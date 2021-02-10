 

Equitable Retirement VisionSM Launches with Enhanced Features and Services

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today unveiled Equitable Retirement VisionSM, a new platform for ERISA and non-ERISA retirement plans.

Equitable Retirement VisionSM offers new features and services for plan sponsors and participants, including:

  • A managed account option, reflecting professional advice for an integrated investment strategy and asset allocation based on a range of personal factors in addition to a participant’s age, such as attitude toward risk. Participants can further customize their allocation through online engagement.
  • The Equitable Fixed Account*, which guarantees a minimum interest rate and provides some protection from market volatility and steadier returns over time.
  • Fiduciary support for plan sponsors, including 3(16) administrative fiduciary services to reduce administrative burdens and mitigate liability for plan sponsors; 3(21) and 3(38) investment fiduciary services to assist plan sponsors with fund selection and mitigate fiduciary liability.
  • A personalized digital retirement wellness program to help plan participants create a path to achieve their financial goals-based on what’s important to them, their life stage and lifestyle.
  • An open architecture investment platform, providing a choice of more than 16,000 mutual funds and Collective Investment Trust (CIT) options.
  • A self-directed brokerage account offered through an unaffiliated third-party.
  • Mobile account access to account information, tools and services.

“We know plan sponsors across various sectors and industries want best-in-class, mutual fund-based retirement plan platforms. We also recognize that financial market conditions are driving an increased need for guidance and support among plan sponsors and their employees,” said Steve Scanlon, head of Group Retirement, Equitable. “We designed Equitable Retirement VisionSM with enhanced features and benefits to meet these needs, including customizable strategies, administrative support and participant advice, to help them achieve their goals for their plan and support retirement readiness for employees.”

