MediWound to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which is being held February 17-19, 2021.



Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 18 Time: 11:30 am ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Events page of the Investors section of the company's website: www.mediwound.com.