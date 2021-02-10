 

Compass Diversified Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Information

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February, 24 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will feature remarks by Elias J. Sabo, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan J. Faulkingham, Chief Financial Officer, David Swanson, Partner of Compass Group Management LLC (“CGM”), and Pat Maciariello, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of CGM. To participate in the call, please dial (833) 900-1532 (domestic) or (236) 712-2273 (international). The passcode is 1291438. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website, https://www.compassdiversified.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through March 3, 2021 at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 4209368. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

