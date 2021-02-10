Brighthouse Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ("Brighthouse Financial" or the "company") (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The company reported a net loss available to shareholders of $1,045 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $11.69 per diluted share, compared with a net loss available to shareholders of $1,077 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. During the quarter, as a result of strong equity markets, the value of our hedges, which the company uses to protect its balance sheet against adverse market conditions, decreased, as expected. Most of the corresponding liabilities are not reflected at fair value under U.S. GAAP accounting and are, therefore, less sensitive to market movements.

The company ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with common stockholders' equity ("book value") of $16.7 billion, or $188.90 per common share, and book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") of $10.9 billion, or $124.10 per common share.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported adjusted earnings* of $189 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared with adjusted earnings of $282 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

* Information regarding the non-GAAP and other financial measures included in this news release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures discussion below, as well as in the tables that accompany this news release and/or the Fourth Quarter 2020 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Financial Supplement and/or the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Earnings Call Presentation (which are available on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com). Additional information regarding notable items can be found on the last page of this news release.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter reflected $83 million after tax of unfavorable notable items, or $0.92 per diluted share, including:

$34 million related to debt repayment costs,

$32 million for establishment costs related to planned technology and other expenses associated with the company's separation from its former parent company, and

$17 million unfavorable impact related to the modeling of reserves for unreported claims associated with the company's transition to its future state platform.

Corporate expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $236 million, up from $204 million in the third quarter of 2020, both on a pre-tax basis.

Annuity sales increased 58 percent quarter-over-quarter, 26 percent sequentially and 25 percent for the full year 2020. Life sales increased 25 percent quarter-over-quarter, 15 percent sequentially and 124 percent for the full year 2020.

On a full year basis, the company reported a net loss available to shareholders of $1,105 million in 2020, or $11.58 per diluted share, compared with a net loss available to shareholders of $761 million in 2019, or $6.76 per diluted share. The net loss on a U.S. GAAP basis is due to strong equity markets resulting in a decrease in the value of our hedges. Full year 2020 adjusted earnings, less notable items*, were $972 million, or $10.19 per diluted share, compared with adjusted earnings, less notable items, of $1,080 million, or $9.58 per diluted share in 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company repurchased $97 million of its common stock, and for the full year 2020 repurchased $473 million of its common stock, representing approximately 17 percent of shares outstanding relative to year-end 2019. Since the announcement of the company's first stock repurchase authorization in August 2018, the company has repurchased $1,048 million of its common stock through February 9, 2021. The company also announced today that it has authorized the repurchase of up to $200 million of its common stock. This stock repurchase authorization is in addition to the $500 million stock repurchase authorization the company announced in February 2020, under which $53 million remains as of February 9, 2021.

"We delivered solid results in the fourth quarter of 2020, including continued strong growth in sales, despite the headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Steigerwalt, president and CEO, Brighthouse Financial.

"Reflecting on 2020, we made significant progress executing our strategy while navigating the challenging environment. We grew sales, enhanced our product portfolio with the launch of two new products, continued to expand our broad distribution network, repurchased more of our common stock and completed the revision of our hedging strategy,” Steigerwalt continued. “The progress we made in 2020 puts us in a strong position to continue to deliver on our strategy, which we believe will enable us to generate long-term value for our shareholders, our distribution partners and the clients they serve."

Key Metrics (Unaudited, dollars in millions except share and per share amounts) As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total Per share Total Per share Total Per share Total Per share Net income (loss) available to shareholders (1) $ (1,045 ) $ (11.69 ) $ (1,077 ) $ (10.02 ) $ (1,105 ) $ (11.58 ) $ (761 ) $ (6.76 ) Adjusted earnings (1) $ 189 $ 2.10 $ 282 $ 2.61 $ (278 ) $ (2.92 ) $ 599 $ 5.31 Adjusted earnings, less notable items (1) $ 272 $ 3.03 $ 265 $ 2.46 $ 972 $ 10.19 $ 1,080 $ 9.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 89,890,162 N/A 107,840,324 N/A 95,350,822 N/A 112,694,053 N/A Book value $ 16,663 $ 188.90 $ 15,760 $ 148.64 Book value, excluding AOCI $ 10,947 $ 124.10 $ 12,520 $ 118.08 Ending common shares outstanding 88,211,618 N/A 106,027,301 N/A

(1) Per share amounts are on a diluted basis and may not recalculate due to rounding. For loss periods, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect. See Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures discussion in this news release.

Results by Business Segment and Corporate & Other (Unaudited, in millions) For the Three Months Ended ADJUSTED EARNINGS December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Annuities $ 293 $ 387 $ 265 Life $ 13 $ 76 $ 75 Run-off (1) $ 25 $ (1,139 ) $ 6 Corporate & Other (1) $ (142 ) $ (13 ) $ (64 )

(1) The company uses the term “adjusted loss” throughout this news release to refer to negative adjusted earnings values.

Sales (Unaudited, in millions) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Annuities (1) $ 2,951 $ 2,335 $ 1,871 Life $ 15 $ 13 $ 12

(1) Annuities sales include sales of a fixed indexed annuity product sold by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, representing 90% of gross sales of that product. Sales of this product were $253 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $234 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $261 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Annuities

Adjusted earnings in the Annuities segment were $293 million in the current quarter, compared with adjusted earnings of $265 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and adjusted earnings of $387 million in the third quarter of 2020.

There were no notable items in the current quarter. The fourth quarter of 2019 included $42 million of favorable notable items related to refinements to certain actuarial assumptions, and the third quarter of 2020 included a $102 million favorable notable item related to the annual actuarial review.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, adjusted earnings reflect lower expenses, higher net investment income, higher fees, and lower deferred acquisition costs ("DAC") amortization. On a sequential basis, adjusted earnings reflect higher fees and higher net investment income, partially offset by higher expenses.

As mentioned above, annuity sales increased 58 percent quarter-over-quarter, 26 percent sequentially and 25 percent year-over-year.

Life

Adjusted earnings in the Life segment were $13 million in the current quarter, compared with adjusted earnings of $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and adjusted earnings of $76 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The current quarter included a $17 million unfavorable notable item related to modeling improvements resulting from an actuarial system conversion, as described above. There were no notable items in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the third quarter of 2020 included an $11 million unfavorable notable item related to the annual actuarial review.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, adjusted earnings reflect a lower underwriting margin, partially offset by higher net investment income and lower expenses. On a sequential basis, adjusted earnings reflect a lower underwriting margin, partially offset by higher net investment income.

As mentioned above, life sales increased 25 percent quarter-over-quarter, 15 percent sequentially and 124 percent year-over-year.

Run-off

Adjusted earnings in the Run-off segment were $25 million in the current quarter, compared with adjusted earnings of $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an adjusted loss of $1,139 million in the third quarter of 2020.

There were no notable items in the current quarter or in the fourth quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 included a $1,172 million unfavorable notable item related to the annual actuarial review.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, adjusted earnings, less notable items, reflect higher net investment income, partially offset by a lower underwriting margin. On a sequential basis, adjusted earnings, less notable items, reflect a lower underwriting margin, partially offset by higher net investment income.

Corporate & Other

Corporate & Other had an adjusted loss of $142 million in the current quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an adjusted loss of $13 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The current quarter included $66 million of unfavorable notable items related to debt repayment costs associated with the repurchase, by the company, of a portion of its outstanding senior notes, as well as establishment costs, as described above. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a $25 million unfavorable notable item related to establishment costs, and the third quarter of 2020 included $4 million of net favorable notable items.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the adjusted loss, less notable items, reflects a lower tax benefit and higher total preferred stock dividends. On a sequential basis, the adjusted loss, less notable items, reflects a lower tax benefit and higher expenses.

Net Investment Income and Adjusted Net Investment Income (Unaudited, in millions) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net investment income $ 1,037 $ 996 $ 898 Adjusted net investment income $ 1,042 $ 1,001 $ 904

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $1,037 million and adjusted net investment income* was $1,042 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, adjusted net investment income increased $138 million and increased $41 million on a sequential basis. The quarter-over-quarter and sequential results were driven primarily by higher alternative investment income.

The net investment income yield was 4.56 percent during the quarter.

Statutory Capital and Liquidity (Unaudited, in billions) As of December 31,

2020 (1) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Statutory combined total adjusted capital $ 8.6 $ 8.4 $ 9.7

(1) Reflects preliminary statutory results as of December 31, 2020.

Capitalization

At December 31, 2020:

Holding company liquid assets were approximately $1.7 billion

Statutory combined total adjusted capital on a preliminary basis increased to approximately $8.6 billion, driven by the strong capital markets in the quarter, partially offset by $511 million in subsidiary ordinary dividends paid to the holding company

Estimated combined RBC ratio of approximately 485 percent

During the quarter the company issued $575 million of preferred stock and used the proceeds to repurchase $550 million of its outstanding senior notes

Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in millions) For the Three Months Ended Revenues December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Premiums $ 191 $ 184 $ 209 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 868 882 950 Net investment income 1,037 996 898 Other revenues 119 99 107 Revenues before NIGL and NDGL 2,215 2,161 2,164 Net investment gains (losses) 326 5 33 Net derivative gains (losses) (2,410 ) (1,857 ) (1,891 ) Total revenues $ 131 $ 309 $ 306 Expenses Interest credited to policyholder account balances $ 276 $ 281 $ 268 Policyholder benefits and claims 638 3,047 734 Amortization of DAC and VOBA (156 ) 244 9 Interest expense on debt 45 47 47 Other expenses 634 533 620 Total expenses 1,437 4,152 1,678 Income (loss) before provision for income tax (1,306 ) (3,843 ) (1,372 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (275 ) (850 ) (303 ) Net income (loss) (1,031 ) (2,993 ) (1,069 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 2 1 Net income (loss) attributable to Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (1,032 ) (2,995 ) (1,070 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 13 17 7 Net income (loss) available to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s common shareholders $ (1,045 ) $ (3,012 ) $ (1,077 )

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in millions) As of ASSETS December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale $ 82,495 $ 79,338 $ 71,036 Equity securities 138 117 147 Mortgage loans 15,808 15,746 15,753 Policy loans 1,291 1,289 1,292 Limited partnerships and limited liability companies 2,810 2,562 2,380 Short-term investments 3,242 4,239 1,958 Other invested assets 3,747 5,038 3,216 Total investments 109,531 108,329 95,782 Cash and cash equivalents 4,108 6,189 2,877 Accrued investment income 676 781 684 Reinsurance recoverables 15,338 15,052 13,990 Premiums and other receivables 820 1,035 770 DAC and VOBA 4,911 4,664 5,448 Current income tax recoverable — — 17 Other assets 516 447 584 Separate account assets 111,969 103,184 107,107 Total assets $ 247,869 $ 239,681 $ 227,259 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Future policy benefits $ 44,448 $ 44,537 $ 39,686 Policyholder account balances 54,508 52,798 45,771 Other policy-related balances 3,411 3,088 3,111 Payables for collateral under securities loaned and other transactions 5,252 6,989 4,391 Long-term debt 3,436 3,979 4,365 Current income tax payable 126 72 — Deferred income tax liability 1,620 1,816 1,355 Other liabilities 5,011 4,887 5,236 Separate account liabilities 111,969 103,184 107,107 Total liabilities 229,781 221,350 211,022 Equity Preferred stock, at par value — — — Common stock, at par value 1 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 13,878 13,314 12,908 Retained earnings (deficit) (534 ) 511 585 Treasury stock (1,038 ) (941 ) (562 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,716 5,381 3,240 Total Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 18,023 18,266 16,172 Noncontrolling interests 65 65 65 Total equity 18,088 18,331 16,237 Total liabilities and equity $ 247,869 $ 239,681 $ 227,259

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Shareholders to Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings, Less Notable Items, and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Shareholders per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share and Adjusted Earnings, Less Notable Items per Common Share (Unaudited, in millions except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended ADJUSTED EARNINGS, LESS NOTABLE ITEMS December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) available to shareholders $ (1,045 ) $ (3,012 ) $ (1,077 ) $ (1,105 ) $ (761 ) Less: Net investment gains (losses) 326 5 33 278 112 Less: Net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments (2,415 ) (1,862 ) (1,897 ) (36 ) (1,994 ) Less: GMIB Fees and GMIB Costs 236 (957 ) 34 (1,012 ) 43 Less: Amortization of DAC and VOBA 280 (86 ) 93 (228 ) 153 Less: Market value adjustments and other 11 (41 ) 17 (49 ) (36 ) Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments 328 618 361 220 362 Adjusted earnings 189 (689 ) 282 (278 ) 599 Less: Notable items (83 ) (1,077 ) 17 (1,250 ) (481 ) Adjusted earnings, less notable items $ 272 $ 388 $ 265 $ 972 $ 1,080 ADJUSTED EARNINGS, LESS NOTABLE ITEMS PER COMMON SHARE (1) Net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share $ (11.69 ) $ (32.49 ) $ (10.02 ) $ (11.58 ) $ (6.76 ) Less: Net investment gains (losses) 3.65 0.05 0.31 2.92 1.00 Less: Net derivative gains (losses), excluding investment hedge adjustments (27.03 ) (20.09 ) (17.65 ) (0.38 ) (17.72 ) Less: GMIB Fees and GMIB Costs 2.64 (10.32 ) 0.32 (10.61 ) 0.38 Less: Amortization of DAC and VOBA 3.13 (0.93 ) 0.87 (2.39 ) 1.36 Less: Market value adjustments and other 0.12 (0.44 ) 0.16 (0.51 ) (0.32 ) Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit on reconciling adjustments 3.67 6.67 3.36 2.31 3.22 Less: Impact of inclusion of dilutive shares 0.02 — 0.01 — 0.01 Adjusted earnings per common share 2.10 (7.43 ) 2.61 (2.92 ) 5.31 Less: Notable items (0.92 ) (11.62 ) 0.16 (13.11 ) (4.27 ) Adjusted earnings, less notable items per common share $ 3.03 $ 4.19 $ 2.46 $ 10.19 $ 9.58

(1) Per share calculations are on a diluted basis and may not recalculate or foot due to rounding. For loss periods, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect. See Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures discussion in this news release.

Reconciliation of Net Investment Income to Adjusted Net Investment Income (Unaudited, in millions) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net investment income $ 1,037 $ 996 $ 898 $ 3,601 $ 3,579 Less: Investment hedge adjustments (5 ) (5 ) (6 ) (18 ) (6 ) Adjusted net investment income $ 1,042 $ 1,001 $ 904 $ 3,619 $ 3,585

Notable Items (Unaudited, in millions) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended NOTABLE ITEMS IMPACTING ADJUSTED EARNINGS December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Actuarial items and other insurance adjustments $ 17 $ 1,062 $ (42 ) $ 1,127 $ 412 Establishment costs 32 15 25 89 92 Debt repayment costs 34 — — 34 — Separation-related transactions — — — — (23 ) Total notable items (1) $ 83 $ 1,077 $ (17 ) $ 1,250 $ 481 NOTABLE ITEMS BY SEGMENT AND CORPORATE & OTHER Annuities $ — $ (102 ) $ (42 ) $ (102 ) $ (12 ) Life 17 11 — 28 (19 ) Run-off — 1,172 — 1,220 443 Corporate & Other 66 (4 ) 25 104 69 Total notable items (1) $ 83 $ 1,077 $ (17 ) $ 1,250 $ 481

(1) Notable items reflect the negative (positive) after-tax impact to adjusted earnings of certain unanticipated items and events, as well as certain items and events that were anticipated, such as establishment costs. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.

