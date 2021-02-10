Victory Capital Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“I am pleased to report that Victory Capital ended 2020 with record-breaking financial performance across a number of metrics, and we are entering the new year with excellent momentum,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our business performed well in a very challenging operating environment and drove adjusted EBITDA margin to a record 52% during the fourth quarter, resulting in record adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share 1 .

“We generated strong cash flow for the quarter. Consistent with prior guidance, most of the excess cash we generated in 2020 was allocated to reducing debt. This reduced our leverage ratio to 1.8x at year end, while enhancing our financial flexibility and balance sheet capacity for potential future acquisitions.

“Considering our strong financial condition, and no changes to our long-term capital allocation strategy, the Board authorized the third consecutive quarterly cash dividend increase. With this latest increase, our cash dividend has grown by 80% since the beginning of 2020, while we continued to rapidly de-lever. Taking into consideration the attractive interest rate on our debt and our projections for continuing to generate substantial excess cash flow, we are evaluating an optimal leverage level that balances our acquisition goals with returning more capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

“Our Investment Franchises and Solutions platform continued to deliver strong investment performance during the quarter. For the one-, three-, and five-year periods ending December 31, more than two thirds of our AUM outperformed respective benchmarks. For the ten-year period, 76% of our AUM outperformed benchmarks.

“Looking ahead, we are on track to close the THB Asset Management acquisition later in the first quarter. We look forward to welcoming THB as our tenth Investment Franchise, and integrating their ESG-focused investment strategies into our integrated operating and distribution platform. As always, serving the needs of our clients remains our top priority.”

1The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“adjusted”) financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Assets Under Management Ending $ 147,241 $ 132,662 $ 151,832 $ 147,241 $ 151,832 Average 139,552 133,096 147,867 136,422 102,719 Long-term Flows(2) Long-term Gross(2) $ 5,696 $ 5,067 $ 5,284 $ 23,201 $ 23,293 Long-term Net(2) (1,466 ) (2,878 ) (1,474 ) (10,911 ) 1,840 Money Market/Short-term Flows Money Market/Short-term Gross $ 226 $ 367 $ 4,371 $ 12,656 $ 8,820 Money Market/Short-term Net (130 ) (96 ) 85 (8,441 ) 20 Total Flows Total Gross $ 5,922 $ 5,433 $ 9,655 $ 35,857 $ 32,112 Total Net (1,596 ) (2,974 ) (1,390 ) (19,352 ) 1,860 Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP) Revenue $ 200.4 $ 188.7 $ 218.6 $ 775.4 $ 612.4 Revenue realization (in bps) 57.1 56.4 58.7 56.8 59.6 Operating expenses 122.7 108.1 154.4 460.6 447.8 Income from operations 77.7 80.6 64.2 314.7 164.6 Operating margin 38.8 % 42.7 % 29.4 % 40.6 % 26.9 % Net income 54.9 55.7 37.6 212.5 92.5 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.76 $ 0.51 $ 2.88 $ 1.26 Cash flow from operations 67.9 61.8 59.7 250.6 227.4 Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 103.8 $ 95.6 $ 102.3 $ 377.3 $ 268.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 51.8 % 50.7 % 46.8 % 48.7 % 43.9 % Adjusted net income 71.8 66.7 66.0 258.5 172.8 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets 6.8 6.7 6.8 27.0 20.3 Adjusted net income with tax benefit 78.6 73.4 72.8 285.5 193.1 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.07 $ 1.00 $ 0.99 $ 3.87 $ 2.63 ____________________

2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and short-term assets.

AUM, Flows and Investment Performance

Victory Capital’s total AUM increased by 11.0%, or $14.6 billion, to $147.2 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $132.7 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase was attributable to positive market action of $16.2 billion, slightly offset by net outflows of $1.6 billion. Total gross flows were $5.9 billion for the fourth quarter and $35.9 billion for the year. Long-term AUM increased by 11.4%, or $14.7 billion, to $143.7 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $129.0 billion at September 30, 2020. For the year, the Company reported long-term gross flows of $23.2 billion and net long-term outflows of $10.9 billion.

At December 31, 2020, Victory Capital offered 117 investment strategies through its nine autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of December 31, 2020.

Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 67% 67% 67% 76%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared with Third Quarter 2020

Revenue increased 6.2% to $200.4 million, in the fourth quarter, compared with $188.7 million in the third quarter, reflecting an increase in average AUM and higher revenue realization as a result of a change in asset mix. GAAP operating margin retracted 390 basis points in the fourth quarter to 38.8%, down from 42.7% in the third quarter. The decrease was attributable to a $9.5 million expense in the fair value of contingent acquisition payments in the fourth quarter compared to an expense of $2.0 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter GAAP net income decreased 1.5% to $54.9 million, down from $55.7 million in the prior quarter. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income decreased 1.3% to $0.75 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, versus $0.76 per diluted share in the third quarter.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 7% to $78.6 million in the fourth quarter, up from $73.4 million in the third quarter. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 7% to $1.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, from $1.00 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.6% to $103.8 million in the fourth quarter, versus $95.6 million in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 51.8% compared to 50.7% in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2019

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020, decreased 8.3% to $200.4 million, compared to $218.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the combination of lower average AUM and lower revenue realization rates. GAAP operating margin was 38.8% in the fourth quarter, a 940 basis point increase from the 29.4% recorded in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to the combination of improved operating leverage and a $10.4 million reduction in expense recorded in the change in the fair value of contingent acquisition payments from $19.9 million expense in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to a $9.5 million expense in the fourth quarter 2020. Operating expenses decreased 20.5% to $122.7 million, compared with $154.4 million in last year’s fourth quarter. GAAP net income rose 46% to $54.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter compared to $37.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit advanced 7.9% to $78.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared to $72.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was relatively flat, increasing 1.5% to $103.8 million, compared with $102.3 million in last year’s same quarter. Year-over-year, Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 500 basis points to 51.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 46.8% in the same quarter last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year-over-year results reflect the acquisition of the USAA Asset Management Company, which closed on July 1, 2019. The acquisition significantly impacted our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, rose 26.6% to $775.4 million, compared with $612.4 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher average AUM as a result of the acquisition.

GAAP operating margin was 40.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020, a 1,370 basis point increase from the 26.9% recorded in the prior year primarily due to improved operating leverage. Operating expenses increased 2.9% to $460.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $447.8 million in the same period in 2019, reflecting the Company’s larger scale and new contact center dedicated to serving our direct investor business. During 2020, GAAP net income rose 130% to $212.5 million, or $2.88 per diluted share compared with $92.5 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit advanced 47.8% to $285.5 million, or $3.87 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $193.1 million, or $2.63 per diluted share in the prior year. During 2020, adjusted EBITDA rose 40.4% to $377.3 million, compared with $268.8 million in 2019. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 480 basis points to 48.7% in 2020, compared with 43.9% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet / Capital Management

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reduced outstanding debt by an additional $163.8 million. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, the Company reduced outstanding term loan principal by $32.5 million, for a total debt reduction of $344.3 million since July 1, 2019.

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 271,580 shares, at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total cost of $5.4 million.

Today, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a $0.09 per share quarterly cash dividend, a 29% increase from the $0.07 declared in the prior quarter and the third increase in the past year. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Investment management fees $ 147,883 $ 137,240 $ 158,943 $ 562,036 $ 466,802 Fund administration and distribution fees 52,505 51,416 59,611 213,315 145,571 Total revenue 200,388 188,656 218,554 775,351 612,373 Expenses Personnel compensation and benefits 53,107 47,375 54,210 197,158 179,809 Distribution and other asset-based expenses 40,074 39,123 57,471 175,687 146,622 General and administrative 12,845 13,196 14,740 51,218 46,568 Depreciation and amortization 4,229 3,936 5,620 16,381 23,873 Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business 9,500 2,000 19,900 11,300 19,886 Acquisition-related costs 52 1,148 367 1,108 22,317 Restructuring and integration costs 2,898 1,285 2,049 7,786 8,678 Total operating expenses 122,705 108,063 154,357 460,638 447,753 Income from operations 77,683 80,593 64,197 314,713 164,620 Operating margin 38.8 % 42.7 % 29.4 % 40.6 % 26.9 % Other income (expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 3,789 1,120 1,598 3,703 6,829 Interest expense and other financing costs (7,700 ) (8,187 ) (14,901 ) (37,005 ) (40,901 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,196 ) (758 ) (2,451 ) (2,871 ) (9,860 ) Total other income (expense), net (5,107 ) (7,825 ) (15,754 ) (36,173 ) (43,932 ) Income before income taxes 72,576 72,768 48,443 278,540 120,688 Income tax expense (17,681 ) (17,027 ) (10,854 ) (66,018 ) (28,197 ) Net income $ 54,895 $ 55,741 $ 37,589 $ 212,522 $ 92,491 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.82 $ 0.56 $ 3.14 $ 1.37 Diluted 0.75 0.76 0.51 2.88 1.26 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 67,489 67,743 67,633 67,710 67,616 Diluted 73,682 73,437 73,856 73,719 73,466 Dividends declared per share $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.23 $ 0.10

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 54,895 $ 55,741 $ 37,589 $ 212,522 $ 92,491 Income tax expense (17,681 ) (17,027 ) (10,854 ) (66,018 ) (28,197 ) Income before income taxes $ 72,576 $ 72,768 $ 48,443 $ 278,540 $ 120,688 Interest expense 7,432 7,497 14,852 33,724 40,706 Depreciation 1,107 814 1,130 3,551 2,995 Other business taxes 265 256 359 (2,556 ) 1,484 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,122 3,122 4,490 12,830 20,878 Stock-based compensation 3,774 2,806 5,724 15,020 14,849 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 13,904 6,996 24,947 29,463 56,751 Debt issuance costs 1,459 1,386 2,387 6,546 13,119 Losses (earnings) from equity method investments 193 — — 193 (2,683 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,832 $ 95,645 $ 102,332 $ 377,311 $ 268,787 Adjusted EBITDA margin 51.8 % 50.7 % 46.8 % 48.7 % 43.9 % Net income (GAAP) $ 54,895 $ 55,741 $ 37,589 $ 212,522 $ 92,491 Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company Other business taxes 265 256 359 (2,556 ) 1,484 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,122 3,122 4,490 12,830 20,878 Stock-based compensation 3,774 2,806 5,724 15,020 14,849 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 13,904 6,996 24,947 29,463 56,751 Debt issuance costs 1,459 1,386 2,387 6,546 13,119 Tax effect of above adjustments (5,631 ) (3,642 ) (9,477 ) (15,326 ) (26,770 ) Adjusted net income $ 71,788 $ 66,665 $ 66,019 $ 258,499 $ 172,802 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.97 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 3.51 $ 2.35 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets $ 6,774 $ 6,745 $ 6,801 $ 26,992 $ 20,324 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 Adjusted net income with tax benefit $ 78,562 $ 73,410 $ 72,820 $ 285,491 $ 193,126 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.07 $ 1.00 $ 0.99 $ 3.87 $ 2.63

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for shares) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,744 $ 37,121 Investment management fees receivable 67,957 74,321 Fund administration and distribution fees receivable 16,971 19,313 Other receivables 3,254 1,459 Prepaid expenses 6,082 4,852 Investments in proprietary funds, at fair value 922 771 Deferred compensation plan investments, at fair value 22,571 18,305 Property and equipment, net 18,747 13,240 Goodwill 404,750 404,750 Other intangible assets, net 1,162,641 1,175,471 Other assets 4,090 3,706 Total assets $ 1,730,729 $ 1,753,309 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 1,358 $ 271 Accrued compensation and benefits 47,278 54,842 Accrued expenses 40,786 88,932 Consideration payable for acquisition of business 92,500 118,700 Deferred compensation plan liability 22,571 18,305 Deferred tax liability, net 37,684 5,486 Other liabilities 12,002 4,363 Long-term debt(1) 769,009 924,539 Total liabilities 1,023,188 1,215,438 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2020 - 400,000,000 shares authorized, 19,388,671 shares issued and 16,205,689 shares outstanding; 2019 - 400,000,000 shares authorized, 18,099,772 shares issued and 16,414,617 shares outstanding 194 181 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2020 - 200,000,000 shares authorized, 54,766,934 shares issued and 51,336,177 shares outstanding; 2019 - 200,000,000 shares authorized, 53,937,394 shares issued and 51,281,512 shares outstanding 548 539 Additional paid-in capital 647,602 624,766 Class A treasury stock, at cost: 2020 - 3,182,982 shares; 2019 - 1,685,155 shares (47,844 ) (21,524 ) Class B treasury stock, at cost: 2020 - 3,430,757 shares; 2019 - 2,655,882 shares (47,080 ) (31,386 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,460 ) — Retained earnings (deficit) 161,581 (34,705 ) Total stockholders' equity 707,541 537,871 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,730,729 $ 1,753,309

1 Balances at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $19.2 million and $27.5 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $788.2 million as of December 31, 2020 and $952.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management (unaudited; in millions except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended % Change from December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning assets under management $ 132,662 $ 129,070 $ 145,832 3 % -9 % Gross client cash inflows 5,922 5,433 9,655 9 % -39 % Gross client cash outflows (7,518 ) (8,408 ) (11,045 ) -11 % -32 % Net client cash flows (1,596 ) (2,974 ) (1,390 ) -46 % 15 % Market appreciation (depreciation) 16,207 6,566 7,389 147 % 119 % Acquired assets / Net transfers (33 ) — — N/A N/A Ending assets under management 147,241 132,662 151,832 11 % -3 % Average assets under management 139,552 133,096 147,867 5 % -6 % For the Year Ended % Change from December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Beginning assets under management $ 151,832 $ 52,763 188 % Gross client cash inflows 35,857 32,112 12 % Gross client cash outflows (55,209 ) (30,252 ) 82 % Net client cash flows (19,352 ) 1,860 N/A Market appreciation (depreciation) 14,794 16,065 -8 % Acquired assets / Net transfers (33 ) 81,143 N/A Ending assets under management 147,241 151,832 -3 % Average assets under management 136,422 102,719 33 %

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Total Money Market / Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Other Long-term Short-term Total December 31, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 22,540 $ 14,453 $ 35,848 $ 13,242 $ 11,974 $ 30,767 $ 207 $ 129,031 $ 3,631 $ 132,662 Gross client cash inflows 968 1,167 1,581 94 897 981 8 5,696 226 5,922 Gross client cash outflows (1,939 ) (1,323 ) (1,626 ) (472 ) (674 ) (1,119 ) (9 ) (7,161 ) (356 ) (7,518 ) Net client cash flows (971 ) (156 ) (45 ) (377 ) 222 (138 ) (1 ) (1,466 ) (130 ) (1,596 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 4,657 4,102 756 1,415 1,803 3,413 53 16,198 9 16,207 Acquired assets / Net transfers 5 (31 ) 40 (51 ) (17 ) — (3 ) (57 ) 24 (33 ) Ending assets under management $ 26,230 $ 18,368 $ 36,599 $ 14,230 $ 13,982 $ 34,041 $ 257 $ 143,706 $ 3,534 $ 147,241 September 30, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 22,483 $ 14,083 $ 35,622 $ 12,524 $ 11,130 $ 29,305 $ 195 $ 125,343 $ 3,727 $ 129,070 Gross client cash inflows 760 1,061 1,470 147 463 1,155 11 5,067 367 5,433 Gross client cash outflows (1,890 ) (1,175 ) (1,850 ) (753 ) (568 ) (1,694 ) (16 ) (7,944 ) (463 ) (8,408 ) Net client cash flows (1,129 ) (114 ) (380 ) (606 ) (105 ) (539 ) (5 ) (2,878 ) (96 ) (2,974 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,259 591 607 1,141 948 2,001 19 6,566 1 6,566 Acquired assets / Net transfers (73 ) (107 ) (2 ) 182 1 — (1 ) — — — Ending assets under management $ 22,540 $ 14,453 $ 35,848 $ 13,242 $ 11,974 $ 30,767 $ 207 $ 129,031 $ 3,631 $ 132,662 December 31, 2019 Beginning assets under management $ 25,479 $ 16,266 $ 37,784 $ 13,488 $ 11,532 $ 29,579 $ 243 $ 134,371 $ 11,460 $ 145,832 Gross client cash inflows 1,007 838 1,608 266 433 1,118 15 5,284 4,371 9,655 Gross client cash outflows (1,642 ) (1,142 ) (1,684 ) (610 ) (491 ) (1,139 ) (52 ) (6,758 ) (4,286 ) (11,045 ) Net client cash flows (635 ) (304 ) (76 ) (344 ) (58 ) (21 ) (37 ) (1,474 ) 85 (1,390 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,505 1,384 262 946 1,129 2,091 32 7,348 41 7,389 Acquired assets / Net transfers (3 ) — 3 — — 1 — — — — Ending assets under management $ 26,347 $ 17,346 $ 37,973 $ 14,091 $ 12,603 $ 31,649 $ 236 $ 140,245 $ 11,587 $ 151,832

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Year Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Total Money Market / Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Other Long-term Short-term Total December 31, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 26,347 $ 17,346 $ 37,973 $ 14,091 $ 12,603 $ 31,649 $ 236 $ 140,245 $ 11,587 $ 151,832 Gross client cash inflows 4,144 4,458 6,499 695 2,467 4,898 40 23,201 12,656 35,857 Gross client cash outflows (7,605 ) (5,201 ) (9,140 ) (2,631 ) (2,501 ) (6,974 ) (60 ) (34,112 ) (21,097 ) (55,209 ) Net client cash flows (3,460 ) (742 ) (2,641 ) (1,936 ) (34 ) (2,076 ) (21 ) (10,911 ) (8,441 ) (19,352 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,436 1,959 1,505 1,935 1,403 4,457 40 14,736 58 14,794 Acquired assets / Net transfers (93 ) (195 ) (239 ) 139 10 10 3 (364 ) 331 (33 ) Ending assets under management $ 26,230 $ 18,368 $ 36,599 $ 14,230 $ 13,982 $ 34,041 $ 257 $ 143,706 $ 3,534 $ 147,241 December 31, 2019 Beginning assets under management $ 20,019 $ 12,948 $ 6,836 $ 3,759 $ 4,610 $ 3,767 $ 823 $ 52,763 $ — $ 52,763 Gross client cash inflows 5,663 3,338 6,489 480 1,457 5,696 171 23,293 8,820 32,112 Gross client cash outflows (6,663 ) (4,194 ) (4,186 ) (1,419 ) (1,538 ) (3,079 ) (375 ) (21,453 ) (8,800 ) (30,252 ) Net client cash flows (1,000 ) (856 ) 2,303 (939 ) (81 ) 2,617 (204 ) 1,840 20 1,860 Market appreciation (depreciation) 5,511 3,728 1,158 1,263 1,609 2,739 (29 ) 15,980 85 16,065 Acquired assets / Net transfers 1,817 1,526 27,677 10,007 6,465 22,525 (356 ) 69,662 11,482 81,143 Ending assets under management $ 26,347 $ 17,346 $ 37,973 $ 14,091 $ 12,603 $ 31,649 $ 236 $ 140,245 $ 11,587 $ 151,832

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds(1) ETFs(2) Vehicles(3) Total December 31, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 102,921 $ 3,488 $ 26,254 $ 132,662 Gross client cash inflows 4,555 129 1,238 5,922 Gross client cash outflows (6,194 ) (98 ) (1,225 ) (7,518 ) Net client cash flows (1,639 ) 31 13 (1,596 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 11,780 457 3,969 16,207 Acquired assets / Net transfers (64 ) — 31 (33 ) Ending assets under management $ 112,998 $ 3,976 $ 30,267 $ 147,241 September 30, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 100,430 $ 3,462 $ 25,179 $ 129,070 Gross client cash inflows 4,251 18 1,164 5,433 Gross client cash outflows (6,847 ) (139 ) (1,421 ) (8,408 ) Net client cash flows (2,596 ) (121 ) (257 ) (2,974 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 5,151 147 1,269 6,566 Acquired assets / Net transfers (63 ) — 63 — Ending assets under management $ 102,921 $ 3,488 $ 26,254 $ 132,662 December 31, 2019 Beginning assets under management $ 114,071 $ 3,867 $ 27,894 $ 145,832 Gross client cash inflows 8,799 249 607 9,655 Gross client cash outflows (9,835 ) (125 ) (1,085 ) (11,045 ) Net client cash flows (1,036 ) 124 (478 ) (1,390 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 5,569 222 1,598 7,389 Acquired assets / Net transfers — — — — Ending assets under management $ 118,605 $ 4,213 $ 29,014 $ 151,832

(1) Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

(2) Excludes assets managed for other proprietary product (i.e. funds of funds) in order to adjust for double counting.

(3) Includes collective trust funds, wrap program separate accounts and unified managed accounts or UMAs.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Year Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds(1) ETFs(2) Vehicles(3) Total December 31, 2020 Beginning assets under management $ 118,605 $ 4,213 $ 29,014 $ 151,832 Gross client cash inflows 31,172 492 4,192 35,857 Gross client cash outflows (48,398 ) (913 ) (5,898 ) (55,209 ) Net client cash flows (17,226 ) (420 ) (1,705 ) (19,352 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 11,746 183 2,864 14,794 Acquired assets / Net transfers (127 ) — 94 (33 ) Ending assets under management $ 112,998 $ 3,976 $ 30,267 $ 147,241 December 31, 2019 Beginning assets under management $ 30,492 $ 2,956 $ 19,315 $ 52,763 Gross client cash inflows 21,560 843 9,709 32,112 Gross client cash outflows (25,239 ) (914 ) (4,099 ) (30,252 ) Net client cash flows (3,679 ) (71 ) 5,610 1,860 Market appreciation (depreciation) 10,990 544 4,531 16,065 Acquired assets / Net transfers 80,802 782 (441 ) 81,143 Ending assets under management $ 118,605 $ 4,213 $ 29,014 $ 151,832

(1) Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

(2) Excludes assets managed for other proprietary product (i.e. funds of funds) in order to adjust for double counting.

(3) Includes collective trust funds, wrap program separate accounts and unified managed accounts or UMAs.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:

Adding back income tax expense;

Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;

Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.

Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets

Due to Victory Capital’s acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.

