)

(97,506)

 

 

(77,719)

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Premium amortization adjustment cost (benefit)

415,444

 

 

254,894

 

Core earnings (excluding PAA) *

1,696,167

 

 

1,575,396

 

Dividends on preferred stock

142,036

 

 

136,576

 

Core earnings (excluding PAA) attributable to common stockholders *

$

1,554,131

 

 

$

1,438,820

 

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share

$

(0.73)

 

 

$

(1.60)

 

Core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share *

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.00

 

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

(6.31)

%

 

(14.11)

%

Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA) *

12.03

%

 

10.28

%

*   Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

(1)

  Includes ($1.0) million and $0.2 million of loss (reversal) provision on the Company’s unfunded loan commitments for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, which is reported in Other income (loss) in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). Includes $3.6 million of loss provision on the Company’s unfunded loan commitments for the year ended December 31, 2020.

(2)

  The Company excludes non-core (income) loss allocated to equity method investments, which represents the unrealized (gains) losses allocated to equity interests in a portfolio of MSR, which is a component of Other income (loss).

(3)

  Includes costs incurred in connection with securitizations of residential whole loans for all periods presented. The year ended December 31, 2020 also includes costs incurred in connection with the Internalization, the CEO search process and a securitization of Agency mortgage-backed securities. The year ended December 31, 2019 also includes costs incurred in connection with securitizations of commercial loans and Agency mortgage-backed securities.

(4)

  TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income each represent a component of Net gains (losses) on other derivatives. CMBX coupon income totaled $1.5 million, $1.5 million and $1.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. CMBX coupon income totaled $5.8 million and $4.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(5)

  MSR amortization represents the portion of changes in fair value that is attributable to the realization of estimated cash flows on the Company’s MSR portfolio and is reported as a component of Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value.

From time to time, the Company enters into TBA forward contracts as an alternate means of investing in and financing Agency mortgage-backed securities. A TBA contract is an agreement to purchase or sell, for future delivery, an Agency mortgage-backed security with a specified issuer, term and coupon. A TBA dollar roll represents a transaction where TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA contract settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the earlier month contract with the difference in price commonly referred to as the "drop". The drop is a reflection of the expected net interest income from an investment in similar Agency mortgage-backed securities, net of an implied financing cost, that would be foregone as a result of settling the contract in the later month rather than in the earlier month. The drop between the current settlement month price and the forward settlement month price occurs because in the TBA dollar roll market, the party providing the financing is the party that would retain all principal and interest payments accrued during the financing period. Accordingly, TBA dollar roll income generally represents the economic equivalent of the net interest income earned on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security less an implied financing cost.

TBA dollar roll transactions are accounted for under GAAP as a series of derivatives transactions. The fair value of TBA derivatives is based on methods similar to those used to value Agency mortgage-backed securities. The Company records TBA derivatives at fair value on its Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition and recognizes periodic changes in fair value in Net gains (losses) on other derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), which includes both unrealized and realized gains and losses on derivatives (excluding interest rate swaps).

TBA dollar roll income is calculated as the difference in price between two TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates multiplied by the notional amount of the TBA contract. Although accounted for as derivatives, TBA dollar rolls capture the economic equivalent of net interest income, or carry, on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security (interest income less an implied cost of financing). TBA dollar roll income is reported as a component of Net gains (losses) on other derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).

The CMBX index is a synthetic tradable index referencing a basket of 25 commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") of a particular rating and vintage. The CMBX index allows investors to take a long exposure (referred to as selling protection) or short exposure (referred to as buying protection) on the respective basket of CMBS securities and is structured as a "pay-as-you-go" contract whereby the protection buyer pays to the protection seller a standardized running coupon on the contracted notional amount. The Company reports income (expense) on CMBX positions in Net gains (losses) on other derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The coupon payments received or paid on CMBX positions are equivalent to interest income (expense) and therefore included in core earnings (excluding PAA).

Premium Amortization Expense

In accordance with GAAP, the Company amortizes or accretes premiums or discounts into interest income for its Agency mortgage-backed securities, excluding interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages, taking into account estimates of future principal prepayments in the calculation of the effective yield. The Company recalculates the effective yield as differences between anticipated and actual prepayments occur. Using third-party model and market information to project future cash flows and expected remaining lives of securities, the effective interest rate determined for each security is applied as if it had been in place from the date of the security’s acquisition. The amortized cost of the security is then adjusted to the amount that would have existed had the new effective yield been applied since the acquisition date. The adjustment to amortized cost is offset with a charge or credit to interest income. Changes in interest rates and other market factors will impact prepayment speed projections and the amount of premium amortization recognized in any given period.

The Company’s GAAP metrics include the unadjusted impact of amortization and accretion associated with this method. Certain of the Company’s non-GAAP metrics exclude the effect of the PAA, which quantifies the component of premium amortization representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term CPR.

The following table illustrates the impact of the PAA on premium amortization expense for the Company’s Residential Securities portfolio and residential securities transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles, for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019:

 

For the quarters ended

 

December 31,
 2020

 

September 30,
 2020

 

December 31,
 2019

 

(dollars in thousands)

Premium amortization expense (accretion)

$

239,118

 

 

$

248,718

 

 

$

171,447

 

Less: PAA cost (benefit)

39,101

 

 

33,879

 

 

(83,892)

 

Premium amortization expense (excluding PAA)

$

200,017

 

 

$

214,839

 

 

$

255,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (excluding PAA), economic interest expense and economic net interest income (excluding PAA)

Interest income (excluding PAA) represents interest income excluding the effect of the PAA, and serves as the basis for deriving average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA) and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which are discussed below. The Company believes this measure provides management and investors with additional detail to enhance their understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends by excluding the component of premium amortization expense representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities (other than interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages), which can obscure underlying trends in the performance of the portfolio.

Economic interest expense includes GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps. The Company uses interest rate swaps to manage its exposure to changing interest rates on its repurchase agreements by economically hedging cash flows associated with these borrowings. Accordingly, adding the net interest component of interest rate swaps to interest expense, as computed in accordance with GAAP, reflects the total contractual interest expense and thus, provides investors with additional information about the cost of the Company's financing strategy. The Company may use market agreed coupon (“MAC”) interest rate swaps in which the Company may receive or make a payment at the time of entering into such interest rate swap to compensate for the off-market nature of such interest rate swap. In accordance with GAAP, upfront payments associated with MAC interest rate swaps are not reflected in the net interest component of interest rate swaps in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The Company did not enter into any MAC interest rate swaps during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Similarly, economic net interest income (excluding PAA), as computed below, provides investors with additional information to enhance their understanding of the net economics of our primary business operations.

 

For the quarters ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
 2020

 

December 31,
 2019

Interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation

(dollars in thousands)

GAAP interest income

$

527,344

 

 

$

562,443

 

 

$

1,074,214

 

Premium amortization adjustment

39,101

 

 

33,879

 

 

(83,892)

 

Interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

566,445

 

 

$

596,322

 

 

$

990,322

 

Economic interest expense reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest expense

$

94,481

 

 

$

115,126

 

 

$

620,058

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest component of interest rate swaps

66,807

 

 

62,529

 

 

(45,221)

 

Economic interest expense *

$

161,288

 

 

$

177,655

 

 

$

574,837

 

Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation

 

 

 

 

Interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

566,445

 

 

$

596,322

 

 

$

990,322

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Economic interest expense *

161,288

 

 

177,655

 

 

574,837

 

Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

405,157

 

 

$

418,667

 

 

$

415,485

 

 

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA), net interest margin (excluding PAA) and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities

Net interest spread (excluding PAA), which is the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) and the average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities, which represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities, and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which is calculated as the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances, provide management with additional measures of the Company’s profitability that management relies upon in monitoring the performance of the business.

Disclosure of these measures, which are presented below, provides investors with additional detail regarding how management evaluates the Company’s performance.

 

For the quarters ended

 

December 31,
 2020

 

September 30,
 2020

 

December 31,
 2019

Economic metrics (excluding PAA)

(dollars in thousands)

Average interest earning assets

$

80,973,433

 

 

$

83,286,119

 

 

$

121,801,951

 

Interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

566,445

 

 

$

596,322

 

 

$

990,322

 

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) *

2.80

%

 

2.86

%

 

3.25

%

Average interest bearing liabilities

$

72,233,239

 

 

$

74,901,128

 

 

$

111,873,379

 

Economic interest expense *

$

161,288

 

 

$

177,655

 

 

$

574,837

 

Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities *

0.87

%

 

0.93

%

 

2.01

%

Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

405,157

 

 

$

418,667

 

 

$

415,485

 

Net interest spread (excluding PAA) *

1.93

%

 

1.93

%

 

1.24

%

Interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

566,445

 

 

$

596,322

 

 

$

990,322

 

TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income

99,027

 

 

114,092

 

 

36,901

 

Interest expense

(94,481)

 

 

(115,126)

 

 

(620,058)

 

Net interest component of interest rate swaps

(66,807)

 

 

(62,529)

 

 

45,221

 

Subtotal

$

504,184

 

 

$

532,759

 

 

$

452,386

 

Average interest earnings assets

$

80,973,433

 

 

$

83,286,119

 

 

$

121,801,951

 

Average TBA contract and CMBX balances

20,744,672

 

 

20,429,935

 

 

6,878,502

 

Subtotal

$

101,718,105

 

 

$

103,716,054

 

 

$

128,680,453

 

Net interest margin (excluding PAA) *

1.98

%

 

2.05

%

 

1.41

%

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Annaly Capital Management - derzeit etwa 15% Div-Rendite
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter 2020 Results Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) ("Annaly" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.  Financial Highlights GAAP net income of $0.60 per average common share for the quarter; …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
27.01.21
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year
26.01.21
2 günstige Dividendenaktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sind

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:35 Uhr
82
Annaly Capital Management - derzeit etwa 15% Div-Rendite