ERYTECH to Present at the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Lyon (France) and Cambridge, MA (U.S.), February 10, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Gil Beyen, will present a corporate overview at the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and participate in select one-on-one investor meetings. The conference will be held virtually this year with all participants joining remotely from February 16  to 18, 2021.

Beginning February 16, a pre-recorded presentation by company management will be available for
on-demand viewing by registered attendees anytime through March 14th by accessing the BIO CEO Conference portal. For more information about the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, please refer to the conference website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference

A webcast of the event will be accessible via ERYTECH’s website at http://www.erytech.com/investors/webcast/

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request a meeting on the One-on-One Partnering System hosted by BIO or contact Corey Davis at LifeSciAdvisors.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results, and an investigator sponsored Phase 1 trial in first-line pancreatic is ongoing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL. Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of second line pancreatic cancer.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.            
For more information, please visit www.erytech.com      

CONTACTS 

ERYTECH                            
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO 		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
Investor Relations

  		NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com

  		+1 (212) 915 - 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 		+33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu

