EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results 

Key Results from Operations by Segments ($ in millions) Q3 FY21 Q3 FY20 % Change Energy Systems Net Sales $ 337.2 $ 345.5 (2.4 )% Operating Earnings 18.5 16.3 13.0 Adjusted Operating Earnings * 24.8 21.8 13.8 Motive Power Net Sales 304.4 315.5 (3.5 ) Operating Earnings 40.2 30.8 30.3 Adjusted Operating Earnings * 40.5 31.5 28.6 Specialty Net Sales 109.5 102.7 6.6 Operating Earnings 12.6 9.2 37.5 Adjusted Operating Earnings * 13.1 10.4 25.6

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information.

Message from the CEO

I remain humbled by our employees’ ability to deliver in these challenging times. We have continued to make excellent progress on our strategic initiatives and demand remained strong in our third quarter. Our as-adjusted $1.27 third quarter EPS benefited approximately $0.10 from our claim related to the September 2019 Richmond, KY fire while foreign currency losses created $0.03 in headwinds. Excluding the settlement and FX, we achieved the mid-point of our guidance provided in November. We are pleased that Richmond is increasing production beyond pre-fire levels to meet increased demand and, so far in the new calendar year, motive power and broadband orders are improving further while telecom and transportation orders remain strong. We entered our fourth quarter capacity constrained in several key factories as we manage through COVID related constraints, including staffing and suppliers meeting our higher demand. Although we are likely to remain capacity constrained in the near term, we expect to achieve between $1.25 and $1.31 per share in as-adjusted Q4 earnings as production output improves.

David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer, EnerSys

Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders (“Net earnings”) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $38.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $16.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $27.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $17.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Excluding these highlighted items, adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.27, which exceeded the guidance of $1.17 to $1.23 per diluted share for the third quarter given by the Company on November 11, 2020. These earnings compare to the prior year third quarter adjusted Net earnings of $1.04 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the Company’s use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information, which includes tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the quarters ended January 3, 2021 and December 29, 2019.

The Company announced on November 11, 2020, its plan to substantially close its facility in Hagen, Germany, which produces flooded motive power batteries for forklifts. The Company currently estimates that the total charges approximate $70.0 million, the majority of which are expected to be recorded by the end of calendar 2021. Cash charges for employee severance related payments, cleanup related to the facility, contractual releases and legal expenses are estimated to be $50.0 million and non-cash charges from inventory and equipment write-offs are estimated to be $20.0 million. These actions will result in the reduction of approximately 200 employees. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded charges relating to severance of $6.2 million and $5.5 million primarily relating to fixed asset write-offs.

During the current quarter, the Company settled its claims with its insurance carrier relating to the fire that broke out in the battery formation area of the Company's Richmond, Kentucky motive power production facility in fiscal 2020. The total recovery, for both property and business interruption, was $46.1 million, of which $40.6 million was received through January 3, 2021. The balance of $3.2 million relating to the property claim and $2.3 million relating to business interruption was received on January 4, 2021. The final settlement of insurance recoveries and finalization of costs related to the replacement of property, plant and equipment, resulted in a net gain of $4.4 million, which was recorded in the current quarter to operating expenses in the consolidated condensed income statement included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 3, 2021.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $751.1 million, a decrease of 2% from the prior year third quarter net sales of $763.7 million and increased 6% sequentially from the second quarter of fiscal 2021 net sales of $708.4 million. The decrease from the prior year quarter was the result of a 3% decrease in organic volume resulting from the pandemic, partially offset by a 1% increase in foreign currency translation impact. The 6% sequential increase was due to organic volume improvement.

On July 6, 2020, the Company announced that it was changing its reportable segments, beginning with its first quarter of fiscal 2021, from being based on geographic regions to lines of business. The new reportable segments are Energy Systems (which includes energy solutions related to telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems, and other power applications), Motive Power (which includes power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment) and Specialty (which includes energy solutions for transportation, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships and other tactical vehicles). Prior year quarter and year to date financial information has been restated to reflect the new reportable segments.

The Company’s operating results for its business segments for the third quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Quarter ended ($ millions) January 3, 2021 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 337.2 $ 304.4 $ 109.5 $ 751.1 Operating Earnings $ 17.7 $ 25.8 $ 12.6 $ 56.1 Restructuring and other exit charges 0.8 14.4 — 15.2 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.3 — 0.5 6.8 Other — 0.3 — 0.3 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 24.8 $ 40.5 $ 13.1 $ 78.4





Quarter ended ($ millions) December 29, 2019 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 345.5 $ 315.5 $ 102.7 $ 763.7 Operating Earnings $ 10.1 $ 30.3 $ 2.7 $ 43.1 Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions 1.6 — 2.2 3.8 Restructuring and other exit charges 4.6 0.5 4.3 9.4 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.8 — 1.1 7.9 ERP system implementation and other (1.6 ) 0.7 — (0.9 ) Acquisition activity expense 0.3 — 0.1 0.4 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 21.8 $ 31.5 $ 10.4 $ 63.7

Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2021 was $109.5 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $28.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2020 were $138.6 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $14.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the nine months of fiscal 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, were $3.19. This compares to the prior year nine months adjusted Net earnings of $3.57 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the Company’s use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information.

Net sales for the nine months of fiscal 2021 were $2,164.4 million, a decrease of 6% from the prior year nine months net sales of $2,306.0 million. The decrease from the prior year nine months was the result of an 8% decrease in organic volume resulting from the pandemic and a 1% decrease in pricing, partially offset by a 3% increase from the NorthStar acquisition.

The Company’s operating results for its business segments for the nine months of fiscal 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Nine months ended ($ millions) January 3, 2021 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 1,031.4 $ 831.0 $ 302.0 $ 2,164.4 Operating Earnings $ 60.7 $ 74.8 $ 29.2 $ 164.7 Restructuring and other exit charges 2.6 16.9 0.2 19.7 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 18.0 — 1.3 19.3 Other 1.5 0.3 — 1.8 Acquisition activity expense 0.2 — 0.1 0.3 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 83.0 $ 92.0 $ 30.8 $ 205.8





Nine months ended ($ millions) December 29, 2019 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 1,042.2 $ 995.2 $ 268.6 $ 2,306.0 Operating Earnings $ 52.3 $ 95.6 $ 22.2 $ 170.1 Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions 1.6 — 2.2 3.8 Restructuring and other exit charges 6.3 1.5 4.8 12.6 Fixed asset write-off relating to exit activities and other 0.1 5.4 — 5.5 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 17.4 — 1.1 18.5 ERP system implementation and other 2.5 1.6 — 4.1 Acquisition activity expense 1.1 — 0.6 1.7 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 81.3 $ 104.1 $ 30.9 $ 216.3

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, ("GAAP"). EnerSys' management uses the non-GAAP measures “adjusted Net earnings” and “adjusted operating earnings” as applicable, in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure, as used by EnerSys in past quarters and years, adjusts operating earnings and Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP to reflect changes in financial results associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives and other highlighted charges and income items. Management believes the presentation of these financial measures reflecting these non-GAAP adjustments provides important supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company as distinct from results that include items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results and overall business performance; in particular, those charges that the Company incurs as a result of restructuring activities, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles and other assets, acquisition activities and those charges and credits that are not directly related to operating unit performance, such as significant legal proceedings, ERP system implementation, amortization of Alpha and NorthStar related intangible assets and tax valuation allowance changes, including those related to the adoption of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States and the Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing in Switzerland. Because these charges are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations, or are incurred as a result of a potential or previous acquisition, they are not as helpful a measure of the performance of our underlying business, particularly in light of their unpredictable nature and are difficult to forecast. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances. For those items which are non-taxable, the tax expense (benefit) is calculated at 0%.

These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for operating earnings or Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings is set forth in the table above, providing a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings to the Company’s reported operating results for its business segments. Included below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted Net earnings to reported amounts. Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings and Net earnings are calculated excluding restructuring and other highlighted charges and credits. The following tables provide additional information regarding certain non-GAAP measures:

Quarter ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 38.6 $ 27.3 Non-GAAP adjustments: Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions — (1 ) 3.8 (1 ) Restructuring and other exit charges 15.2 (2 ) 9.4 (2 ) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.8 (3 ) 7.9 (3 ) ERP system implementation and other 0.3 (4 ) (0.9 ) (4 ) Acquisition activity expense — (5 ) 0.4 (5 ) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (5.9 ) (3.4 ) Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 55.0 $ 44.5 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 42,599,834 42,286,641 Diluted 43,290,403 42,838,969 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.04 Reported Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.64 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175

The following table provides the line of business allocation of the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation above:

Quarter ended ($ millions) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - Energy Systems $ — $ 1.6 (1) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - Specialty — 2.2 (2) Restructuring charges - Energy Systems 0.8 4.6 (2) Restructuring and other exit charges - Motive Power 14.4 0.5 (2) Restructuring and other exit charges - Specialty — 4.3 (3) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Energy Systems 6.3 6.8 (3) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Specialty 0.5 1.1 (4) ERP system implementation and other - Energy Systems — (1.6 ) (4) ERP system implementation and other - Motive Power 0.3 0.7 (5) Acquisition activity expense - Energy Systems — 0.3 (5) Acquisition activity expense - Specialty — 0.1 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 22.3 $ 20.6

Nine months ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 109.5 $ 138.6 Non-GAAP adjustments: Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions — (1) 3.8 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges 19.7 (2) 18.1 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 19.3 (3) 18.5 (3) ERP system implementation and other 1.8 (4) 4.1 (4) Acquisition activity expense 0.3 (5) 1.7 (5) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (11.1 ) (10.7 ) Swiss Tax Reform (1.9 ) (21.0 ) Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 137.6 $ 153.1 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 42,502,460 42,445,006 Diluted 43,103,304 42,888,495 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.24 $ 3.61 Diluted $ 3.19 $ 3.57 Reported Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.58 $ 3.27 Diluted $ 2.54 $ 3.23 Dividends per common share $ 0.525 $ 0.525

The following table provides the line of business allocation of the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation above:

Nine months ended ($ millions) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - Energy Systems $ — $ 1.6 (1) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - Specialty — 2.2 (2) Restructuring charges - Energy Systems 2.6 6.3 (2) Restructuring and other exit charges - Motive Power 16.9 1.5 (2) Restructuring and other exit charges - Specialty 0.2 4.8 (2) Fixed asset write-off relating to exit activities and other - Energy Systems — 0.1 (2) Fixed asset write-off relating to exit activities and other - Motive Power — 5.4 (3) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Energy Systems 18.0 17.4 (3) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Specialty 1.3 1.1 (4) ERP system implementation and other - Energy Systems 1.5 2.5 (4) ERP system implementation and other - Motive Power 0.3 1.6 (5) Acquisition activity expense - Energy Systems 0.2 1.1 (5) Acquisition activity expense - Specialty 0.1 0.6 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 41.1 $ 46.2

Summary of Earnings (Unaudited)

(In millions, except share and per share data)

Quarter ended January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Net sales $ 751.1 $ 763.7 Gross profit 189.3 185.3 Operating expenses 118.0 132.8 Restructuring and other exit charges 15.2 9.4 Operating earnings 56.1 43.1 Earnings before income taxes 43.8 32.6 Income tax expense 5.2 5.3 Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 38.6 $ 27.3 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.64 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 42,599,834 42,286,641 Diluted 43,290,403 42,838,969





Nine months ended January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Net sales $ 2,164.4 $ 2,306.0 Gross profit 541.8 584.1 Operating expenses 357.4 395.9 Restructuring and other exit charges 19.7 18.1 Operating earnings 164.7 170.1 Earnings before income taxes 126.9 139.6 Income tax expense 17.4 1.0 Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 109.5 $ 138.6 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 2.58 $ 3.27 Diluted $ 2.54 $ 3.23 Dividends per common share $ 0.525 $ 0.525 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 42,502,460 42,445,006 Diluted 43,103,304 42,888,495

ENERSYS

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

January 3, 2021 March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 488,651 $ 326,979 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts: January 3, 2021 - $11,991; March 31, 2020 - $15,246 547,462 595,873 Inventories, net 515,469 519,460 Prepaid and other current assets 132,565 120,593 Total current assets 1,684,147 1,562,905 Property, plant, and equipment, net 507,858 480,014 Goodwill 707,171 663,936 Other intangible assets, net 438,998 455,685 Deferred taxes 60,844 55,803 Other assets 76,210 83,355 Total assets $ 3,475,228 $ 3,301,698 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 40,268 $ 46,544 Accounts payable 269,019 281,873 Accrued expenses 296,345 271,902 Total current liabilities 605,632 600,319 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 1,054,191 1,104,731 Deferred taxes 80,420 78,363 Other liabilities 203,571 214,223 Total liabilities 1,943,814 1,997,636 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at January 3, 2021 and at March 31, 2020 — — Common Stock, 0.01 par value per share, 135,000,000 shares authorized, 55,407,527 shares issued and 42,624,471 shares outstanding at January 3, 2021; 55,114,808 shares issued and 42,323,305 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 554 551 Additional paid-in capital 546,385 529,100 Treasury stock at cost, 12,783,056 shares held as of January 3, 2021 and 12,791,503 shares held as of March 31, 2020 (563,662 ) (564,376 ) Retained earnings 1,643,583 1,556,980 Contra equity - indemnification receivable (5,273 ) (6,724 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (94,030 ) (215,006 ) Total EnerSys stockholders’ equity 1,527,557 1,300,525 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 3,857 3,537 Total equity 1,531,414 1,304,062 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,475,228 $ 3,301,698

ENERSYS

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Nine months ended January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net earnings $ 109,538 $ 138,639 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 70,192 65,788 Write-off of assets relating to exit activities 7,292 10,024 Derivatives not designated in hedging relationships: Net (gains) losses (592 ) 517 Cash proceeds (settlements) 790 (599 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 270 2,922 Deferred income taxes (1,785 ) (20,948 ) Non-cash interest expense 1,554 1,160 Stock-based compensation 16,982 14,759 Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (4,007 ) (112 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 71,077 58,779 Inventories 28,069 (24,888 ) Prepaid and other current assets 15,047 (6,977 ) Other assets 3,012 3,686 Accounts payable (40,933 ) (44,885 ) Accrued expenses 9,839 (7,295 ) Other liabilities (14,246 ) (14,738 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 272,099 175,832 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (53,742 ) (60,936 ) Purchase of business — (176,548 ) Insurance proceeds relating to property, plant and equipment 4,800 403 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 145 2,718 Net cash used in investing activities (48,797 ) (234,363 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net repayments on short-term debt (9,367 ) (17,632 ) Proceeds from 2017 Revolver borrowings 90,000 326,700 Proceeds from 2027 Notes — 300,000 Repayments of 2017 Revolver borrowings (123,000 ) (497,700 ) Repayments of 2017 Term Loan (28,194 ) (11,276 ) Debt issuance costs — (4,607 ) Option proceeds 4,818 505 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,959 ) (6,281 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (34,561 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (22,338 ) (22,299 ) Other 466 586 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (92,574 ) 33,435 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 30,944 (1,606 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 161,672 (26,702 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 326,979 299,212 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 488,651 $ 272,510

