 

Lydall to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

MANCHESTER, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

  • Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and
  • Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Investor Relations.  

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally. In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section.

A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2021 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10152279.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. 

CONTACT: For further information contact:
Brendan Moynihan
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone 860-646-1233
Facsimile 860-646-8847
www.lydall.com
info@lydall.com



